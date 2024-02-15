Capital Jazz Supercruise 2024

In 2024, the Capital Jazz Supercruise will embark on its 16th annual sailing. This jazz festival at sea is a full-ship charter featuring more than a dozen musical performers, workshops, comedy shows and other onboard activities. There will even be in-port group activities.

General Info

The Capital Jazz Cruise sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale from February 17 through 24, 2024, aboard Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam. Port stops on this seven-night sailing include Aruba, Curacao and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Rates for the sailing started around $1,800 per person for an inside cabin and go up over $5,000 per person for a two-bedroom suite, based on double occupancy. This cruise is currently sold out and while there is no waitlist, anyone interested is encouraged to check the booking site frequently.

Lineup and Highlight

The SuperCruise welcomes back legendary British jazz/funk/soul band Incognito, who just released their first new album in four years! Other acts include Musiq Soulchild, El DeBarge, Robert Glasper, Avery*Sunshine, Gerald Albright, José James, Keiko Matsui, Jamison Ross, Adi Oasis, Keyon Harrold, Royalty Duo and so many more. Celebrity hosts include comedian Damon Williams, soul singer Eric Roberson, and jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips!

There's also a huge lineup of events and activities including organized dances, workout classes, sports and game tournaments, karaoke, cooking demonstrations, an open-mic night, a costume party and a tailgate party.

Onboard Vibe

The Capital Jazz SuperCruise is like a massive jazz festival at sea, with the added fun of traditional cruise activities. It's all about kicking back and having a blast while you listen to some amazing tunes.

Who Would Like It

Passionate jazz lovers who want to combine their musical hobby with a Caribbean vacation are likely to enjoy the SuperCruise.

How to Book

The Capital Jazz SuperCruise is organized by Capital Jazz Productions and can be booked on the Capital Jazz website. The 2024 sailing is scheduled to depart on February 17 so act fast!

Want even more info about music at sea? Check out our page on music theme cruises.