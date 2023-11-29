Refshaleøen is Copenhagen's hip former industrial district

This bike-friendly, waterside hub is home to graffiti-painted warehouses that have been transformed into artists' studios, restaurants and bars. Here are some of the unmissable things to do in this vibrant and up-and-coming Copenhagen neighbourhood.

Explore Copenhagen Contemporary

Copenhagen Contemporary modern art centre (Image: Visit Copenhagen)

Refshaleøen might be defined by its gritty industrial image, but it's fast emerging as a hotbed of art and culture. Central to this is Copenhagen Contemporary, a modern art centre that opened in 2016. Set inside the former B&W welding hall, Copenhagen Contemporary shines a lens on new and emerging artists.

The space features installations, performance and multimedia art, with talks, concerts and creative workshops. Some of the biggest names in modern art have featured at this landmark building, including David Shrigley, Yoko Ono, Bruce Nauman and Pierre Huyghe.

Take a guided tour and explore the exhibitions. If you're a keen shopper, don't miss Copenhagen Contemporary's chic store, with a focus on Scandinavian design. When you're feeling peckish, stop by Connie-Connie, Copenhagen Contemporary's cafe, featuring a menu of line-caught fish, plant-based dishes, sandwiches and cakes.

Pro tip: Purchase a Copenhagen Card, valid from 24 to 120 hours, giving the cardholder access to more than 80 attractions in Copenhagen, including Copenhagen Contemporary. It also includes free public transport, including use on the harbour bus.

Ski, climb & take in the views from CopenHill

CopenHill skislope Copenhagen (Image: Astrid Maria Rasmussen)

You can see much of Denmark's pretty capital from CopenHill, a green ski slope that rises above Refshaleøen, located on the roof of a recycling and energy plant, designed by Bjarne Ingels Group (BIG) architects. This urban ski slope and activity centre — also home to the world's tallest climbing wall — reaffirms Copenhagen's position as a trailblazing city of architecture and sustainability.

Get a dopamine fix by swooshing down CopenHill's dry ski slope or by scaling the eye-watering 279-foot wall. You can hire ski equipment by the hour or simply enjoy après ski vibes at the Ski Cafe.

Shop for cool fashion, homeware & gourmet goods

If you're a vintage shopper, you'll adore B&W, a Copenhagen flea market where you could snap up Danish designer-ware at the weekend. Pick up jaunty glassware at Blaes, a glassblowing studio at Reffen that is open by appointment only. To pick up local libations, visit Empirical Distillery for a tour, tasting and to pick up a bottle of their award-winning botanical spirits.

Savour Refshaleøen gastronomy

Reffen street food market Copenhagen (Image: Visit Copenhagen)

There are some fantastic restaurants in Refshaleøen, including fine-dining haunt Alchemist. This two-Michelin-star restaurant by Rasmus Munk serves up a dazzling tasting menu of 50 bite-size morsels, or 'impressions'. You’ll need to plan smart to visit Alchemist, with 'tickets' (not reservations) released three months out. And if you don't snag coveted seats, there are plenty of other options to try in the neighbourhood.

Reffen, an organic outdoor market pictured above, is a terrific spot filled with food and drink stands that opens throughout summer. Repurposed shipping containers, deckchairs, colourful flags and festoon lighting create a hip and playful vibe. There's an indoor area, too, where you could enjoy a variety of street food, including soul-warming Afghan street food, mussels, oysters and fries, plant-based cuisine, and crepes.

Øens Have organic farm Copenhagen (Image: Giuseppe Liverino)

Head to Lille Bakery for a caffeine fix and fresh bakes, while Øens Have (above) is an outstanding urban farm, with an organic summertime restaurant and community space that typifies Refshaleøen’s creative energy. Here, you could dine on the seafood-focussed menu — think fresh oysters, cod ceviche and grilled mackerel — with dishes using ingredients grown on the farm, such as beets, asparagus and herbs.

Enjoy outdoor activities such as swimming

People bathing in Refshaleøen (Image: Visit Copenhagen)

Slip into a dockside jacuzzi heated to a soothing 40°C at Refshaleøen's Hot Tub. Each of the five tubs accommodate up to six people, rented privately, by the hour. You can even pre-order Champagne and other drinks to sip on as you bathe to make the experience all the more special. For adrenaline- and wellness-junkies, immerse yourself in Hot Tub's ice baths before or after using the sauna, which are known to improve circulations and improve the mood.

During wintertime, there is also a seaside sauna that can be booked out by the hour featuring a skyline window for soaking up the stunning views of Copenhagen. There are wooden changing rooms, outdoor showers and towels provided. Just remember to pack your bathing suit.