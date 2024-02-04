5 Carnival Cruise Line Myths, Busted

Myth: Carnival Cruise Ships Are Only For People Who Like to Party

Carnival Celebration's Pool Deck at dawn (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

At one time, Carnival Cruise Line had a reputation – and deservedly so – as the Party Ship. And while that still holds true on many of the line’s shortest weekend cruises from Florida to Nassau and back, the fact of the matter is that those passengers who partied with Carnival in the ‘90’s are now grown with kids – and looking for fun that’s a bit more sedate.

As with any cruise, the shorter the voyage, the more people are there to party and have a good time. If you’re not ready to embrace the party-hard lifestyle, Carnival’s sailings start to mellow out once you hit the five day and beyond mark. By the time you book a weeklong sailing, you may wonder where all the people have gone – and the answer is that they’re resting or taking a quiet evening in preparation for the next days’ explorations.

Today, Carnival’s passengers are predominantly multi-generational families travelling together, along with couples of all ages and walks of life. Solo cruisers are well represented, as are passengers young and old. Everyone’s there to have fun – but for the most part, it’s not as rowdy as you might have heard.