With the launch of Queen Anne , Cunard ’s first new ship since the debut of Queen Elizabeth in 2010, the cruise line has made a statement about what its future looks like.

Queen Anne, which debuted in May 2024, certainly is modern and fresh. It also is a bit of a departure for Cunard, which has built a reputation around a more formal approach to cruising; the line operates the world’s only true ocean liner – Queen Mary 2 – and holds to mostly formal evening dress onboard all its ships.

Loyalists to the brand love the chance to dress for dinner and rave about the line’s claim of “ White Star Service ,” Cunard’s term for intuitive service based on a historic partnership with the famous White Star Line.

For non-Cunarders, that more traditional approach to cruising might feel a bit intimidating. As such, Queen Anne might be the ship that bridges the gap between tradition and contemporary.

I was invited onboard Queen Anne for a weeklong sailing round trip from Southampton to ports in Norway to find out whether guests still can get the Cunard experience on the line’s newest ship. Here’s what I found out: