Best Travel Maps for Tracking Your Cruise Adventures

Scratch-Off Travel Map Poster Set

This scratch-off map set earns high marks for its sleek, modern black background. When scratched, the areas underneath reveal vivid colors. A complete list of countries is listed at the bottom of the world map, which measures 17" x 24". A second map (11" x 17") is also included so you can record your domestic travel (even though we know most of it will be coastal, you cruiser you).

Color-In Cork Globe With Markers

For artsy cruisers, this color-in cork globe is perfect. The orb, which comes with five colored markers, allows travelers to color in countries they've visited. Because it's made of cork, the globe can also be used with push pins to further mark adventures in specific cities (pins not included). The included metal stand makes this piece easily displayable on a desk or table.

National Geographic Travel Map With Pins

If knowing exactly where your cruise exploits have taken you gives you great satisfaction, stick a pin in it with this framed wall map with pins from National Geographic. Maps are mounted on dense foam board, so your pins will stay exactly where you put them without doing damage to your walls. Plus, frames are available in several finishes, ensuring the map will match perfectly with any decor.

World Map Reclaimed Wood Pallet

Wanderlusters with a more rustic, shabby-chic style should check out this world map made from a reclaimed wood pallet. Each one is unique, custom made and available in a selection of sizes and colors. Whether you choose to hang it and leave it as is or use a few small nails to mark off your cruise travels, it's a great conversation piece.

World Map Chalkboard Decal

This world map chalkboard decal is perfect for cruisers who prefer a modern, artsy look. These vinyl decals stick to many flat surfaces, including walls, windows, mirrors, appliances and cabinets, allowing you to display your travels in a wider range of places. Use chalk or chalkboard markers (not included) to check off your travel bucket list. This decal comes in a choice of sizes, including regular (27" x 44.5") and extra-large (54" x 89").

World Globe With Magnetic Pins

Available in a choice of blue or white, this world globe with magnetic pins allows adventurers to mark off where they've been without using messy markers or pins that poke holes in the wall. The globe, which measures 11.5" x 9" x 9", includes 32 pins and a stand that allows it to be displayed just about anywhere.

3D Wooden Wall Map With Engraving

Cruise globetrotters will salivate over this lovely 3D wooden wall map, which comes with double-sided adhesive that won't ruin your walls. Handmade in the Ukraine from birch plywood, the map includes whimsical wooden accessories, such as a compass, boats and planes. The seller also takes special requests for engraving or the marking of your favorite cities. The map comes with installation instructions and is available in four sizes: medium (39" x 24"), large (59" x 35"), extra-large (79" x 47") and extra-extra-large (118" x 69"). Options that include pre-drilled pinholes and pins are also offered.