15 Must-Have Items for Your Caribbean Cruise Packing List

Cruising in the Caribbean is a breeze, and you might think the Caribbean cruise packing list is just as simple. In such a paradise, the packing list must be short and straightforward, right?

Not so fast. The Caribbean, like any other cruise destination, requires careful packing. If cruisers aren't mindful prior to arriving in the Caribbean, they might end up stuck in their cabins instead of enjoying all the fun activities available. Proper planning and packing the right Caribbean cruise clothes and other essentials is key.

So what exactly should be landing on your Caribbean cruise packing list? Here's our compilation of 15 must-have items so you know what to pack for a Caribbean cruise.