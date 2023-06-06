Carnival Cheers Program on Carnival Cruise Line

For some travelers, a favorite facet of cruising is trying out the colorfully named cocktails, getting brain freeze from a variety of frozen drinks or indulging in buckets of beer. But if you're not paying attention, the cost of all these drinks can add up -- unless you've prepaid your entire bar tab. With Carnival's Cheers beverage package, you can do just that.

What It Is

The Carnival Cheers beverage program is essentially a way of creating an almost all-inclusive beverage experience on a Carnival cruise ship. The Cheers package allows cruisers to get up to 15 alcoholic drinks a day -- as well as unlimited sodas, nonalcoholic cocktails, energy drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees and teas -- for a set price.

Alcoholic options include mixed drinks, beer, wine and spirits valued at $20 or less. (Cheers does not apply to drinks served in souvenir glasses.) On top of the 15-alcoholic-drink cap, Cheers program participants must wait five minutes between drink purchases, and all bottles and cans are served opened.

The Cheers package also includes a 25 percent discount on bottles of wine and Champagne or on any wine or spirit by the glass that costs more than $20. A 25 percent discount is also offered on beverage classes and seminars.

Cheers applies to beverages bought onboard your Carnival ship only; it cannot be used on Carnival's private island, Half Moon Cay.

Price

The cost for the Cheers beverage program varies by length of cruise.

On cruises of three and four days, the cost is $54.95 per person, per day if purchased precruise and $59.95 per person, per day if purchased onboard your cruise ship. On sailings of five days or longer, the price is $59.95 per person, per day, when purchased in advance and $64.95 per person, per day, if purchased onboard your cruise ship.

An 18 percent gratuity is added to the cost of the package at the time of purchase, and due to state laws, the Cheers package is not available until the second day of all sailings leaving from ports in New York and Texas.

State taxes still apply in all U.S. ports, so while your drink is paid for by the package, your Sail & Sign card will be charged the applicable percentage in tax -- no more than a few cents per drink in most places.

Note: If one adult in a cabin purchases the Cheers beverage program, all adults 21 years of age or older staying in that same cabin must also purchase it.

Carnival's Cheers package is not available on two-night sailings, charter cruises or Europe cruises, and it must be booked for the entire length of your sailing.

Ships

You can purchase the Cheers beverage package on all Carnival ships fleetwide, except on those sailing European itineraries.