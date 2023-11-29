Design-forward Copenhagen is the cool Scandinavian city that has been home to 15 Michelin restaurants, with 22 stars between them, including the world-famous noma, with fantastic independent shopping and jaw-dropping architecture. In fact, UNESCO cemented Copenhagen's status as a cutting-edge metropolis by naming it the World Capital of Architecture 2023.
Go beyond Copenhagen's famous bros, Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Østerbro, and you will find sublime street food and contemporary art in gritty Refshaleøen and modern architecture and waterfront bathing in Nordhavn.
Here’s how to spend your time in each neighbourhood.
This bike-friendly, waterside hub is home to graffiti-painted warehouses that have been transformed into artists' studios, restaurants and bars. Here are some of the unmissable things to do in this vibrant and up-and-coming Copenhagen neighbourhood.
Refshaleøen might be defined by its gritty industrial image, but it's fast emerging as a hotbed of art and culture. Central to this is Copenhagen Contemporary, a modern art centre that opened in 2016. Set inside the former B&W welding hall, Copenhagen Contemporary shines a lens on new and emerging artists.
The space features installations, performance and multimedia art, with talks, concerts and creative workshops. Some of the biggest names in modern art have featured at this landmark building, including David Shrigley, Yoko Ono, Bruce Nauman and Pierre Huyghe.
Take a guided tour and explore the exhibitions. If you're a keen shopper, don't miss Copenhagen Contemporary's chic store, with a focus on Scandinavian design. When you're feeling peckish, stop by Connie-Connie, Copenhagen Contemporary's cafe, featuring a menu of line-caught fish, plant-based dishes, sandwiches and cakes.
Pro tip: Purchase a Copenhagen Card, valid from 24 to 120 hours, giving the cardholder access to more than 80 attractions in Copenhagen, including Copenhagen Contemporary. It also includes free public transport, including use on the harbour bus.
You can see much of Denmark's pretty capital from CopenHill, a green ski slope that rises above Refshaleøen, located on the roof of a recycling and energy plant, designed by Bjarne Ingels Group (BIG) architects. This urban ski slope and activity centre — also home to the world's tallest climbing wall — reaffirms Copenhagen's position as a trailblazing city of architecture and sustainability.
Get a dopamine fix by swooshing down CopenHill's dry ski slope or by scaling the eye-watering 279-foot wall. You can hire ski equipment by the hour or simply enjoy après ski vibes at the Ski Cafe.
If you're a vintage shopper, you'll adore B&W, a Copenhagen flea market where you could snap up Danish designer-ware at the weekend. Pick up jaunty glassware at Blaes, a glassblowing studio at Reffen that is open by appointment only. To pick up local libations, visit Empirical Distillery for a tour, tasting and to pick up a bottle of their award-winning botanical spirits.
There are some fantastic restaurants in Refshaleøen, including fine-dining haunt Alchemist. This two-Michelin-star restaurant by Rasmus Munk serves up a dazzling tasting menu of 50 bite-size morsels, or 'impressions'. You’ll need to plan smart to visit Alchemist, with 'tickets' (not reservations) released three months out. And if you don't snag coveted seats, there are plenty of other options to try in the neighbourhood.
Reffen, an organic outdoor market pictured above, is a terrific spot filled with food and drink stands that opens throughout summer. Repurposed shipping containers, deckchairs, colourful flags and festoon lighting create a hip and playful vibe. There's an indoor area, too, where you could enjoy a variety of street food, including soul-warming Afghan street food, mussels, oysters and fries, plant-based cuisine, and crepes.
Head to Lille Bakery for a caffeine fix and fresh bakes, while Øens Have (above) is an outstanding urban farm, with an organic summertime restaurant and community space that typifies Refshaleøen’s creative energy. Here, you could dine on the seafood-focussed menu — think fresh oysters, cod ceviche and grilled mackerel — with dishes using ingredients grown on the farm, such as beets, asparagus and herbs.
Slip into a dockside jacuzzi heated to a soothing 40°C at Refshaleøen's Hot Tub. Each of the five tubs accommodate up to six people, rented privately, by the hour. You can even pre-order Champagne and other drinks to sip on as you bathe to make the experience all the more special. For adrenaline- and wellness-junkies, immerse yourself in Hot Tub's ice baths before or after using the sauna, which are known to improve circulations and improve the mood.
During wintertime, there is also a seaside sauna that can be booked out by the hour featuring a skyline window for soaking up the stunning views of Copenhagen. There are wooden changing rooms, outdoor showers and towels provided. Just remember to pack your bathing suit.
Walkable Nordhavn, or North Harbour, is Copenhagen's emerging waterside haven, with contemporary architecture, dazzling restaurants and a blissful bathing spot. Conveniently, it's also the location of Copenhagen's modern cruise terminal.
Nordhavn is well connected by city's yellow harbour bus. The electric-powered water buses operate between nine stops, including Refshaleøen and Orientkaj for Nordhavn. Here's how to spend your time in this on-the-up Copenhagen quarter.
Flanked by Nordhavn's Portland Towers, this public bathing and swimming zone, or dyppezoner (dipping zone) lies in the southern edge of Nordhavn. Sandkaj is open year-round, with bathing platforms providing direct access to the water where you can swim, splash and sunbathe. The water quality is impeccable, with Copenhagen priding itself on its clean, swimmable water.
There is a small jumping platform, two swimming lanes, a sauna and changing facilities. There is plenty of seating around the harbour swimming area, too, making it a lovely spot to relax and soak up the harbour views.
Nordhavn is filled with sophisticated cafes, shops and restaurants, from Scandinavian bakeries to sushi and modern Danish cuisine.
Stop by Audo House, a chic showroom of designer Danish furniture and homeware, with a restaurant and cafe, on Arhusgade. Savour fresh artisan bakes at Andersen & Maillard and some of the best burgers in Copenhagen at Jagger.
For a sophisticated meal to remember, make a reservation at Silo, a 17th-floor restaurant with sublime views. Open for lunch and dinner, Silo features a restaurant, bar and lounge, with a four-course and an a-la-carte menu of punchy Danish dishes. You could also just stop by for the views and to enjoy a coffee or cocktail.
Some of Copenhagen's most innovative and unusual architecture lies in Nordhavn. Stop to marvel at Portland Towers. Constructed from two former industry silos, this commercial building was once used to store cement.
TheKrane is another example of Copenhagen's ingenious, sometimes eccentric, architecture and design. This former coal crane has been reinvented into a spa and one-room hotel. You don't need to stay at TheKrane to enjoy its spectacular architecture, simply wander by on Kalkbraenderilobskaj.
Home to 11 UN agencies across two campuses, including the WHO and UNICEF, UN City is a sprawling eight-armed star-shaped building, designed by Danish architectural practice 3xNielsen.
Free guided tours take place on Fridays at 2 p.m., offering an insight into the workings of the UN, the resident agencies at UN City and the importance of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The 45-minute tours are in English and offer visitors the chance to learn about the UN's important work.
This public rooftop space atop a multistorey car park on Helsinkigade features an open-air, family-friendly gym and playground. Head to the top for panoramic harbour views and to utilise the facilities, including Crossfit, TRX training, box jumps, Panna football, a sprint course, trampolines, swings and a climbing spiral.
Admire the award-winning building, too, which features a green wall facade, punctuated by the public staircase that leads to the roof, with the handrail extending onto the rooftop to form part of the playground.
Following a successful popup in Refshaleøen, CopenHot will soon bring its exhilarating outdoor sauna experience to Nordhavn. Saunas and hot tubs will be bookable by the hour, with these fire-heated timber pods offering harbour views and ice-cold showers for cooling off after.