Can You Take a Cruise With a Criminal Record?

Traveling Internationally with a Criminal Record

Country-specific restrictions and port entry policies will vary depending on your destination. This is to be expected, as governmental laws and regulations vary per nation.

Understanding Visa and Entry Requirements

Research visas or entry requirements for where you are traveling. Find documentation that will inform you about a country’s laws or policies regarding visitors with a criminal background. This will help avoid surprises at Border Control or Customs. This comes into play for flying into another country to begin or end your cruise and for the ports of call during your cruise.

Rules and regulations can change, so it’s safest to check entry requirements before you book your cruise and again before you board. This is true even if you book mere months before you sail. Do multiple checks on current rules and regulations throughout the time between booking and sailing if you confirm your cruise years in advance.

An incredibly valuable resource is the United States Ambassador for the country you are visiting. Contact his or her office well in advance to gain insight into a country’s rules on this subject. Explain that you are traveling to the country, include the future cruise date in your correspondence, and that you are looking for information regarding what you need to do or consider when visiting the destination as a tourist with a criminal record via the cruise port. Indicate if you are embarking or disembarking the cruise in that particular city or port as well, because that may affect the information the ambassador’s office provides.

Contact the US Ambassador’s office for each country you will visit. Ask if the information provided varies based on the province or city you’re visiting. If it is a nationwide policy, then you do not have to gather information for various ports in different cities within the same country. Yet, if rules vary depending on the city’s location, you must be prepared with appropriate information.

The Alternative to an International Cruise

If you wish to eliminate variables cruising with a criminal record, consider a closed-loop cruise that begins and ends in the United States. Keep in mind that the itinerary you select and its destinations matter.

Even if you sail on a closed-loop cruise from Seattle on a non-US-flagged ship, it will stop in Canada because of the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) act. And that means you may have a problem because Canada doesn’t usually allow a foreigner with a DWI into the country without explicit permission.

Another option is to consider a small ship cruise, like a river cruise in the United States, that only travels to US ports. The Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest or the Mississippi River in middle America are popular options. A small cruise company like Alaskan Dream Cruises is US-flagged, which means it can sail throughout Alaska without having to stop in Canada. Another option is American Cruise Lines.