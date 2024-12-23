The cabin beds aboard Quark Expeditions’ ship Ocean Explorer are built for comfort. Plush, spacious and cozy, they provide excellent rest and are hard to abandon during the daily 6:30 am wake-up call on our 10-day voyage to Antarctica.
For one night on this itinerary, however, I joined 29 other Ocean Explorer passengers and two expedition guides in foregoing the warmth and comfort of our cabin beds in favor of a thin and confined sleeping bag. Furthermore, we traded our generously-sized, sheltered and climate-controlled staterooms (with their handy bathrooms just steps away), for the freezing cold, inhospitable and wide-open setting of the Antarctic wilderness.
In other words, we went camping. In Antarctica. While nearly eight billion slept in one of the world’s six inhabited continents, we were the only ones sleeping on the snowy surface of the seventh continent.
This is how it all came about and why the experience is a highlight of Quark Expeditions’ Discovering the 7th Continent itinerary.
The onboard briefing on Ocean Explorer explained all the details of Antarctic camping (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Much like kayaking and paddleboarding, Antarctic camping is one of the additional, for-a-fee activities that Quark Expeditions offers in select itineraries to the Seventh Continent.
What makes this experience more exclusive is that camping is only offered once per voyage and only in the early months of the Antarctica season, as the idea is to camp when there is still plenty of snow on the ground. The camping sites are also limited and predetermined by the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO).
Furthermore, in the true spirit of expedition cruising in Antarctica, the camping outing isn’t guaranteed: weather conditions – notoriously fickle in the Seventh Continent – have to be just right and the expedition leader aboard the ship makes the final call.
Aboard Ocean Explorer, the camping adventure begins with a briefing session in the Main Lounge. Our camping leader, Malcolm “Malc” Ellis, walked us through all the important details during an hour-long presentation.
Campers aboard Ocean Explorer are provided with a bivi sac and sleeping bag to camp in Antarctica (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Here we learned that our provided gear consists of a foam mat to place over the snow and a camping bivi sac that includes the sleeping bag and a sleeping bag liner. And that’s it; no tents nor further camping equipment. The weatherproof bivi sac is meant to protect campers from the elements, while the sleeping bag is meant to be warm enough to withstand Antarctic temperatures in summer.
We are told to wear waterproof jacket and pants, warm underlayers, gloves, warm socks, hat or toque and a scarf or buff (all of the above preferably made of natural fibers). Additionally, we should bring any essential medication, water bottle, some extra warm layers and spare socks, heat packs, and a camera to record the experience.
Owing to the popularity and relative rarity of Antarctic camping, the activity had been sold out for months. The briefing served as an opportunity to sign up for a waiting list, and during our voyage a total of 12 passengers added their names hoping for a chance to experience the outing.
Quark Expeditions' Malcolm Ellis gives final instructions to campers in Rongé Island (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
During our briefing, it was made clear that the camping outing would only take place if weather conditions were suitable. Or, as Malc put it: “In Antarctica, we’re fairweather campers.”
But fairweather in Antarctica can be very loosely defined. On the evening earmarked for camping – on day five of our expedition – the forecast was cloudy with light winds. At 33 F it was just warm enough to make the light, but persistent snowfall feel more like a freezing rain.
The order was nonetheless given to layer up, bundle up and head down to the ship’s Ready Room for our short zodiac ride to the camping site at Kerr Point on Rongé Island, just off the coast from the Antarctic Peninsula.
Ronge Island served as the camping site for Quark passengers (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
At the Ready Room, we all put on our muck boots and lifesaver and were handed our bivi sacs with the sleeping bags tucked inside. The excitement – and a little sense of foreboding – was sharply felt during the short zodiac ride from Ocean Explorer to our camping site.
Disembarking on the icy shores of Rongé Island, we were met by knee-deep snow that kept on piling as the evening wore on. The perimeter set up by Quark’s expedition staff looked immense, magnified by the snowy conditions and limited visibility. While some hardy souls braved the cumbersome snow to set up their sleeping bags at the edge of the perimeter, most campers opted to stick relatively together, closer to the water.
Mr. Yum Yum: the camping site's bathroom facilities (Photo: Jorge Oliver
The staff also set up what was comically known as Mr. Yum Yum: an outdoor “bathroom” that consisted of a short barrel, with a makeshift wall of snow behind it to offer some privacy. Toilet paper and hand disinfectant were placed on one side, as well as an orange traffic cone that served as the only way to signal when Mr. Yum Yum was occupied.
To call it an outhouse would be generous, although the ‘out’ part was certainly accurate. Perhaps it’s best described as a room with a view.
Snowy Ronge Island in Antarctica became our camping site (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
We had arrived in Rongé Island just before 10 pm to give all campers enough time to find our spot, flatten the snow a bit and set up our camping gear. Quiet time was ordered at 11pm, and we were to emerge from our sleeping bags at 5:30 the next morning to head back to Ocean Explorer.
Speaking of the ship, in order to magnify the feeling of solitude and deliver a true camping experience, Ocean Explorer sailed away from our sight – though we were assured not too far away. This move meant we couldn’t even hear the ship and instead allowed Antarctica’s true sounds to envelop us.
Ocean Explorer campers set up their camping gear in Antarctica (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
With still enough sunlight to ogle at the impossibly beautiful and alarmingly inhospitable landscape, I was firmly tucked inside my sleeping bag. My muck boots and yellow parka doubled as my pillow, while several layers of clothing and the sleeping bag’s inner lining kept me reasonably warm.
Shortly after quiet time, all I could hear was the crisp patter of fresh snowflakes falling on the bivy bag’s plastic fabric, the wind howling faintly and the occasional thundering sound of ice calving somewhere in the distance. Perhaps I was too animated, too uncomfortable in my static state or too concerned with the elements invading my warm space, but I found sleep extremely difficult to come by.
Hours came and went. I dabbled on my phone’s apps, keenly aware that Wi-Fi was nowhere to be found in this icy land. With the limited screen-to-eyesight and arm maneuverability range afforded by the sleeping bag’s cramped space, I even began to draft this very article using the rudimentary template of Apple’s Notes app.
I resisted the urge to drink water to avoid a trip to Mr. Yum Yum. It wasn’t so much the unappealing idea of using an outdoor bathroom, but instead the effort of climbing out of my sleeping bag, putting on my boots and parka and walking through the deep snow that made it a deal breaker.
Ocean Explorer appeared in the morning (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
After roughly six hours, the first heads began to pop out of the sleeping bags across our camping site. Soon enough, Ocean Explorer was back in sight and the first Zodiac emerged to bring us back on board.
At 6am, we were greeted on Deck 4 with hot chocolate and pastries, as the real breakfast in the Main Dining Room was still about an hour away. But at this point, all I could think about was a warm shower and my comfy cabin bed, which was even better than I remembered.
The beauty of Antarctic landscapes is a draw for campers (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Spending a short night sleeping (or trying to sleep) on Antarctic soil is certainly a unique and interesting experience. As a very amateurish camper, I personally couldn’t find enough comfort to get decent shuteye, although a few of my fellow campers shared that they slept like babies.
Heading back to the pampering confines of Ocean Explorer, I could only surmise that the camping experience isn’t meant to be comfortable. After all, Antarctica is the world’s harshest and most inhospitable continent by a wide margin, and only a handful of resilient, well-adapted species can thrive here.
But none of this negates the fact that the 30 berths for this outing had been sold out many months before our voyage, and there was a 12-passenger deep waiting list looking for an opportunity to join our camping party.
Soon after the outing ended, I couldn’t be sure that I’d want to spend another night camping in the Antarctic wilderness. It’s possible that I would have enjoyed it more had the weather been fairer, or perhaps if I was more acquainted with the trappings of resting inside a constraining sleeping bag.
But I can confidently say that I will never forget the experience. To think that I now have something in common (however drastically different our conditions were) with legendary explorers like Roald Amundsen and Ernest Shackleton is equal parts awesome and humbling. And my fellow campers and I returned to Ocean Explorer greeted as either hardy heroes or lovable lunatics by the other passengers.
Camping also gave us an opportunity to spend more time on Antarctic soil than we would have otherwise. Our itinerary, for instance, featured a total of four Antarctic landings and each lasted about an hour. The six hours spent camping in Rongé Island more than doubled our experience on Antarctic soil.
And the opportunity to spend a night on a land that a very tiny percentage of human beings have set foot on -- and that even less have slept on -- is, in a word priceless. No matter how comfy the ship's cabin beds might be.