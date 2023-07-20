Vaping Policies, by Cruise Line

Vaping Policy on AmaWaterways

Vaping is not permitted anywhere inside all AmaWaterways vessels. Vaping is only permitted at the rear of the Sun Deck of each ship.

Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

Vaping Policy on Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s vaping policies can differ from ship to ship, although the following policy holds true on all vessels: "On embarkation and debarkation day, smoking (including vaping) is not allowed outdoors while the ship is refueling”:

On most ships, vaping is permitted within the following areas: o Casinos: Vaping is only permitted in the casino while seated and playing; it is not allowed at the casino bar or in the entire area when closed. o Outdoors: Vaping is permitted in designated areas on specific decks (varies by ship)

Exceptions include Carnival Splendor, which does not allow vaping indoors under any circumstances.

Vaping Policy on Celebrity Cruises

Vaping is only permitted within the designated smoking areas.

However, Celebrity Cruises decided recently to conduct an eight-week “test drive” of vape use in the casinos aboard of its two of its ships, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Eclipse. The response to the trial did not go over well on the Cruise Critic forums, where many cruisers said they would have chosen a different cruise if they would have known vaping in the casino was allowed. Stay tuned for a final decision

Vaping Policy on Cunard

Vaping is not permitted in staterooms, on stateroom balconies, in public rooms and Churchill’s Cigar Lounge (which is solely for cigar & pipe smoking). Vaping is permitted in designated areas on open decks.

Vaping Policy on Disney Cruise Line

Vaping is only permitted in dedicated outdoor areas.

Vaping Policy on Holland America Line

There are available areas both inside and on outside decks for vaping, Additionally, while you can vape in your stateroom, you are not permitted to vape while on your stateroom verandah.

Vaping Policy on MSC Cruises

Vaping is not permitted in cabins or on cabin balconies on MSC, as well as anywhere not expressly designated by the combination of signage and ashtrays.

Vaping Policy on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian’s ships are largely smoke-free with the following exceptions:

• Indoor Areas o Cigar Lounge: Only cigar smoking is permitted in the designated cigar lounge. Vaping is not permitted. o Casino: Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore have a designated smoking room within the Casino where vaping is permitted. On all other ships, active Casino players may vape in the Casino during gaming hours. o Staterooms: Guests are not permitted to vape in their staterooms or on their balconies. However, guests staying in Garden Villas may vape in their private garden and on their private sun decks.

• Outdoor Areas o Vaping is only permitted in designated areas on specified decks. It is not permitted in or near areas where food is being served, the jogging track, outdoor sporting venues, children's pool areas, etc.

The Smoking Room is the clubby enclave for the cigar set aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Vaping Policy on Oceania

Vaping is permitted onboard all vessels except for dining areas which includes indoor and outdoor seating.

Vaping Policy on Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises prohibits vaping of throughout each of their ships, including guest staterooms and balconies. The only exception are designated slot machines in their on-board casinos.

Vaping Policy on Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The use of electronic cigarettes is allowed within designated smoking areas only.

Vaping Policy on Royal Caribbean

Vaping is only permitted in designated outdoor areas – with the following exceptions: o Casinos which have designated areas for both smoking and non-smoking guests. o Ships sailing from China and Hong Kong do not have a non-smoking area in the casino. o Smoking is not permitted in the casino for any ships sailing from Australia and the United Kingdom.

Vaping Policy on Seabourn

Vaping is permitted in guest suites.

Connoisseur's Corner on Silver Muse (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Vaping Policy on Silversea

Vaping is permitted as designated in the Connoisseur’s Corner (both indoors and outdoors - where applicable), as well as designated outdoor areas and tables aboard each ship.

Vaping Policy on Viking

Vaping is only allowed in designated outdoor smoking areas.

Vaping Policy on Virgin Voyages

Vaping is only be permitted in a designated smoking room and on the top deck outdoor area. Vaping is not allowed on in any cabin or cabin terrace.

Vaping Policy on Windstar

Vaping is not permitted anywhere indoors. Vaping is permitted on the outside decks in designated smoking areas only.