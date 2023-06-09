Best Winter Cruise Destinations

Caribbean & Bahamas

Why: In a word: warmth. If you need a second: sunlight. Months of gray, cold days get tiresome but the Caribbean and Bahamas offer the perfect antidote. Forget all about snow and sleet as you snorkel past bright fish or steer your 4X4 over sand dunes in the bright sun. Multiple itineraries of varying lengths are available, so you can take as few or as many days as you want. With ships leaving from ports as far north as New York, down the East Coast to Florida and spread across the Gulf of Mexico, most U.S. and Canadian residents are within driving distance or a short flight of a warm-weather cruise vacation.

When to Go: For an escape from the cold, any time during the winter is a good time to visit the Caribbean or the Bahamas. You'll find sunny weather and temperatures in the 80s throughout the season. But as winter is the high season for both destinations, you'll also find high prices. Some of the best pricing (for the season that is) can be found immediately after the New Year when most people are returning to work and getting back into the swing of things. Watch out for late February and March sailings, which could have a higher percentage of spring breakers (and therefore a more raucous atmosphere).

