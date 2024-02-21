Best World Cruises of 2024 And 2025

2024 World Cruises

Azamara Onward (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Azamara

The Trip: Azamara’s 2024 World Voyage aboard Azamara Onward starts in Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2024. Passengers will sail for 155 nights through more than 40 countries, with 27 late stays and 22 overnight stays. The voyage highlights the Seven Wonders of the World, from Chichén Itzá in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula; Machu Picchu in the Peruvian Andes Mountains; Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; the Great Wall of China; India’s Taj Mahal; the ancient city of Petra; the Colosseum in Rome; and more, including the great pyramids of Giza.

Departure Date: January 5, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Lima (13 nights); Auckland to Sydney (15 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (20 nights); Hong Kong to Singapore (15 nights); Singapore to Dubai (20 nights); Dubai to Istanbul (21 nights); Istanbul to Venice (13 nights); Venice to Barcelona (10 nights)

Price: Fares for the 2024 world cruise begin at $36,379 per person.

Cunard Line - Queen Mary 2

The Trip: Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 will head off on a 123-night transatlantic sailing roundtrip from New York on January 3, 2024, calling on ports in Asia, South Africa and Australia, with overnight port stays will be offered in Cape Town, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Singapore, before returning to New York on May 5, 2024.

Departure Date: Queen Mary 2 departs January 3, 2024, from New York.

Itinerary Segments: New York to Sydney (55 nights); Southampton to Sydney (47 nights); Southampton to Hong Kong (63 nights); Cape Town to Sydney (26 nights); Sydney to Dubai (40 nights); Sydney to Southampton (61 nights); Sydney to New York (68 nights); Port Kelang to Southampton (45 nights); Hong Kong to New York (52 nights); Singapore to Southampton (36 nights); Dubai to Southampton (21 nights); Dubai to New York (28 nights); Southampton roundtrip (108 nights)

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $20,699 per person.

Cunard Line - Queen Victoria

The Trip: While Queen Mary 2 takes to the seas for its round-the-world sailing, Cunard’s Queen Victoria will once again embark on an 111-night world sailing of its own, roundtrip from Hamburg on January 9, 2024, sailing to the “four corners of the world”: San Francisco, Fiji, Hong Kong, and South Africa.

Departure Date: Queen Victoria departs Hamburg on January 9, 2024 and Southampton on January 11, 2024.

Itinerary Segments: Hamburg to Sydney (54 nights); Southampton to Auckland (44 nights); Southampton to Sydney (52 nights); Southampton roundtrip (107 nights); Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco (16 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Sydney (41 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Southampton (96 nights); San Francisco to Auckland (17 nights); San Francisco to Sydney (25 nights); San Francisco to Southampton (80 nights); Auckland to Southampton (63 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (16 nights); Sydney to Cape Town (39 nights); Sydney to Southampton (55 nights); Hong Kong to Cape Town (23 nights); Port Kelang to Southampton (39 nights); Singapore to Cape Town (17 nights); Singapore to Southampton (33 nights)

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $19,699 per person.

Holland America Line

The Trip: The 128-day Grand World Voyage aboard Holland America's Zuiderdam will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale in 2024, with overnights in Tokyo, Kobe, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, Petra, and Istanbul. The itinerary is punctuated with stops in South America, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Middle East, providing an immersive experience in a variety of cultures across the globe.

Departure Date: January 3, 2024

Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $23,599 per person.

MSC Cruises

The Trip: MSC Poesia’s 2024 world cruise will sail roundtrip from Rome, on January 4, 2024.

The 120-night voyage will call on 56 destinations in 31 countries, including Valparaiso, Chile; Lima, Peru; Auckland, New Zealand; Alotau, Papua New Guinea; Cairns, Australia; Lombok, Indonesia, Colombo, Sri Lanka; Mumbai/Bombay, India; Aqaba/Petra, Jordan; and more. MSC Poesia returns to Berlin on May 4, 2024.

Departure Date: January 4, 2024

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Berlin (35 nights); New York to Berlin (31 nights); Cape Town to London (67 nights); Cape Town to Paris (69 nights); Cape Town to Berlin (73 nights); Genoa to Cape Town (47 nights); Barcelona to Miami (83 nights); Provence to Miami (84 nights); Barcelona to New York (87 nights); Genoa to Miami (85 nights); Genoa to New York (89 nights); Provence to New York (88 nights); Barcelona to New York (112 nights); Genoa to London (114 nights); Provence to Paris (115 nights); Barcelona to Ijmuiden (116 nights); Genoa to Berlin (120 nights); Rome to London (115 nights); Barcelona to Stockholm (126 nights); Barcelona to Stockholm (128 nights); Barcelona to Berlin (118 nights)

Price: Fares for the 2024 world cruise begin at $17,199 per person for the full world cruise.

Oceania Cruises

The Trip: Though the vessel and the timeframe remain the same, Oceania Insignia’s itinerary for its world voyage in 180 days varies from year to year, starting and ending in different locations, and picking up new ports along the way. For 2024, the voyage begins in Los Angeles on January 14 and heads to the Pacific, beginning with the Hawaiian Islands, Polynesia and the South Pacific. Then on to Asia, spending about a week in Japan before cruising the Arabian Sea and Red Sea, visiting Jordan, Egypt and onto Europe, the U.K., Denmark, Iceland, and returning to New York on July 12.

Departure Date: January 14, 2024 in Los Angeles

Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $43,199 per person.

Princess Cruises - Island Princess

The Trip: Princess Cruises offers two world cruises in 2024, one on Island Princess leaving from Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles on January 4, 2024, or January 18, 2024, and one on Coral Princess from New Zealand or Australia (see below).

The 51 destinations in 27 countries, including 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, visiting six continents, and crossing the equator twice, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal. Cities include Honolulu, Hawaii; Sydney, Australia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Salalah, Oman; Mykonos, Greece; Seville, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Agadir, Morocco; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and many others.

Departure Date: January 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale (97 days); Fort Lauderdale roundtrip (111 days); Los Angeles roundtrip (111 days).

Price: Fares for the 2024 world cruise begin at $19,149 per person.

Princess Cruises - Coral Princess

The Trip: Take a 110-day world itinerary in 2024 on Coral Princess, leaving either from Auckland, New Zealand, or Brisbane or Sydney Australia, starting in April 2024.

The 47 destinations in 32 countries, including more than 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, crossing the equator twice and the International Dateline and the Panama Canal. This trip features several late-night port calls, ensuring plenty of time in each port, with overnight stays in Lima, New York, and St. Petersburg.

Other ports of call include Easter Island, Chile; Tahiti, French Polynesia; Bar Harbor, Maine; Edinburgh, Scotland; Halifax, Canada; Dover, England; Stockholm, Sweden; Cork, Ireland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Berlin, Germany; and others.

Departure Date: April 26, 2024 from Auckland; April 30, 2024 from Sydney; or May 2, 2024, from Brisbane

Itinerary Segments: Auckland roundtrip (110 days); Sydney roundtrip (110 days); Brisbane roundtrip (110 days)

Price: Pricing not available at time of publication.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Regent Seven Seas Mariner will head out for a 2024 World Cruise on January 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami for a 132-night voyage. The 2024 World Cruise will visit 66 ports of call and 31 countries, with access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 12 o overnight stays in port. You’ll cross both the Panama and the Suez canals.

Departure Date: January 6, 2024 from Miami

Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not yet been released for this cruise.

Price: Fares for the 2024 world cruise begin at $73,499 per person.

Viking Cruises

The Trip: Viking will offer two separate world cruise voyages in 2024, on Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, both with identical 121-day itineraries starting in Los Angeles January 6 and January 9, 2024, and ending in London on May 6 and May 9, 2024.

Both cruises sail across the Pacific Ocean for Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before heading to ports in Asia and the Middle East. The world cruises then journey to the Mediterranean and disembark in London. Cruisers will stay overnight in Sydney, Haifa, and Istanbul, with two nights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, and Mumbai.

Departure Date: January 6, 2024 (Viking Sky); and January 9, 2024 (Viking Neptune), from Los Angeles

Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not yet been released for this cruise.

Price: Fares for the 2024 world cruise begin at $54,995 per person.