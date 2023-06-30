What Kind of Caribbean Cruise Deals Can You Expect to Find?

Wonder of the Seas at Labadee, Haiti on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Caribbean cruise deals are offered by every cruise line that sails in the region, from Carnival and Royal Caribbean to Disney and even Regent Seven Seas. To start, though, you need to know what constitutes a deal on a cruise in the Caribbean.

In the Caribbean, cruise inside cabins can be found as low as $40-$50 per person per night, but anything below $60 per night is a deal worth investigating. We also found oceanview cabins as low as $59 per person per night, but shop for any fare below $90 per night to be assured you have a deal.

Balcony cabins for Caribbean cruises can offer some of the best nightly price deals, considering that you get your own private outdoor space. They also make up an abundance of the overall Caribbean cabin inventory and prices can vary widely. The lowest fare we found was $80 per person per night, but any balcony cabin below $130 per night on mainstream lines is a good bargain. Deals on suites are typically $300 to $400 per night, but you might find suite fares as low as $135 per night on September sailings from Miami.

Besides low base fares, Caribbean cruise deals often include extra perks and even sometimes free children's or companion fares. To find the best deals, try weighing the value of the deal against your actual needs. Do you need to be on the ship with the biggest water slides? Will you drink enough to gain any real value from a free drinks package? Be sure to read our expert tips section to break down these questions and help you snag the best Caribbean cruise deals.