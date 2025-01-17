Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port is located right off the town’s main tourist drag. Cruise ships anchor offshore -- near the iconic Arch -- and passengers are transported via tender boats to the marina. While there is no cruise terminal offering seating or services, the pier is within walking distance of restaurants, bars, shops and a couple of beaches.
Read on for our breakdown of Cabo’s cruise port including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Cabo San Lucas.
Finisterra a1, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Carnival Firenze in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Cabo San Lucas’ cruise port serves the following cruise lines: Azamara, Carnival, Cunard, Disney, Hapag-Lloyd, Holland America, Oceania, P&O, Princess Cruises, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn, Silversea, Regent Seven Seas and Viking Ocean.
Cabo Wabo bar in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Since Cabo is a tender cruise port, there is no formal terminal where passengers can sit down, eat or drink while waiting to embark. Instead, a small pier leads from a lively waterfront street directly onto the tender boat. Numerous shops and bars are located within a few blocks, and Cabo’s main tourist strip is just a short walk away.
Marina in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
There are two airports within a 35-mile radius of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruise port, including Cabo San Lucas International Airport (CSL) and San José del Cabo International Airport (SJD), a.k.a. Los Cabos International Airport.
If you’re flying in from the U.S. or Canada, chances are you’ll be landing at Los Cabos International Airport, as CSL is mostly served by regional airlines.
The airport has two small terminals that offer a handful of cafes, fast-food restaurants, and duty-free shops. There is also a car rental agency, an ATM and multiple bathrooms. The VIP Lounge offers free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks, and comfortable seating.
There is one public bus that connects the airport to Cabo San Lucas. The bus stop is located outside Terminal 1 and has multiple stops along the way, including in Cabo San Jose. The drop off location in Cabo San Lucas is close to Puerto Paraiso mall, which is just an eight-minute drive from the Cabo cruise port. The ticket booth is in the Arrivals section of Terminal 1.
These buses run daily every 10 minutes from early in the morning until late at night. Depending on traffic, the trip between the airport and Cabo San Lucas cruise port can take anywhere between one and two-plus hours.
San José del Cabo Airport is about a 40-minute drive from Cabo’s cruise port. Taxis are available outside of either terminal. Make sure to agree on a per-person or full-trip fare before getting into the car.
Private and shared shuttle services are also available outside the terminals and can be pre-booked online.
Carnival Firenze in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port is situated directly on the town’s lively boardwalk, which is lined with restaurants and bars. To the left of the tender pier is the Marina Market, home to dozens of small stalls packed to the brim with souvenirs, clothes and home décor items.
The boardwalk is connected to Cabo’s main tourist drag, Paseo de la Marina, via a pedestrian square. Local and international restaurants, bars, shops and tour offices line the street, offering visitors everything they need for a few hours in town.
A few minutes down the road, Puerto Paraiso mall draws visitors with entertainment options, restaurants and a wide range of shops selling well-known brands.
There is no train service to Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port.
Most of the piers at Cabo cruise port are wheelchair-accessible, but shops and restaurants in the area may have steps.
The nearest bathrooms can be found in the waterfront restaurants and bars located off the tender pier at Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port.
There is no Internet access on the pier at Cabo San Lucas cruise port, but some of the bars in the area offer free Wi-Fi.
Holland America's Westerdam at anchor off Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port lacks waiting areas. Most passengers head to the surrounding restaurants and bars, or peruse the many shops along the waterfront while they wait for their tender.