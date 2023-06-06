Carnival Cruise Line Alcohol Policy

Find all the details you need here regarding Carnival Cruise Line's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Carnival cruises?

The drinking age on all cruises is 21 for all alcoholic beverages.

Can I bring booze onboard a Carnival cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: During embarkation only, each passenger may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (750ml) onboard in their carry-on luggage; beer and liquor is not allowed. The corkage fee is $15, and bottles may be consumed in the main dining room, steakhouse or bars; there is no corkage fee for bottles consumed in passengers' staterooms.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It will be retained until the last morning or night of the cruise, depending upon the length of the itinerary.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be retained until the last morning or night of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Carnival cruises?

Pick up your free drinks at art auctions and Platinum/Diamond club receptions.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Carnival has several choice signature bars sprinkled across its fleet (note that bars vary by ship). The poolside, island-themed RedFrog Rum Bar features Carnival's own ThirstyFrog Red microbrew, as well as several other bottled beers and specialty mixed drinks, with an emphasis on Caribbean-based rums. The BlueIguana Tequila Bar doles out Mexican-inspired concoctions like margaritas and slushy tequila drinks, along with Mexican cervezas. At the popular Alchemy Bar, bartenders in white lab coats concoct vintage-themed "prescription" drinks for various "ailments." Handcrafted Cuban-styled cocktails, like mojitos, are on the menu at the Havana Bar, aboard Vista and Sunshine. Beer lovers might flock to the RedFrog Pub, a Key West-fashioned watering hole (bonus: aboard Carnival Vista, the RedFrog Pub comes with an adjacent on-ship brewery). Sports bars are present on many ships, and there are sing-along piano bars fleetwide, too.

