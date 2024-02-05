The Bimini Cruise Port is located in the Bahamas' Resorts World Bimini complex, which serves as both the owner and operator of the popular cruise port. The Bimini, Bahamas cruise port, which only opened in the summer of 2021, is 50 nautical miles from Miami and has just one berth for cruise ships.
While the Lucayan word "Bimini" translates to "two islands," Bimini is actually three small islands: North Bimini, South Bimini and East Bimini. The latter is the least inhabited, but in total, there are 2,000 inhabitants spread out amongst all three. North Bimini, the biggest island, houses most resorts along with the Bimini Cruise Port.
Read on for our breakdown of the Bimini Cruise Port, including cruise line terminals, services, what's nearby and more.
As mentioned above, the Bimini cruise port only has one berth, which is shared by several cruise lines. Only one cruise ship can dock at any given time. The cruise lines that visit the Bimini Cruise Port include the following: Carnival Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Royal Caribbean, Sea Cloud Cruises and Virgin Voyages.
One of the most popular ways of reaching the cruise port on North Bimini island is by the South Bimini Airport, which is on South Bimini. The islands are not connected, however, so a ferry is necessary.
The only way to get from the South Bimini Airport to the Bimini Cruise Port is by ferry. The ferry ride is only about a 10-minute ride from island to island. From there, you could either take a taxi or the free tram service, which is operated by World Resorts but is free to all, to the Bimini Cruise Port.
There is no direct taxi that can take you from the South Bimini Airport to the Bimini Cruise Port because they're on separate islands. Taxis are conveniently available right outside the arrivals section of the airport and outside the ferry port in Alice Town.
With Bimini being only 50 nautical miles from South Florida, another option is available aside from flights: the ferry. If you're coming from Fort Lauderdale specifically, you have the additional choice of taking the ferry from Port Everglades.
The Balearia Caribbean ferry to Bimini from Fort Lauderdale is two hours long on average. Fare rates vary depending on when you purchase your ticket. This ferry service operates three times per week and docks at the Bimini Cruise Port.
There are several restaurants and shopping spots in Alice Town, which is located on the southern part of North Bimini and is the most settled location on this island. Otherwise, there are a few places located near the cruise port. Fisherman's Village is the best option on North Bimini for shopping.
There are several other fun things to do both near the cruise port in Bimini and a little ways away from it, if you have the time. Bimini Road is a great diving and snorkeling spot not far off from the coast and port, which theorists have claimed to be the road to the Lost City of Atlantis.
The shipwreck of SS Sapona is a great place to snorkel as well, but it's south from South Bimini, so it's a bit more of a trek. You could also explore Alice Town on North Bimini and lounge on the beaches nearby, three of which are Alice Town, Radio and Beach 360.
Visiting the Dolphin House, a quirky museum made entirely of recycled materials, is a unique opportunity and a fan favorite.
There is no train service available on either North Bimini or South Bimini.
The Bimini Cruise Port lacks any stairs, is flat and small. It is highly wheelchair accessible.
There are bathrooms available at the Bimini Cruise Port.
There is no Wi-Fi available at the Bimini Cruise Port.
There is no seating either indoors or outdoors at the Bimini Cruise Port. There are two small covered outdoor areas available for waiting, which lack any seats.
Getting Around North Bimini: There is a free tram available to get around North Bimini. Golf carts are available for rent. Taxis are available as well.
Simple Yet Convenient Cruise Port: The Bimini Cruise Port may be simple and small, but it's conveniently located and found right on the stunning Bimini Public Beach. If you don't want to travel too far to lounge on the beach, this is a great option. And, if you change your mind, you can hop on the tram to visit other popular spots and beaches.
Access to the Beach Club at Bimini: Virgin Voyages' cruisers have free access to the Beach Club at Bimini, which is a five-minute tram ride from the port. Those on other cruise lines will need to pay a fee for entrance. However, the tram, which is operated by Resorts World, remains free for all and you can get off at other popular stops, like Kayak Beach and Fisherman's Village Marina.