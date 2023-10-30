Can You Wear PJ’s or a Robe to Your Cruise Ship Breakfast?

Can You Wear PJ's or a Robe to the Cruise Ship Buffet Breakfast?

MSC Seascape's Yacht Club breakfast in NYC (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Cruise lines of all types tend to have a dress code for evenings and dinners, but they don't have one set out for breakfast (the only caveat here is that you can't wear a swimsuit to any dining venue at any time; you must always cover up). Turns out, most mainstream cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have no problem with passengers wearing their pajamas or robes to the casual buffet breakfast at all.

However, from a social standpoint, wearing pajamas or a robe to a cruise ship breakfast is controversial. Many cruisers consider this a cruise ship buffet faux pas (except for young children) and land at the top of the "what not to wear on a cruise" list; they feel pajamas or a robe are for being at home, not for the public.

Cruise Critic member Keith1010 writes, "I think it is tacky for people to wear bathrobes." User Havingfun2010 echoed this idea, writing, "Please refrain from sleepwear and comb your hair. You aren't at home!"

On the other hand, some fellow cruisers aren't bothered by it at all. User Sugarlift writes, "It really wouldn't bother me if someone shows up in their bathrobe to the buffet for breakfast, each to their own I guess. I'd just get a giggle out of it and go on with my day!"

Laurie S. shared this sentiment, writing, "I never wear the provided bathrobes but so what if someone else does?"