Can You Wear PJ’s or a Robe to Your Cruise Ship Breakfast?

After waking up refreshed in my cruise ship cabin -- specifically in the lavish MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seascape -- and completing my morning routine, the idea of changing into "daytime clothes" for breakfast was simply not appealing. So, why not just pop on that fluffy white robe over my pajamas and head to breakfast? What's the harm -- and who's realistically going to stop me?
As it turns out, three crew members would -- and not even two steps from my cabin door. They saw my getup and immediately asked me where I was going, and once I told them breakfast, they responded as politely as they could muster that I couldn't wear a robe to breakfast. Head down, I returned to my cabin to change into more appropriate attire.
While that should've been something of a no-brainer for the highbrow living of the MSC Yacht Club on MSC, that got me thinking about wearing a robe or even pajamas to any cruise ship's breakfast. Can travelers wear a robe or pajamas to breakfast on a cruise ship or is this not allowed? Let's find out.
Cruise lines of all types tend to have a dress code for evenings and dinners, but they don't have one set out for breakfast (the only caveat here is that you can't wear a swimsuit to any dining venue at any time; you must always cover up). Turns out, most mainstream cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have no problem with passengers wearing their pajamas or robes to the casual buffet breakfast at all.
However, from a social standpoint, wearing pajamas or a robe to a cruise ship breakfast is controversial. Many cruisers consider this a cruise ship buffet faux pas (except for young children) and land at the top of the "what not to wear on a cruise" list; they feel pajamas or a robe are for being at home, not for the public.
Cruise Critic member Keith1010 writes, "I think it is tacky for people to wear bathrobes." User Havingfun2010 echoed this idea, writing, "Please refrain from sleepwear and comb your hair. You aren't at home!"
On the other hand, some fellow cruisers aren't bothered by it at all. User Sugarlift writes, "It really wouldn't bother me if someone shows up in their bathrobe to the buffet for breakfast, each to their own I guess. I'd just get a giggle out of it and go on with my day!"
Laurie S. shared this sentiment, writing, "I never wear the provided bathrobes but so what if someone else does?"
As above, so below: mainstream cruise lines don't have a dress code for breakfast in the dining room. However, we recommend covering your shoulders in the dining rooms, even at breakfast, because some cruisers on Royal Caribbean were turned away for wearing tank tops.
This is applicable to special themed breakfasts/brunches as well. The Green Eggs and Ham breakfast on Carnival has no problem with anyone wearing pajamas, especially children. As an adult wearing pajamas or a robe to this dining experience, however, you might receive some punitive glances from your fellow cruisers.
It's commonplace to witness fellow cruisers wandering about the decks in robes before or after a spa experience or to see guests dipping out of their cabin door in their pajamas to leave their suitcases out for crew pickup. But for breakfast, it's slightly less frequent -- but that doesn't mean you can't do it.
It's relatively okay to do; just be prepared for some side-eye from other passengers. I personally won't be trying to go to the MSC Yacht Club breakfast again in my robe -- I think I've suffered enough embarrassment from that one attempt alone -- but I might wander into the Carnival breakfast buffet in my flannels if I feel the urge.