English Cruise Ports

Southampton (Photo:main: Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

England enjoys the British Isles' warmest weather, with seaside escapes in Cornwall and the Scilly Isles, plus military and maritime history in Portsmouth. Southampton is the UK's capital of cruising and Britain's biggest cruise port, with ships leaving the cruise terminal for far-flung destinations every day, but it's still worth a visit, even if you're not heading for the Caribbean this time.

Cornwall: The quaint port town of Falmouth provides a picturesque gateway to Cornwall for cruisers, with endless options for spending a day in one of Britain's best loved seaside spots. Go on an adventure to the Lost Gardens of Heligan, before discovering the world's largest indoor rainforest at the Eden Project. A cruise down the nearby Fal Estuary offers further opportunities to enjoy nature, or scale St Michael's Mount, a tiny island crowned with a medieval castle, for incredible views.

Dover (Photo:GlennV/Shutterstock)

Dover: In the far southeast of England, Dover is home to a medieval Dover Castle that overlooks the town, plus the fascinating Secret Wartime Tunnels. Its most iconic attraction is, of course, the chalky White Cliffs of Dover, which dazzle visitors arriving in and departing Dover.

Not only is Dover the getaway to France (it's the closest point in the British Isles to continental Europe), but it is also the gateway to the bucolic Garden of England, home to lavender fields, strawberry farms and rolling vineyards.

There are charming coastal towns, such as Whitstable and Deal, and edgier Margate to visit and postcard-worthy Canterbury, with its cobbled streets, Roman walls and a remarkable 1,400-year-old cathedral.

Liverpool: A lively port city on the west coast, Liverpool is best known as being the birthplace of The Beatles, and the good news is, it's included on almost all itineraries this summer. While there's lots to do for fans of the Fab Four (try the Beatles Story attraction at Albert Dock or one of the many Beatles-themed tours), there's plenty more besides if you're not gripped by Beatlemania. For history and culture, see the Merseyside Maritime Museum, The World Museum, The Walker Art Gallery and the Museum of Liverpool to your list of places to visit. The modern Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral is also a must see, especially if you're feeling a little bit weary of the usual Gothic towered places of worship.

London skyline along the Thames River (Photo: TTstudio/Shutterstock) (Photo:Pawel Pajor/Shutterstock)

London: England's capital city is overflowing with world-famous sights and landmarks, and some small ships, like luxury line Silversea's Silver Wind, dock right in the heart of the action, on the Thames by Tower Bridge. Small ships can also dock at Greenwich, while larger ones stop at Tilbury, for easy access to the city.

From the grand Thames-side landmarks, including Westminster Palace and the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, St Paul's Cathedral and Big Ben, you'll want to cram as much culture into your London adventure as possible. Add world-class museums and galleries, beautiful royal parks and renowned department stores, and a day or two won't ever be enough.

Newcastle: Sitting proudly on the River Tyne, which is straddled by impressive landmark bridges including the Tyne Bridge and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Newcastle is an east coast hive of culture and activity. Just some highlights of this northern city include the Biscuit Factory gallery, Great North Museum, Newcastle's castle and cathedral -- not forgetting the magnificent Angel of the North sculpture in nearby Gateshead.

Heading outside the lively centre, Jesmond Dene Park offers tranquil respite, and some itineraries take the 45-minute drive to Alnwick castle and gardens, which starred as Hogwarts in the first two "Harry Potter" films and where the deadly Poison Garden is kept under lock and key.

Portsmouth: Another busy port city in the south, Portsmouth is proud of its seafaring and military heritage. Discover it on a trip to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard — home to Nelson's flagship HMS Victory and the Mary Rose, the only 16th-century warship on display anywhere in in the world. The dockyard also covers other attractions including the Royal Marines Museum.

For more military history take a tour of the Bovington Tank Museum or Biggin Hill Heritage Hanger. You can also climb the Spinnaker Tower, a modern landmark in the newly regenerated harbour, for incredible views across the city, docks and out to sea. Step on the glass-bottomed Skywalk, if you dare.

A silky crescent-shaped beach in the Isles of Scilly (Photo: Visit Isles of Scilly)

Scilly Isles: Just off the Cornish peninsula sit the Scilly Isles, an unspoilt collection of five islands offering a natural wonderland to explore. From snorkelling with seals on St. Martin's to horse-trekking the coastline of St. Mary's, it's a perfect place for those who like to be active in the great outdoors. The Tresco Abbey Gardens are a must, as the island's warm microclimate means that you can see exotic plant species that you won't find anywhere else in the UK.

Southampton: Not just a place to embark and disembark, the city has plenty to see, including museums and art galleries such as SeaCity Museum that traces Southampton's maritime history and has a fascinating interactive Titanic (which set sail from here) exhibition. Parks include the waterfront Mayflower Park where you are in a perfect spot to watch the ships come and go. Or why not head out of the city on a magical trip to Stonehenge? This mysterious prehistoric monument is under an hour away and well worth seeing.

The majority of the cruise lines operating round-Britain cruises this summer will be departing from here, including P&O Cruises and Cunard.