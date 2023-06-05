Best Travel Medicine Kits for a Cruise and What to Put in Them

What are some of the best portable first-aid kits and travel pills to bring on your cruise to keep sea sickness from ruining your vacation, or to come to your rescue when you've got traveler's diarrhea? These are questions you'll definitely want to consider before you get sick at sea. Fortunately, we've got answers: Build yourself a custom cruise first-aid kit to pack in your suitcase, and you'll be prepared to treat everything from seasickness to sunburn every time you sail. Sure, ships have onboard pharmacies, but they're often costly, and your own kit will be curated for you and your specific treatment needs, whether that means extra ibuprofen or a few additional packets of antacids. To get you started, here are some of the best prepackaged travel first-aid kits, plus suggestions for common travel medicines to include in them.

Sea-Bands

Throw some Sea-Bands into your travel first-aid kit, and beat motion sickness without side effects or expensive prescription drugs. These bands are clinically proven to relieve motion sickness and nausea using accupressure. They help to balance the body by way of pressure points on your wrists, leaving you free to enjoy the ebb and flow of the ocean without having to run to a bathroom. The bands are washable, too, so they won't be rendered useless if you get them wet in the ocean or pool.

Hero Kit

This minimalist bag of medical essentials is an excellent cruise first-aid kit because it has everything you'll need -- and nothing you won't. Designed for use while camping or exploring the outdoors, Hero Kit includes many items that could come in handy on shore excursions, such as sunblock, insect repellant, burn cream, baby wipes and anti-itch cream. The kit also includes a generic version of Benadryl, which is an excellent seasickness treatment.

Complete Travel Medicine Kit

Here's a curated collection of generic medicines that are often needed during travel: 35 tablets each of Medi-Lyte, Diotame, Diamode and antacid, which will treat heartburn, dehydration, diarrhea, bloating, nausea and upset stomach, respectively. Pack these travel medicines in your cruise first-aid kit, and you'll be prepared for everything from stomach bugs and seasickness to indigestion and hangovers.

MQ Motion Sickness Patches

These herbal motion sickness patches are a great natural alternative to prescription drugs. Hundreds of reviewers swear by them, citing their ability to keep nausea, dizziness and vomiting at bay. The patch goes behind your ear and helps your body acclimate to an unstable environment. These patches aren't waterproof, so make sure you change them after taking a shower or a dip in the pool.

Dramamine

Stormy seas or rough turbulence are no match for this popular travel medicine. A powerful motion sickness treatment, Dramamine is a must for your cruise medicine kit. This over-the-counter medicine counteracts nausea and dizziness via active ingredient Dimenhydrinate. A common side effect of Dramamine is sleepiness, so it might be a better choice for nighttime use in conjunction with Sea-Bands or motion sickness patches used during daylight hours. Most importantly, don't take Dramamine if you're planning to drive or operate any kind of vehicle.

Small Travel First-Aid Kit

This kit is tiny yet powerful and packed with 76 pieces of first-aid supplies. The lightweight little bundle, which weighs in at less than two ounces, includes various kinds of bandages and tape, cotton swabs, disposable gloves, a security whistle, tweezers, gauze and much more. Almost everything you might need to prevent infection and treat cuts and scratches is included with this kit. Plus, the water-resistant nylon bag makes this a perfect cruise first-aid kit.

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment

From dry airplane air to fiery tropical sunshine, your skin can take a beating on vacation. The solution is multipurpose Aquaphor, an essential medicine to have in your travel first-aid arsenal. The ointment treats dry skin, chapped lips, sunburn, rashes, minor burns and minor cuts. Apply Aquaphor, which protects skin and soothes irritations, to promote hydration and healing of your body's largest organ. And at less than one ounce, this travel-size bottle is TSA-approved.

Cruise Critic makes no endorsements, representations or warranties with respect to the products, organizations or websites referenced in the above article, nor is any warranty created or extended by providing such information, and Cruise Critic shall not be liable for any damages arising therefrom. The advice and strategies contained herein may not be suitable for every situation.