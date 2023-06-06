Canada & New England Cruise Tips

Canada & New England Cruise Port Highlights

Boston, Massachusetts: History comes to life in Boston, with its rich in museums, galleries, parks and historic sights. Follow the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail that includes the route of Paul Revere's ride, view restored tea ships at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, or take a short trip to Concord to see the bridge where Minutemen fired "the shot heard 'round the world." Or, for more modern pursuits, stroll through Boston's Public Gardens, take a swan boat ride, and exit at the beginning of Newbury Street, home to boutique shops, cafes and great restaurants.

Newport, Rhode Island: The former summer playground of the famously rich, Newport is home to some of the most opulent mansions from the Gilded Age. It's worth your time to tour at least one of the ten mansions here, and tickets can be pre-purchased online. Grandest of all is The Breakers, Cornelius Vanderbilt II's Italian Renaissance-style palazzo with a lower loggia that features a mosaic of dolphins made from thousands of pieces of marble. Stroll Newport's famous Cliff Walk, a picturesque 3.5-mile path along rocky coastline that offers great "backyard" views of many of Newport's famous mansions. This is a tender port for most ships.

Bar Harbor, Maine: Besides the town's legendary seafood, Acadia National Park is the main attraction in Bar Harbor, with its 47,633-acre mix of rocky shores, towering cliffs and forested mountains. President Woodrow Wilson established Acadia as the first national park east of the Mississippi, and it's one of the most visited U.S. national parks today. The 45 miles of carriage roads that lace through it are popular with cyclists. In town, you can relax on the Village Green or sip microbrews at one of the many pubs. Larger ships tender passengers ashore here, and shops on Main Street can get crowded when more than one is in port.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: In the Nova Scotian capital of Halifax, you can visit Canada's Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (right next to where most ships tie up), take little ones on a Theodore Tugboat cruise, or visit the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, which has a vast collection of Titanic memorabilia, including the ship's only surviving deck chair. Outside the city, visit the pretty seaside town of Lunenburg, a meticulously restored historic village and UNESCO World Heritage Site, or spend a half-day meandering through postcard-perfect Peggy's Cove with its scenic lighthouse, rocky inlets and seaside lobster meals.

Saint John, New Brunswick: The scenic city of Saint John, New Brunswick lies on the north shore of the Bay of Fundy. Watch how the highest tidal range in the world causes a river to reverse direction, sending 100 billion tons of swirling seawater into the Saint John River. Better still, get out on the water, and jetboat through the Reversing Falls rapids, or take a kayak and lobster cookout excursion. Foodies will want to check out the Saint John City Market, which has operated in the same building since 1876.

Saguenay, Quebec: The small village of Saguenay is one of Quebec's hidden treasures. Nestled at the end of the Saguenay Fjord, Saguenay (pronounced Sag-uh-NAY) is an easily-walkable town with plenty of quaint shops, pubs and restaurants that showcase the best of La Belle Province. Stop in for some traditional poutine (a Quebecois dish comprised of French fries, gravy and cheese curds) or take in the sweeping "La Fabuleuse" stage show that tells of Saguenay's dramatic history with an all-volunteer cast. Be sure to be on deck for sail-in; the town puts on one of the best arrival ceremonies in the world.

Quebec City, Quebec: In Quebec City, you can get a taste of France without the Atlantic crossing. Visit historic sites that include Place Royale, a picturesque plaza that's considered the birthplace of French civilization in North America, and the star-shaped La Citadelle, a sprawling fortress and active military garrison that is a national historic site. You'll want to go exploring inside the iconic and grand Fairmont Chateau Frontenac hotel; for a real treat, stop for cocktails in the circular 1608 Wine and Cheese Bar which offers one of the largest selections of Quebecois cheese in the city. Outside the city is Montmorency Falls, which -- at 275 feet -- is higher than Niagara, and well worth a visit. Many Quebeckers are fluent in English and French, though a well-placed, "Bonjour!" goes a long way during the daytime. At night, "Bonsoir" is the best greeting to use.

Montreal, Quebec: One of eastern Canada's busiest turnaround ports, Montreal, exudes big-city amenities and historical charm, particularly in its downtown quarter. In the Old Town, visit the gothic Notre-Dame Basilica, take a stroll along Place Jacques Cartier, or visit one of the numerous trendy shops and museums that line this historic quarter, not far from where many (but not all) cruise ships dock. The more modern downtown area is an easy walk from Old Montreal, and offers up a plethora of cozy restaurants, attractions and shopping opportunities. Stop by the Ritz-Carlton Montreal for one of the best afternoon teas in the city that has been going strong since 1913 (1228 Sherbrooke St. West; reservations essential), or head over to the city's vibrant Chinatown District -- the third-largest in Canada.