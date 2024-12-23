One Sleepless Night Burrowed in Antarctic Snow

Snowy Ronge Island in Antarctica became our camping site (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

We had arrived in Rongé Island just before 10 pm to give all campers enough time to find our spot, flatten the snow a bit and set up our camping gear. Quiet time was ordered at 11pm, and we were to emerge from our sleeping bags at 5:30 the next morning to head back to Ocean Explorer.

Speaking of the ship, in order to magnify the feeling of solitude and deliver a true camping experience, Ocean Explorer sailed away from our sight – though we were assured not too far away. This move meant we couldn’t even hear the ship and instead allowed Antarctica’s true sounds to envelop us.

Ocean Explorer campers set up their camping gear in Antarctica (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

With still enough sunlight to ogle at the impossibly beautiful and alarmingly inhospitable landscape, I was firmly tucked inside my sleeping bag. My muck boots and yellow parka doubled as my pillow, while several layers of clothing and the sleeping bag’s inner lining kept me reasonably warm.

Shortly after quiet time, all I could hear was the crisp patter of fresh snowflakes falling on the bivy bag’s plastic fabric, the wind howling faintly and the occasional thundering sound of ice calving somewhere in the distance. Perhaps I was too animated, too uncomfortable in my static state or too concerned with the elements invading my warm space, but I found sleep extremely difficult to come by.

Hours came and went. I dabbled on my phone’s apps, keenly aware that Wi-Fi was nowhere to be found in this icy land. With the limited screen-to-eyesight and arm maneuverability range afforded by the sleeping bag’s cramped space, I even began to draft this very article using the rudimentary template of Apple’s Notes app.

I resisted the urge to drink water to avoid a trip to Mr. Yum Yum. It wasn’t so much the unappealing idea of using an outdoor bathroom, but instead the effort of climbing out of my sleeping bag, putting on my boots and parka and walking through the deep snow that made it a deal breaker.

Ocean Explorer appeared in the morning (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

After roughly six hours, the first heads began to pop out of the sleeping bags across our camping site. Soon enough, Ocean Explorer was back in sight and the first Zodiac emerged to bring us back on board.

At 6am, we were greeted on Deck 4 with hot chocolate and pastries, as the real breakfast in the Main Dining Room was still about an hour away. But at this point, all I could think about was a warm shower and my comfy cabin bed, which was even better than I remembered.