Best World Cruises of 2023, 2024 And 2025

2023 World Cruises

Cunard Line - Queen Mary 2

Cunard Line kicks off 2023 with World Cruises that mark 100 years since its RMS Laconia set out on the line's first-ever round-the-world journey in January 1923. A century later, the modern and elegant Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria carry on the tradition, with special sailings that call on some of the original ports visited by RMS Laconia, along with locales that will be treasured by modern cruisers.

The Trip: Queen Mary 2 sets out on a 117-day Centenary World Voyage sailing roundtrip from New York on January 3, 2023, on a voyage calling on ports of call in Asia, South Africa and Australia. Overnight port stays will be offered in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Cape Town, and Queen Mary 2 will treat passengers to two of the liner's legendary weeklong transatlantic crossings.

Departure Date: January 3, 2023, from New York (Brooklyn).

Itinerary Segments: New York to Dubai (30 nights); Southampton to Dubai (22 nights); Southampton to Singapore (36 nights); Southampton to Hong Kong (43 nights); Southampton to Sydney (60 nights); Southampton roundtrip (102 nights); Dubai to Singapore (14 nights); Dubai to Hong Kong (21 nights); Dubai to Sydney (38 nights); Singapore to Hong Kong (7 nights); Singapore to Sydney (24 nights); Singapore to Fremantle (33 nights); Hong Kong to Sydney (17 nights); Hong Kong to Fremantle (26 nights); Hong Kong to Southampton (59 nights); Hong Kong to New York (66 nights); Sydney to Fremantle (9 nights); Sydney to Cape Town (26 nights); Sydney to Southampton (42 nights); Sydney to New York (49 nights); Fremantle to Cape Town (17 nights); Fremantle to Southampton (33 nights); Fremantle to New York (40 nights); Cape Town to Southampton (16 nights); Cape Town to New York (23 nights); Southampton to New York (7 nights).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $ 21,199 per person.

Cunard Line - Queen Victoria

The Trip: Queen Victoria sets out on its own Centenary World Voyage with Cunard in 2023, offering passengers their choice of embarkation ports with a 105-day World Cruise roundtrip from Hamburg, Germany; or a 101-day voyage departing roundtrip Southampton. The ship calls on 10 ports of call visited by Cunard's RMS Laconia on its first World Cruise in January 1923, and sails in a westerly direction across the Atlantic, through the Caribbean and the Panama Canal, before journeying through the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean and Western Europe.

Departure Date: January 9, 2023, from Hamburg; January 11, 2023 from Southampton

Itinerary Segments: Southampton to Southampton (4 nights); Hamburg to Southampton (2 nights); Hamburg to New York (11 nights); Hamburg to Sydney (50 nights); Southampton to New York (9 nights); Southampton to San Francisco (27 nights); Southampton to Sydney (48 nights); New York to San Francisco (18 nights); New York to Sydney (39 nights); New York to Southampton (92 nights); San Francisco to Sydney (21 nights); San Francisco to Southampton (74 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (16 nights); Sydney to Singapore (22 nights); Sydney to Dubai (33 nights); Sydney to Southampton (53 nights); Hong Kong to Singapore (6 nights); Hong Kong to Dubai (17 nights); Hong Kong to Southampton (37 nights); Singapore to Dubai (11 nights); Dubai to Southampton (20 nights); Dubai to Hamburg (22 nights); Southampton to Hamburg (2 nights).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $21,699 per person.

Holland America Line

The Trip: In 2023, Holland America's Zaandam will sail a 127-day voyage around the globe, operating roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. The ship heads almost immediately for the Panama Canal before exploring Costa Rica and heading across the Pacific Ocean to French Polynesia, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Zaandam then crosses directly from Fremantle to Port Louis, Mauritius, before sailing to Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia and the western shores of the African continent. Zaandam then heads up through Western Europe, Northern Europe, Norway, and the British Isles before heading for a southern crossing of the Atlantic Ocean back to Fort Lauderdale.

Departure Date: January 3, 2023

Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments were not immediately available at time of publication.

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $23,999 per person.

MSC Cruises

The Trip: MSC Poesia sets out on its 2023 world cruise, sailing roundtrip from Genoa, on January 5, 2023. Due to popular demand, MSC is also offering a second 2023 World Cruise onboard MSC Magnifica, leaving on January 4.

The 118-night voyage will call on 53 destinations in 33 countries, including stops in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; San Francisco; Honolulu; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Shanghai, China; Hong Kong; Da Nang, Vietnam; Singapore; Aqaba, Jordan; and numerous other ports of call. The exciting itinerary also includes transits of both the Panama and Suez canals and visits to some of the most far-flung destinations in the South Pacific and around the globe. MSC Poesia and returns to Genoa on May 3, 2023.

Departure Date: January 5, 2023 (MSC Poesia) and January 4, 2023 (MSC Magnifica).

Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments were not immediately available at time of publication.

Price: Pricing starts at $15,750 per person, based on double occupancy, for MSC's full 2023 world cruise.

Oceania

The Trip: Insignia returns once again for Oceania's popular "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage --in January 2023, though longer segments are available starting at the end of 2022.

The 180-day journey begins roundtrip San Francisco on January 15, 2023, with port calls in Mexico before sailing farther south to call on Peru, Chile and Argentina before crossing the legendary Drake Passage for three days of scenic cruising in Antarctica. Insignia then stops in Port Stanley, Falkland Islands, before continuing to Argentina and Brazil, then sailing the Atlantic to the Cape Verde Islands.

Insignia explores the western and eastern shores of Africa before heading over to the Seychelles and into the Indian Ocean prior to calls on India, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. Insignia then crosses the upper Pacific Ocean, including Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula; the Bering Sea and the Aleutian Islands before heading into Alaska proper, traversing the British Columbia coast, and ending in San Francisco on July 13, 2023.

To really kick things up a notch, hop aboard the largest world cruise in the line's roster: a massive 218-day journey departing roundtrip from Miami on December 28, 2022. It includes the same itinerary as the 180-day voyage, with itinerary extensions on the start and end to turn it into an epic journey that concludes at the end of July 2023.

Departure Date: January 15, 2023 (roundtrip from San Francisco)

Itinerary Segments: Miami to New York (218 days; departs December 2022); Miami to San Francisco (198 days; departs December 2022); Miami to Miami (214 days; departs December 2022); San Francisco to New York (200 days)

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $41,999 per person.

Princess Cruises

The Trip: Princess Cruises' 111-day World Cruise sets sail aboard Island Princess in January 2023, with roundtrip departures offered from either Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles. The full world cruise will visit 50 destinations across 31 countries and six continents, with stops in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

As part of this voyage, Island Princess will give passengers the chance to visit 21 UNESCO World Heritage sites, will cross the equator twice and will offer overnight visits to 12 ports of call, including Dubai and Venice.

Departure Date: January 5, 2023 from Fort Lauderdale; January 19 from Los Angeles

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (97 days). Additional segments have yet to be released.

Price: Fares for the 2023 world cruise begin at $19,199 per person.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Sailing from Miami to Barcelona aboard Seven Seas Mariner, Regent's 2023 World Cruise spans 143 days and touches some of the most iconic ports and destinations around the globe. Sailing westbound, Seven Seas Mariner visits the Caribbean before transiting the Panama Canal. Stops in Ecuador and Peru precede the transpacific crossing and subsequent visit to fabled Easter Island.

From there, Seven Seas Mariner travels to French Polynesia and the South Pacific before carrying on to Australia and Southeast Asia, China and Japan. The ship then makes its way south, calling on India and Sri Lanka, along with ports in the Middle East, prior to transiting the eastern coast of Africa en-route to Mozambique, Madagascar, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and the Ivory Coast. Seven Seas Mariner finishes its grand world journey in Barcelona on May 30, 2023.

Departure Date: January 7, 2023

Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not yet been released for this cruise.

Price: Fares for the 2023 world cruise begin at $81,199 per person.

Viking Cruises

The Trip: Viking's 2023 World Cruise aboard Viking Neptune actually departs at the end of December 2022, just in time for the holiday festivities.

Featuring overnight stays in 11 different cities, Viking Neptune sails the Caribbean through the Panama Canal, eventually docking in Los Angeles to pick up passengers for the ship's 119-night World Cruise segment.

From there, it's off to Hawaii, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia before an in-depth exploration of Southeast Asia, India and Middle East. A transit of the Suez Canal is the prelude to extensive port stops in the sunny Mediterranean before Viking Neptune sails up the western coast of Europe enroute to Greenwich (London), where the voyage will end in May 2023.

Departure Date: December 22, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to London (119 nights)

Price: Fares for the 2023 world cruise begin at $49,995 per person.