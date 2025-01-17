Getting from the San Jose del Cabo Airport (SJD) to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Cruise Port

Marina in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There are two airports within a 35-mile radius of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruise port, including Cabo San Lucas International Airport (CSL) and San José del Cabo International Airport (SJD), a.k.a. Los Cabos International Airport.

If you’re flying in from the U.S. or Canada, chances are you’ll be landing at Los Cabos International Airport, as CSL is mostly served by regional airlines.

The airport has two small terminals that offer a handful of cafes, fast-food restaurants, and duty-free shops. There is also a car rental agency, an ATM and multiple bathrooms. The VIP Lounge offers free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks, and comfortable seating.

Public Transit from San Jose del Cabo Airport to Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port

There is one public bus that connects the airport to Cabo San Lucas. The bus stop is located outside Terminal 1 and has multiple stops along the way, including in Cabo San Jose. The drop off location in Cabo San Lucas is close to Puerto Paraiso mall, which is just an eight-minute drive from the Cabo cruise port. The ticket booth is in the Arrivals section of Terminal 1.

These buses run daily every 10 minutes from early in the morning until late at night. Depending on traffic, the trip between the airport and Cabo San Lucas cruise port can take anywhere between one and two-plus hours.

San Jose del Cabo International Airport Taxi Service to Cabo Cruise Port

San José del Cabo Airport is about a 40-minute drive from Cabo’s cruise port. Taxis are available outside of either terminal. Make sure to agree on a per-person or full-trip fare before getting into the car.

Private and shared shuttle services are also available outside the terminals and can be pre-booked online.