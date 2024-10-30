15 Must-Have Items for Your Caribbean Cruise Packing List

Cruising in the Caribbean is a breeze, and you might think the Caribbean cruise packing list is just as simple. In such a paradise, the packing list must be short and straightforward, right?
Not so fast. The Caribbean, like any other cruise destination, requires careful packing. If cruisers aren't mindful prior to arriving in the Caribbean, they might end up stuck in their cabins instead of enjoying all the fun activities available. Proper planning and packing the right Caribbean cruise clothes and other essentials is key.
So what exactly should be landing on your Caribbean cruise packing list? Here's our compilation of 15 must-have items so you know what to pack for a Caribbean cruise.
Sunscreen (Photo: Mila Supinskaya/Shutterstock)
Pack sunscreen in bottles, tubes or sprays -- whichever you personally prefer -- with at least SPF 30 that protects against UVA and UVB rays. Bringing your own saves money, as ships and island stores charge a premium. Plus, you never want to be caught without it.
Choose various sizes for convenience, and don't forget lip balm with SPF 30 or higher to protect your lips.
Note: Some destinations have a ban on sunscreen, so be sure to do your research prior to packing any sunscreen.
Bathing Suits for All Occasions (Photo: Nattanitphoto/Shutterstock)
Bikinis are great for sunbathing but opt for a secure swimsuit for sporty activities like kayaking or scuba diving. Choose an athletic one-piece, tankini and/or trunks with a secure tie for more active water excursions. Pack at least two or three suits to rotate, and consider a rash guard for sun protection.
Snorkel and Mask (Photo: MosayMay/Shutterstock)
Bring your own equipment if you're serious about snorkeling or scuba diving -- or if you simply don't like the idea of using rentals. Rental masks often don't fit well, allowing water in or fogging up. Your own mask ensures a perfect fit so you can focus on sea life.
Snorkels are one-size-fits-all, but pack your own for comfort; leave fins at home as they're not conducive for space-saving in your suitcase.
Underwater Camera (Photo: Khoroshunova Olga/Shutterstock)
Island waters are full of vibrant coral, seaweed and fish, making it a perfect opportunity to document your adventures with an underwater or waterproof camera. Choose a hybrid model for both land and sea shots.
If using your own camera, ensure it's in a durable waterproof case. Before your trip, buy your camera and extra memory cards to avoid high onboard prices. Don't forget any chargers or batteries you may need for your camera.
Sun Hat and Fastener (Photo: haveseen/Shutterstock)
Cloudless skies are beautiful but leave your head vulnerable to sunburn. Protect yourself with a sun hat, like baseball caps, Panama's or floppy wide-brim hats. Ensure it has a wide brim for face shade. To keep it secure, use an elastic fastener that clips your hat to your shirt, thwarting Caribbean breezes.
Day Pack (Photo: Nadezhda1906/Shutterstock)
Think of your luggage as a nesting doll: pack a smaller bag inside your largest one for port visits. Choose one with a zipper or snap closure, big enough for essentials like sunscreen, water bottle, camera, phone, passport (if needed) and souvenirs.
Use a nylon or neoprene bag to keep items dry for water sports. A string or mesh bag is great for the beach, allowing sand to sift out and damp items to breathe.
Resealable Plastic Bags (Photo: Saami and Naajnin/Shutterstock)
Bring a variety of resealable bag sizes to keep your items dry: small bags for pills, jewelry and currencies; medium for protecting electronics and snacks; and large ones for trash on hikes. They're also great for storing wet or dirty clothes at the trip's end.
Kids' Beach Toys (Photo: Mila Supinskaya/Shutterstock)
The beach and pool will be your child's playground on your cruise, so pack plenty of toys to keep them entertained. Choose inflatable beach balls and tubes for easy storage. Add collapsible shovels and buckets or repurpose plastic spoons and containers. Don't forget floaties and an inflatable tub for little ones, which can double as a foot soak for parents.
Rain Gear and Warm Layers (Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)
While postcards promise sunshine, cruisers should be ready for unexpected weather: stormy clouds, rain, strong winds and chilly temperatures.
Pack a poncho, rain jacket, folding umbrella, sweatshirt and windbreaker. If cruising during hurricane season, consider rain pants and waterproof boots. Shawls and scarves are also great for warmth on the ship and in town.
Cruise ships in Grand Turk (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Cruise passengers heading to the Caribbean should pack bug bracelets or repellents to protect against mosquito bites, which can carry diseases like dengue fever and Zika virus. The tropical climate often means a higher presence of insects, especially in humid areas or near water.
Cruisers taking a beach break (Photo: Sharon Waugh)
Cruisers should definitely bring sunglasses to shield their eyes from the intense sunlight and glare reflecting off the water. Quality sunglasses reduce eye strain, enhance visibility and protect against harmful UV rays.
Snorkelers at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
If you're planning to swim in pools and oceans, it's a good idea to pack swimmer's ear drops. These drops can help prevent or relieve ear infections caused by water exposure. They dry out excess moisture in the ears, reducing the risk of irritation or infection so you can swim without worry.
Beach at Mabrika Cove, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
These handy shoes provide excellent traction and protection on slippery surfaces and rocky beaches, perfect for snorkeling or kayaking. Plus, they dry quickly, keeping you comfortable all day while helping to prevent cuts and scrapes.
Reusable water bottles (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Packing a reusable water bottle is key to staying hydrated, which is especially necessary in warmer climates like in the Caribbean. It reduces plastic waste, and many cruise ships offer refill stations. Staying hydrated is essential under the sun, especially during excursions. Plus, having your own bottle makes it easy to carry water wherever your adventures take you.
Beach in Devil's Bay, Virgin Gorda (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
While it may sound trite, as the Caribbean is known for its warm and humid weather, we still have to mention it: Pack an assortment of clothes to stay the most comfortable in the heat. Think tank tops, cotton T-shirts, shorts, sandals (both flip-flops and sandals for walking/hiking), skirts, dresses and breathable socks for your Caribbean cruise outfits.