Carnival Cruise Line Australia Alcohol Policy

Here's what you need to know about Carnival Cruise Line Australia's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Carnival Cruise Line Australia cruises?

Passengers must be 18 years of age to consume or purchase alcohol. Remember that if travelling on a Carnival ship in the U.S., the drinking age is 21.

Can I bring booze onboard a Carnival Cruise Line Australia cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: It is not allowed and will be confiscated at the gangway and discarded.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: If passengers purchase any alcohol in port, it will be held at the gangway and returned at the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in the ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcohol can be purchased but it will be held for safekeeping and returned to the passenger at the end of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Carnival Cruise Line Australia cruises?

Pick up a free drink, usually a sparkling wine, at the captain's welcome aboard reception, art auctions, past passenger parties and, if you're a repeat cruiser with the line, at one of the sea day brunches. Sometimes there are free drinks at the promotions put on by the ship's shops.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Carnival Legend (seasonally) and Carnival Spirit (homeported year-round) both offer Australia sailings, each equipped with bars to suit every passenger. Carnival Spirit currently offers more options for specialty bars, with the RedFrog Rum Bar (serving daiquiris, mojitos and coladas in individual glasses or pitchers), the BlueIguana Tequila Bar (a Mexican-themed bar where passengers can order a margarita and other tequila-based drinks, along with a few Mexican beers), and the hip Alchemy Bar (where passengers, guided by professional bartenders, can devise their own drinks using a 'prescription pad' to choose from various ingredients from a list of 'fruits', 'bitters', 'base liquor' and 'savory'). Legend will be refitted with all of the above bars following a drydock to implement FunShip 2.0 features in May 2018. Both ships also have a sports bar, piano bar and the island-themed RedFrog Pub that serves all the usual drinks and rings a bell when someone orders a huge four-person cocktail complete with four straws.