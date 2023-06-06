Connecting Family

Having a transformational vacation doesn't have to mean becoming a yogi master or incorporating fried crickets into your daily meals at home. On a simpler scale, cruises present one of the easiest and best ways for families of all ages to connect, share treasured experiences together and maybe come away from it with a new perspective.

Our annual family travel experiences traditionally involved renting a home at the beach. As the years have progressed, we've found it difficult to identify the perfect destination to please the multiple generations we wanted to gather together. Grandma was having trouble with stairs and uneven terrain and might not make it down to the beach to hang with everyone during the day. Meanwhile, the oldest grandchildren were getting bored and wanted a place with easy access to "hanging out" spots. The parents of the youngest children wanted just the opposite -- simple pleasures and quiet time.

A friend recommended we "press the easy button," which she described as a multigenerational family cruise. She had just returned from a trip with 25 family members celebrating her in-laws' 60th wedding anniversary. Needless to say, those 25 members had varying ages, interests and abilities so a Caribbean cruise turned out to be just the right approach. Not only was there something for everyone -- early-bird dinner for seniors, a nightclub onboard for the older kids and activities for the littles -- but the really beautiful thing turned out to be the unexpected times together.

"The ease of the vacation, the fact that no one was fighting over who would cook dinner or who would clean up, meant that we had uninterrupted time together," she tells me. "My youngest children spent hours hanging out with their grandparents on the ship in a way that wouldn't have been possible anywhere else. No one had to rent a car or plan an outing. It was all taken care of. Although we were there to celebrate an anniversary, we left cherishing the uninterrupted time we had together and how we all got to know each other in new ways."

On an exotic cruise to Thailand and Myanmar (Burma), a more adventurous set of grandparents were able to give members of the same family a different kind of life-changing experience. "On one of the excursions we got to know several Burmese people, and were so impressed by their attitude," she says. "They were very happy people with simple needs who clearly took great joy in life's most ordinary treats. They wanted to give us gifts as we left even though we could see they lived in poverty. We came away from that trip with such an appreciation of life in simplicity and of the giving spirit."

Even more powerful, she notes, is that the trip did not get forgotten. "Months later around the holidays, our grandchildren who normally sent us lists of suggested gifts said they would be happy to donate their gift money to charities that year."