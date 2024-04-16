Turks and Caicos excursions abound when your ship docks at this charming multi-island chain between The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. The port facility in Grand Turk, which is owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, has a private island vibe, with beach facilities (including rental cabanas), pools and a wave pool. With so much to do, this begs the question: which Turks and Caicos excursions are worthy of trying out for yourself?
Cruise Critic went exploring to find what’s available beyond the pier at Grand Turk. Here are our eight favorite Turks and Caicos excursions -- and why you might want to try them, too.
While the port facility offers a stunning beach right when you walk off the pier, there are other beaches available to explore at this island destination. After all, Turks and Caicos includes hundreds of islands. Here are our choices for Turks and Caicos shore excursions that include a beach.
It might seem that every island stop in the Caribbean includes this triple treat combo excursion. But not all of them have what Turks and Caicos has: a glimpse of the third deepest ocean trench in the world. If you’re lucky and the sea conditions are good, your catamaran will head to the edge and that’s where you’ll snorkel in water a mere 25-feet deep, but just a few meters away from the abyss.
After snorkeling, you’ll head to a secluded beach away from the crowds for some genuine island time. The best part of this Turks and Caicos excursion is that you can find it on a variety of cruise ships, including on Silver Moon and Silver Ray during Silversea’s seasonal sailings in the area.
When we say that the beaches in Turks and Caicos are all stunning, we mean it. A Bajari Beach excursion really takes the cake, though, offering an option for private cabanas or lounge chairs, plus most cruise lines’ excursions include at least some food and beverages. The beach is known as a party spot, complete with a DJ, so if that’s your jam, this might be the Turks and Caicos excursion for you.
You’ll find Bajari Beach offered on most cruise lines, including Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.
As you might expect, most Turks and Caicos excursions are water-related. But don’t worry: if water or the beach isn’t your thing, there are other options that get you off the ship and into island mode.
One of the most interesting excursions we found was something called “Panorama and Paint.” Not only do you get a tour of the island, but you get a painting lesson. When you finish, you’ll have a souvenir of your Grand Turk excursion like no other: a masterpiece you painted yourself.
Look for this excursion when you sail on Carnival Mardi Gras or Carnival Vista from Port Canaveral.
What would a list of shore excursions in Grand Turk be without mentioning the local cuisine? This Turks and Caicos excursion takes you on a tour of the island that includes local historical sites, plus a restaurant stop where you learn about the seasonings and flavors of this island nation.
If you are sailing from Miami, look for itineraries on Carnival Magic or Carnival Celebration.
If you want to see the island and have a few thrills while simultaneously having time left over to lounge on the beach, a dune buggy excursion might just be your answer. You’ll see the Grand Turk Lighthouse, with its stunning overlook, plus there’s the Cliffhanger Lookout. From January to March, you might even see passing humpback whales.
Sail on Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam or Zuiderdam from Fort Lauderdale for this excursion.
We’ve covered the basics -- many of which are similar to other Caribbean ports of call -- let’s check out the shore excursions you will struggle to find anywhere else aside from Turks and Caicos.
Who wouldn’t enjoy a private cabana experience complete with food and drinks? You’ll find Margaritaville in Turks and Caicos on sailings from Galveston on Carnival Miracle and from Manhattan on Carnival Venezia.
Humpback whales pass through the Turks and Caicos Islands from January to March each year. So why not go whale watching if the timing is just right? We found shore excursions that do just that. Look for them on Princess Cruises' Sun Princess and Sky Princess.
Be ready to dive in for some underwater adventures when your ship docks in Turks and Caicos. Local scuba diving operators offer boat dives that include wall dives and stunning reefs. While you may sometimes find scuba diving excursions offered by your cruise ship, they are just as likely to only be offered through an independent tour operator.
Other water sports excursions you will find available in Turks and Caicos include snuba and stingray adventures, as well as kayaking (especially the clear kind) and horseback riding on the shore and in the water. The best opportunities for independent exploration and touring are on ships that stay in port the longest.
We found multiple cruises on Carnival Freedom and Sun Princess where the scheduled stop at Turks and Caicos was 8-10 hours long from morning to early evening. Both these ships would give you ample opportunity to enjoy either ship-sponsored shore excursions or those you book independently.