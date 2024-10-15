For many cruise fans the prospect of a world cruise is top of the bucket list. Indeed, if a week or fortnight-long cruise just doesn't seem long enough, then maybe it's time to broaden your horizons and stretch things out into a world cruise?

More and more cruise lines, both big and small, are offering epic voyages that cross the globe, with some voyages spanning six months or even more. Whether you want to dress up for gala nights or prefer a more casual vibe, there's going to be a world cruise to suit your style.

World cruises continue to be enduringly popular thanks to modern ships, innovative itineraries and technology that makes it easy to stay in touch with friends and family while you sail the seven seas.

Here's the rundown of what you should know about these particular cruises and some of the best world cruises of 2025 and 2026.

What You Should Know About World Cruises

World cruises come in all shapes and sizes. There are sailings as long as 199 nights on Oceania's world voyage while some lines -- like Holland America Line and Princess Cruises -- are now offering world voyages a year. This means there are more opportunities than ever to embark on the sailing of a lifetime.

A few things to note: Despite the name, many world cruises don't sail fully around the globe though they do offer a chance to see an incredible portfolio of diverse cultures in one sailing. Also, if you can't commit to a full world cruise, you can often book a "segment" of a voyage, typically ranging from a week to more than a month in duration.

World cruises usually begin in January and end in April or May, but some lines change it up with departures in other seasons, including summer and early winter. Cruise itineraries are still under development for 2026 and future years, so watch this space for more information as it becomes available.