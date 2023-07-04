Carnival Venezia is the latest cruise ship from Carnival Cruise Line – but with a twist – the ship is the first of two rebranded "Carnival Fun, Italian Style".

Carnival Venezia began life as Costa Venezia and was built specifically for the Chinese market, where it sailed briefly pre-pandemic, before being refurbished for U.S. deployment.

As a result, it's an interesting mash up of Italy meets the U.S. with a handful of Chinese touches and so is not immediately recognizable as a "typical" Carnival ship.

To help you navigate this hybrid ship we got onboard the maiden voyage to do a Carnival Venezia ship tour.