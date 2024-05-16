With year-round sunshine and dazzling beaches, plus culturally rich cruise ports, the Canary Islands make for a wonderful cruise vacation.

From the largest island, Tenerife, to the wild and rugged La Gomera, Canary Islands cruise ports are wonderfully diverse, offering beautiful beaches, volcano viewpoints, rolling vineyards and traditional towns and villages.

Canary Islands cruise ports are found in each of the island's capitals, where you can trace hundreds of years of history in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria's capital, and hike the ochre hued Timanfaya National Park in Lanzarote.

Here's a rundown of the Canary Islands cruise ports and the highlights in each one.