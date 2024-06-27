Can $100 in Tips Make Your Cruise 1,000 Times Better?

Cruise Tipping: It Helps to Be Targeted

Traditionally, tipping not only creates a bond between you and your server, it also carries an implicit promise: You will receive better service in the future from that individual because you’re tipping extra. It pays for both parties to be loyal, and come back to each other again and again.

And this is where my general onboard habits work against me: I try every bar when I cruise, as opposed to going to just one. Most of the time, the extra tips that I gave to my bar staff didn’t secure me better treatment, simply because I didn’t go back to the same venue.

Lobster at Ocean Blue in Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The same issue came up with dining. Because we had a package to eat in four different restaurants, we were rarely in the same dining room with the same waitstaff more than once. It didn’t make sense to go beyond the automatic gratuity. We made an exception in Ocean Blue, the ship’s seafood restaurant, where we felt our server went above and beyond his regular duties by suggesting wine pairings and sending our dessert up to our room to eat later.

Vibe Beach Club on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We did find some venues where tipping set up a relationship that benefited both parties. At the Vibe Beach Club, we found that we were able to find shaded palapas on Deck 20. The problem? The Vibe Beach Club bar is down on Deck 19. By tipping our servers regularly, we found that they were willing to go the extra mile to get us cold water, fruit and drink service every time we visited.

Beatles show at the Cavern Club on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We also strategically targeted the bartenders at the popular Cavern Club bar, visiting during less-crowded times so we could establish a relationship. That came in handy during the Beatles shows – even when the venue was packed, we were still able to get drinks.

Tipping in one venue can also possibly pay off in another. The server in American Diner who rustled up our drinks at the counter moved to Spice H20 in the evening. She recognized us among the crowd that night, and we were able to be served faster.