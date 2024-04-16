The Best Turks and Caicos Beach Excursions

Grand Turk beach (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While the port facility offers a stunning beach right when you walk off the pier, there are other beaches available to explore at this island destination. After all, Turks and Caicos includes hundreds of islands. Here are our choices for Turks and Caicos shore excursions that include a beach.

1. The Gold Standard Catamaran, Snorkel, and Beach Shore Excursion, Turks and Caicos Style

It might seem that every island stop in the Caribbean includes this triple treat combo excursion. But not all of them have what Turks and Caicos has: a glimpse of the third deepest ocean trench in the world. If you’re lucky and the sea conditions are good, your catamaran will head to the edge and that’s where you’ll snorkel in water a mere 25-feet deep, but just a few meters away from the abyss.

After snorkeling, you’ll head to a secluded beach away from the crowds for some genuine island time. The best part of this Turks and Caicos excursion is that you can find it on a variety of cruise ships, including on Silver Moon and Silver Ray during Silversea’s seasonal sailings in the area.

2. Get the VIP Treatment at Bajari Beach in Turks and Caicos

When we say that the beaches in Turks and Caicos are all stunning, we mean it. A Bajari Beach excursion really takes the cake, though, offering an option for private cabanas or lounge chairs, plus most cruise lines’ excursions include at least some food and beverages. The beach is known as a party spot, complete with a DJ, so if that’s your jam, this might be the Turks and Caicos excursion for you.

You’ll find Bajari Beach offered on most cruise lines, including Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.