For many cruise fans the prospect of a world cruise is top of the bucket list. Indeed, if a week or fortnight-long cruise just doesn't seem long enough, then maybe it's time to broaden your horizons and stretch things out into a world cruise?
More and more cruise lines, both big and small, are offering epic voyages that cross the globe, with some voyages spanning six months or even more. Whether you want to dress up for gala nights or prefer a more casual vibe, there's going to be a world cruise to suit your style.
World cruises continue to be enduringly popular thanks to modern ships, innovative itineraries and technology that makes it easy to stay in touch with friends and family while you sail the seven seas.
Here's the rundown of what you should know about these particular cruises and some of the best world cruises of 2025 and 2026.
What You Should Know About World Cruises
World cruises come in all shapes and sizes. There are sailings as long as 199 nights on Oceania's world voyage while some lines -- like Holland America Line and Princess Cruises -- are now offering world voyages a year. This means there are more opportunities than ever to embark on the sailing of a lifetime.
A few things to note: Despite the name, many world cruises don't sail fully around the globe though they do offer a chance to see an incredible portfolio of diverse cultures in one sailing. Also, if you can't commit to a full world cruise, you can often book a "segment" of a voyage, typically ranging from a week to more than a month in duration.
World cruises usually begin in January and end in April or May, but some lines change it up with departures in other seasons, including summer and early winter. Cruise itineraries are still under development for 2026 and future years, so watch this space for more information as it becomes available.
Azamara Onward (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Azamara Onward will embark on a world cruise for a second year in 2025, after the first itinerary in 2024 on the new vessel sold out. The voyage from San Diego will include 155 nights, including 46 late nights or overnights in port. The world cruise with Azamara will go from Hawaii and French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia, tracing ancient trade routes through Asia, and more, before ending in Southampton.
Departure Date: January 6, 2025
Itinerary Segments: San Diego to Tahiti (18 nights); Tahiti to Auckland (14 nights); Auckland to Sydney (12 nights); Singapore to Bangkok (20 nights); Bangkok to Mumbai (17 nights); Mumbai to Athens (18 nights); Athens to Rome (14 nights); Rome to Lisbon (10 nights); Lisbon to Southampton (10 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $39,999 per person.
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Luxury cruise line Crystal was relaunched after its two ocean ships were acquired by the A&K Travel Group. On this 123-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona you will visit 24 countries on the new-look Crystal Serenity where cabins have been enlarged and the passenger capacity has dropped from 1,040 to 740.
After sailing through the Caribbean and circling South America, the world cruise takes you to Africa, Asia and beyond calling at destinations including Rio de Janeiro, for a three-night stay which coincides with the world-famous carnival, and arriving in Europe as it blossoms into spring.
Departure Date: January 7, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Lima (18 nights); Lima to Valparaiso (9 nights); Valparaiso to Buenos Aires (19 nights); Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro (11 nights); Rio de Janeiro to Las Palmas (17 nights); Las Palmas to Lisbon (9 nights); Lisbon to Fusina (27 nights); Lisbon to Istanbul (14 nights); Istanbul to Piraeus (6 nights); Piraeus to Barcelona (20 nights); Piraeus to Fusina (7 nights); Fusina to Civitavecchia (7 nights); Civitavecchia to Barcelona (6 nights)
Price: Full world cruise fares start from $66,500 per person.
The Panorama Club Pool on Cunard's Queen Anne (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)
The first-ever world voyage aboard Cunard's Queen Anne, launched in 2024 and the newest ship in the fleet, starts in Hamburg or Southampton on January 7 or January 9. The 111-night sailing includes overnight stays in port to make the most of cities such as New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Honolulu, Hong Kong and Dubai. Queen Anne returns to Hamburg from the maiden world voyage on April 29, 2025.
Departure Date: January 7, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Hamburg to New York (11 nights); Southampton to New York (9 nights); Southampton to San Francisco (26 nights); Southampton to Sydney (49 nights); New York to San Francisco (17 nights); New York to Sydney (40 nights); New York to Southampton (98 nights); San Francisco to Auckland (18 nights); San Francisco to Sydney (23 nights); San Francisco to Southampton (81 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (19 nights); Sydney to Singapore (25 nights); Sydney to Southampton (58 nights); Hong Kong to Singapore (6 nights); Hong Kong to Cape Town (23 nights); Hong Kong to Southampton (39 nights); Singapore to Cape Town (17 nights); Singapore to Southampton (33 nights); Cape Town to Southampton (16 nights); Cape Town to Hamburg (18 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise start from $16,379 per person.
Zuiderdam in Half Moon Cay (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Holland America Line has two world cruises in 2025: one on Zuiderdam and another on Volendam. Zuiderdam will sail on a 123-night voyage roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.
Circling the globe on a westwardly route, the ship will be visiting 49 ports in 30 countries across six continents. During the voyage Zuiderdam will rendezvous with Volendam -- also on a world cruise -- on April 24, 2025, in Barcelona. The historic meetup will be commemorated with a Catalan-themed dinner on each ship and parties on deck, and guest reunion opportunities will be available as the ships overnight in port.
Departure Date: January 4, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Sydney (36 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Singapore (54 nights); Sydney to Cape Town (41 nights); Singapore to Athens (48 nights); Cape Town to Fort Lauderdale (44 nights); Athens to Fort Lauderdale (19 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise start at $27,354 per person.
Floatplanes are part of the landscape of Vancouver's Burrard Inlet (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Alternatively, travel from pole to pole on this 132-night roundtrip Fort Lauderdale sailing on Volendam which will take in the dramatic natural scenery of Antarctica, South America, Canada and Norway, with a trip into a section of the Amazon. The itinerary includes plenty of wildlife spotting opportunities and contrasting overnight stays in colorful cities including Panama, Lima, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Lisbon and Reykjavik.
Departure Date: January 25, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires (46 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam (99 nights); Buenos Aires to Barcelona (41 nights); Buenos Aires to Amsterdam (52 nights); Buenos Aires to Fort Lauderdale (85 nights); Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale (43 nights); Amsterdam to Fort Lauderdale (32 nights)
Price: Full world cruise fares start at $31,119 per person.
MSC Magnifica alongside in Key West, Forida (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Magnifica's 2025 world cruise will sail roundtrip from the Mediterranean on a 115-night cruise visiting 50 destinations, 21 countries and five continents. There is a choice of four embarkation points starting with Civitavecchia on January 4, 2025, and followed by Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on the subsequent days. After a tour around Europe, the ship will head to South America, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia and Asia.
Departure Date: January 4, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $13,200 per person.
Oceania Insignia (Photo: Oceania Cruises)
If you have time to spare, why not spend more than half of 2025 exploring the world aboard Oceania's Insignia. This once-in-a-lifetime 199-night voyage begins in Miami on January 5, 2025, and heads across the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean, South America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Asia, Australia and the South Pacific. Overnight stops include along the Amazon River, Madagascar, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Bora Bora. You'll be transported to 32 countries on five continents and cross the Panama Canal. The cruise ends on July 23 in New York.
Departure Date: January 5, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Full world cruise fares for 2025 start at $54,899 per person.
Island Princess in Glacier Bay, Alaska (Photo: Princess Cruise)
Princess Cruises offers two world cruises in 2025, one on Island Princess leaving from Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles on January 5, 2025, or January 20, 2025, and one on Crown Princess from New Zealand or Australia (see below). This 115-night voyage is the longest-ever cruise offered by Princess and includes maiden ports of call including Bar in Montenegro, Italy’s Taranto and the Greek islands of Patmos and Volos. The cruise takes in 26 countries across six continents.
Departure Date: January 5, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to Perth (32 nights); Los Angeles to Cape Town (46 nights); Cape Town to Fort Lauderdale (53 nights); Cape Town to Los Angeles (68 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Cape Town (61 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $21,960 per person.
Exterior on Crown Princess (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Crown Princess -- the largest ship to ever host a world cruise -- is departing from Auckland, New Zealand on May 31 and Sydney in June. It will sail on a 114-day adventure visiting 48 destinations in 31 countries across six continents. The voyage takes in a wealth of sights and cultures including Casablanca in Morocco, the Norwegian fjords and wild landscapes of Scotland, Iceland and Greenland along with a transit of the Panama Canal.
Departure Date: May 31, 2025, from Auckland and June 4, 2025, from Sydney
Itinerary Segments: Sydney to Barcelona (40 nights); Perth to Dover (48 nights); Adelaide to Dover (52 nights); Sydney to Dover (55 nights); Auckland to Dover (59 nights); Sydney to New York (76 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin from $18,375 per person.
Seven Seas Mariner at Icy Strait Point, Alaska (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
On this 155-night trip onboard Seven Seas Mariner, passengers will explore 97 ports and 25 continents with 16 overnights, venturing from Miami across the globe to San Francisco. You'll cross the Atlantic for the Caribbean before visiting Brazil and South America; then down to the Antarctic Peninsula; crossing the Pacific to explore French Polynesia and the South Pacific; Australia and New Zealand, and then onto Asia; finishing up with Alaska, British Columbia, and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. Depart in San Francisco, or continue the voyage back to Miami for a total of 168 nights.
Departure Date: January 7, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not been released for this cruise.
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $87,499 per person.
Silversea's Silver Dawn (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
The first world cruise onboard the Silversea's flagship Silver Dawn visits 59 destinations in 30 countries, with 33 overnights to maximize time in port. The 135-night sailing from Tokyo to Vancouver showcases 19 maiden ports of call including Japan's Kagashima, Naha and Beppu; Thessaloniki and Volos in Greece; Italy's Naples; Cadiz in Spain; Guernsey in the Channel Islands, which lie off the coast of France; Greenland's Qaqortoq; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Boston.
Departure Date: January 13, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise start at $85,500 per person.
Viking Sky (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Sail into 2025 on Viking Ocean Cruises' Viking Sky, which sets sail on a world cruise from Fort Lauderdale in the run up to Christmas. You will travel to the Caribbean, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe before ending up in London on May 6, 2025. You will celebrate Christmas in Panama and be in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the New Year before a restful day at sea. As with all Viking cruises, there is a complimentary shore excursion in every port of call.
Departure Date: December 19, 2025
Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not been released for this cruise.
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $63,100 per person.
Pool deck on Azamara Onward (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Spanning 155-nights, Azamara Onward will set off from Miami and visit 36 countries before arriving in Barcelona. Azamara focuses on spending longer time in port for passengers to make the most of each destination, and this sailing will feature 55 late nights and overnights.
On this destination-rich journey passengers will also have the opportunity to fly to Beijing for three nights to explore the Forbidden City and visit the Great Wall of China, one of the world's greatest architectural wonders.
Departure Date: January 6, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Miami to Lima (15 nights); Lima to Papeete (16 nights); Papeete to Auckland (10 nights); Auckland to Sydney (14 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (20 nights); Hong Kong to Singapore (14 nights); Singapore to Dubai (19 nights); Dubai to Istanbul (22 nights); Istanbul to Venice (13 nights); Venice to Barcelona (10 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise begin at $39,000 per person.
The pool deck on Crystal Serenity was refinished in 2023. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
On this 135-night voyage from Los Angeles to Rome, Crystal Serenity will sail through inspirational destinations including the turquoise seas of the South Pacific and dramatic landscapes of New Zealand and Australia before finally heading to Europe and arriving in Monaco in time for the world-famous Grand Prix. Joining the world cruise will be Crystal ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira who will entertain and inform guests with his encyclopedic destination knowledge.
Departure Date: January 11, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise start from $84,000 per person.
Views from the aft pool on Cunard's Queen Anne. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Spend 116 nights on the newest ship in the iconic Cunard fleet and enjoy time ashore in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. There are overnights in ports such as glittering Dubai, which provides plenty of time to shop in the famed malls and explore the surrounding desert on a tour through the dunes. You can also linger awhile in Singapore, a fascinating melting pot of cultures, and taste its famous chilli crab and Singapore sling cocktail.
Departure Date: January 6, 2026, in Hamburg or January 11, 2026, from Southampton
Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not yet been released for this cruise.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise start from $16,939 per person.
Queen Mary 2 in Hong Kong (Photo: Cunard)
There's a second chance to sail with Cunard on a 2026 world cruise. Queen Mary 2 is sailing roundtrip Southampton on a 108-night itinerary set against the backdrop of the line's Art Deco glamor. The days at sea are the ideal opportunity to indulge in the traditional afternoon tea served by white gloved waiters in between a transit of the Panama Canal and visiting countries such as New Zealand, Australia, China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
Departure Date: January 11, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise begin at $18,739 per person.
Holland America's Volendam in Juneau (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Tick off all seven continents on this 131-night roundtrip Fort Lauderdale sailing on Volendam. This bucket list voyage takes in Antarctica, where you will cross the legendary Drake Passage and round Cape Horn. Other sailing highlights include a transit of the Strait of Magellan and Suez Canal and on land there will be overnight stays in captivating cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Sydney and Singapore along with the natural and wildlife wonders of Easter Island and Komodo Island, plus an optional overland tour to India's Taj Mahal.
Departure Date: January 4, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Santiago (36 nights); Fort Lauderdale to Sydney (60 nights); Santiago to Singapore (40 nights); Sydney to Fort Lauderdale (70 nights); Singapore to Lisbon (28 nights); Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale (24 nights)
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise start at $30,224 per person.
Sailaway festivities on the pool deck aboard MSC Magnifica (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
With a choice of four European embarkation points -- Civitavecchia and Genoa in Italy, Marseille in France or Barcelona in Spain -- MSC Magnifica's 118-night world cruise sails roundtrip on a voyage to 32 countries that will take in everything from the powder soft sands of the Caribbean, diverse countries of the Americas, bustle of Asia and ancient antiquities of Egypt before heading back to the Mediterranean.
Departure Date: January 5, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2025 world cruise begin at $15,800 per person.
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania is known for some of the longest world cruises, and its 2026 sailing is no exception. On this roundtrip Miami sailing your floating home for 179 nights will be Oceania Vista, the line’s newest ship which is embarking on its first-ever world voyage to the four corners of the world which will include more than 100 destinations. Additional options include a 119-night voyage departing from San Diego as well as an extension to create an epic 196-night sailing departing from Los Angeles.
Departure Date: January 6, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise start at $63,099 per person.
Coral Princess Cruising Through the Panama Canal (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Pick from two departure dates on the 113-night Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles roundtrip voyage on Coral Princess. Covering 35,000 nautical miles across six continents, you will visit 48 destinations in 31 countries. In Sydney take time out on Bondi beach or head to the spectacular Blue Mountains, while in Hong Kong take a ride on one of the famously narrow "Ding Ding" trams that have been trundling through the city since 1904, or head to the top of Victoria Peak for panoramic views.
Departure Date: January 5, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale or January 21, 2026 in Los Angeles
Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (15 nights); Los Angeles to Sydney (26 nights)
Price: Full world cruise fares start from $28,099 per person.
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Sail roundtrip from Miami aboard the elegant Seven Seas Mariner on a full circumnavigation of the globe. You will spend 154 nights crossing three oceans and six continents with more than 75 ports of call and 16 overnights. Regent organizes exclusive shoreside experiences for passengers, such as a "Roaring Twenties" event in Malaga, with vintage cars and fashion from the period, and colorful street festival in Colombo with the chance to sample Sri Lankan delicacies.
Departure Date: January 10, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not been released for this cruise.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise begin at $98,119 per person.
Seabourn Sojourn (Photo: Seabourn)
Sailing from Los Angeles to Vancouver, the luxurious Seabourn Sojourn will call at 63 destinations in 14 counties, with seven overnight stays. This 128-night voyage will explore the lush volcanic islands and atolls of the South Pacific, circumnavigate the wild coasts of Australia, and weave through the beguiling islands of Japan at the beginning of the spring flowers season before crossing the North Pacific to Glacier Bay National Park at the start of the Alaskan summer.
Departure Date: January 6, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to Sydney (48 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (38 nights); Hong Kong to Tokyo (21 nights); Tokyo to Vancouver (21 nights)
Price: Full world cruise fares start from $84,999 per person.
Silver Dawn (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)
A total of 70 ports in six continents will be visited on this 139-night sailing on the luxury line's flagship Silver Dawn. Departing from Fort Lauderdale and finishing in Boston, highlights of the all-inclusive itinerary include Easter Island with its mysterious Moai statues and the pristine waters of Fakarava, a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve in French Polynesia. You will semi-circumnavigate Australia and delve into the diversity of nature around Phillip Island, Exmouth and Esperance.
Departure Date: January 6, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Itinerary segments have not yet been released.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise start at $97,600 per person.
Midnight sun Viking Sky (Photo: Viking)
This 120-night sailing will take you from Los Angeles to London, where Viking Sky is small enough to sail up the River Thames into the heart of the U.K. capital. Along the way you will explore French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia, and sail to the shores of Africa in search of the "Big Five." Overnights in 15 destinations allow you to experience local life in some of the world's most inspiring cities.
Departure Date: January 5, 2026
Itinerary Segments: Additional segments have not yet been released for this cruise.
Price: Fares for the 2026 world cruise begin at $54,995 per person.