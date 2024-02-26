These Are the Breweries in Alaska You Need to Visit

Breweries in Alaska are as common as smoked salmon or glaciers -- and nearly as numerous. From big names like Juneau's iconic Alaskan Brewing Company to smaller entrants in out-of-the-way locales, there is hardly a town or whistlestop in Alaska that doesn't have its own brewery.

And we're talking about good beer, too. The quality of beer and breweries in Alaska has grown exponentially in the past few decades, to the point where Alaskan cruise passengers are missing out if they're not disembarking their ship for a pint of local goodness. Pair that with some seafood chowder and a sturdy umbrella for all weather conditions, and you've got the recipe for a memorable Alaskan cruise vacation.

Here is a small selection of our favorite breweries in Alaska you must visit on your next Alaskan cruise, presented in absolutely random order.