Immerse yourself in the emotive and lyrical hymns of one of America's greatest musical styles on a blues theme cruise -- a type of music theme cruise that's slowly gaining momentum among fans of the genre. These veritable floating music festivals typically feature dozens of blues performers and sometimes even hundreds of at-sea shows, with blues greats galore (think Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit and Keb' Mo') as well as up-and-coming stars onboard.
You'll likely get some face time with your favorites, as autograph signings and meet-and-greets with performers are usually on the schedule. Just book early, as popular theme cruises often sell out.
Here are some blues theme cruises to keep an eye on.
Joe Bonamassa hosts the annual sailing of this popular blues theme cruise. A curated lineup features almost two dozen blues performers, from old-school legends to rising stars. Proceeds from the cruise benefit Keeping the Blues Alive, a nonprofit for music students and educators.
Blues industry promoter Roger Naber invites you to "go bluesin'" on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, a sailing featuring five stages, more than 100 scheduled shows and dozens of blues performers on the lineup. These fully chartered blues theme cruises typically set sail twice a year, and a variety of upcoming itineraries, including Mexican Riviera and Caribbean, are on offer.
Joe Bonamassa's annual blues theme cruises to the Caribbean are branching out to Continental ports. This Mediterranean version of the celebrated floating blues music fest features an impressive lineup of blues performances, movie screenings, autograph sessions, Q&As with musicians, and special acoustic shows.