The Bimini Cruise Port is located in the Bahamas' Resorts World Bimini complex, which serves as both the owner and operator of the popular cruise port. The Bimini, Bahamas cruise port, which only opened in the summer of 2021, is 50 nautical miles from Miami and has just one berth for cruise ships.

While the Lucayan word "Bimini" translates to "two islands," Bimini is actually three small islands: North Bimini, South Bimini and East Bimini. The latter is the least inhabited, but in total, there are 2,000 inhabitants spread out amongst all three. North Bimini, the biggest island, houses most resorts along with the Bimini Cruise Port.

