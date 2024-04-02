Many cruisers consider Turks and Caicos the ideal winter cruise destination to escape cold temperatures and gloomy skies. With its 350 days of sunshine per year and an annual temperature variance of about 10 degrees F, this Caribbean archipelago is an excellent port of call throughout the year -- except for a few short weeks during the hurricane season.
Choosing the best month or season to visit depends on personal preference regarding heat, rain, crowds, plans and even mosquitos. Turks and Caicos weather in December, for just one example, is mild and dry, but busy in terms of crowds. Meanwhile, the summer months are far quieter but chances of your travel plans being disrupted by storms are higher.
In short, although it’s hard to go wrong with your timing, there are a few things to consider before booking your cruise to Turks and Caicos.
To help you determine the best time to visit Turks and Caicos, we have created a month-to-month guide with all the details you’ll need to plan the best cruise for you. Read on for an overview of average temperatures and rainfall, the best activities by month, and everything else you’ll need to know before booking your visit to the Grand Turk cruise port and beyond.
Turks and Caicos weather in January is mild and pleasant, with average temperatures hovering around 82 degrees F during the day and 73 degrees F in the evening. You’ll need a layer or two if your cruise ship doesn’t depart until the late afternoon, but you can leave your rain jacket onboard since chances of rain are close to zero.
January offers excellent conditions for enjoying the archipelago’s beautiful Caribbean beaches, as water temperatures are around 75 degrees F and there are few waves. Swimming and snorkeling are two of the top activities this month. January is also the start of the humpback whale season, so make sure you book your diving shore excursion or arrange a boat tour with one of the local companies well in advance.
If you’re worried about mosquitos in Turks and Caicos, January is a great month to visit; the lack of rain and cooler weather keeps them at bay.
Though still considered peak season, the busy holiday period is long gone and crowds start to thin out, making January one of the best times to visit Turks and Caicos, along with February and March.
If you’re into water sports, February might just be the best time to visit Turks and Caicos. The ocean temperature rarely dips below 82 degrees F and wind speeds make for great conditions for kite and windsurfing. Similar to January, daily temperatures average around 82 degrees F, with lows of 73 degrees F and minimal rainfall throughout the month.
Although it is still considered very much the peak tourist season, it's slightly quieter compared to January and much slower than the second half of December given the lack of school vacations. All tour operators will be open, offering a plethora of shore excursion options amidst great weather conditions.
Turks and Caicos weather in February is perfect if you want to pack light for your cruise. However, don’t forget to include a thin layer for cooler evenings, as well as plenty of sunscreen for those long, sunny days at the beach or exploring Grand Turk. Kite flying is a popular activity during the breezy spring days as well.
Just like the two previous months, Turks and Caicos weather in March is pleasant and mild. Average temperatures remain at around 82 degrees F and rarely drop below 73 degrees F in the evening, making for warm, sunny days and balmy late afternoons. Warm water temperatures and lack of rain make it a beach-lover’s paradise.
March tends to be bustling with visitors, especially if Easter falls at the end of this month, so expect busy beaches -- and fish respond to that by staying farther away from the shore to avoid people. Spring break crowds like those in Bahamas or Cozumel, though, are rare, as prices in Turks and Caicos tend to be higher.
Although daily average temperatures remain rather consistent throughout the year, Turks and Caicos weather in April does feel somewhat different. Temperatures are slightly higher than in March both during the day and at night, making the warm breeze feel less refreshing.
April is, for many cruisers, high up on the list of the best months to visit Turks and Caicos. Not only is the weather still pleasant, but after the Spring and Easter breaks, crowds lessen everywhere. You’ll still be able to swim with the Stingrays in Gibbs Cay (aka Stingray City) or join the many shore excursions available this time of year minus the crowds of the busier winter months. The constant wind also makes it a good month for water sports.
Warmer days and little wind make Turks and Caicos weather in May perfect for those who don’t mind the heat and want to explore Grand Turk without fighting for a spot on an island tour or the beach. This month marks the second and final month of shoulder season in Turks and Caicos, with crowds beginning to thin out ahead of the hot summer months.
Daily temperatures hover in the mid- to high 80s, and although the rainy season is fast approaching (officially starting on June 1st), there are still minimal chances of rain. Any rain encountered will likely be in short bursts later in the evening, possibly catching you aboard your cruise ship.
May is a great month for outdoor activities such as exploring the historical sites in the archipelago’s capital, Cockburn Town and visiting landmarks like the Grand Turk Lighthouse. As temperatures climb above 85 degrees F, head to the Grand Turk cruise port for a swim, some duty-free shopping or a bite before boarding.
Although June 1st marks the beginning of the hurricane season, the peak storm season typically doesn’t occur until a few weeks later, towards the middle of August. Average high temperatures push 88 degrees F, so we recommend getting off the ship as early as possible if you want to engage in outdoor activities such as cycling or fishing. Towards noon, temperatures will be less comfortable.
Expect light showers that bring little rain in short bursts, especially towards the end of the month and in the afternoon. However, the general trend for Turks and Caicos weather in June is hot and sunny. June also marks the start of crab season, attracting locals and visitors alike to the many shaded oceanfront restaurants and shacks offering plates heaping with these crustaceans.
In June, ocean temperatures are perfect for swimming, hovering around 82 degrees F. While the wind may not be as strong for water-based activities like kitesurfing, the calmer waters provide great snorkeling opportunities. The sun will be strong, so don’t forget to bring sun protection gear.
Turks and Caicos weather in July is characterized by high temperatures, averaging around 90 degrees F. You can expect some mid- to late afternoon showers and a gentle breeze that makes mornings and evenings relatively comfortable. Mornings typically bring sunshine, with clouds gradually building up throughout the day.
The heat and the fact that it is officially hurricane season tend to deter tourists from visiting the islands. However, significant storms are extremely rare in Turks and Caicos in July, meaning cruisers arriving in the archipelago this month will benefit from fewer crowds. It’s worth noting that some businesses close during the low season, including tour operators.
Turks and Caicos are known for experiencing mosquito issues during the rainy season. Unless heavy rain persists for several hours -- something rare in July -- there’s no need to worry. Additionally, Grand Turk tends to have fewer mosquito problems compared to other islands in the archipelago.
The hurricane season is in full swing in August, so the allure of Caribbean cruises dwindles during this time. Turks and Caicos weather in August is hot and humid, with temperatures soaring up to 93 degrees F, and unpredictable rain showers can strike. The first half of the month tends to be calmer, but the chances of severe storms and flooding increase in the second half of August.
Cruisers who choose to visit in August will find few crowds. If you are lucky and the weather holds, you’ll be able to enjoy quiet days at the beach. Calm, flat seas make snorkeling and diving two of the most popular activities this month. If -- or when -- the weather turns, you can pop into a museum or a historic landmark in Cockburn Town, where you will be walking the halls with just a handful of fellow tourists and locals.
Due to the lower numbers of cruisers during these months, mid-summer deals are common, with August being one of the months when you can get the best bang for your buck. However, it’s wise to familiarize yourself with your cruise line’s cancellation policy and get travel insurance before your trip.
Turks and Caicos weather in September mirrors that of August. The balmy winter and spring days are long gone, replaced by high temperatures of up to 93 degrees F and minimal wind, resulting in hot, humid conditions occasionally punctuated by downpours and localized flooding. Although severe weather in Turks and Caicos has historically been more prevalent in the first half of September, it can occur anytime between June 1st and November 30th.
Unless a major storm directly impacts the islands, you’ll probably still be able to hit the beach. The sea will be warm, and despite cloud cover, it’s a good time to go swimming, especially if you’re traveling with kids.
September marks the peak of the low season in Turks and Caicos, meaning you won’t encounter large crowds. Many businesses -- including those catering to tourists -- may close for a few weeks, making booking a cruise line-sponsored shore excursion a safer bet than arranging an independent day trip on arrival.
If the deals are too tempting and you choose to take the risk, make sure you have "cancel for any reason" (CFAR) insurance and have planned for a possible last-minute cancellation.
Although October is still considered hurricane season in the Caribbean, there are fewer chances of encountering major storms this month, especially if you book a late October cruise. Daily temperatures drop ever so slightly to around 88 degrees F, and any rainfall comes in short showers often followed by clear skies.
This is an ideal time for those looking to relax at the beach. The sea is calm and the sun is out at least from time to time. Coupled with the fact that it’s the low season, you will find quiet beaches, no lines at attractions and no need for restaurant reservations. The only potential downside could be increased mosquito activity following heavy rains.
November signals a lull in visitor numbers. It's the tail end of the low (and hurricane) season, with activity on the islands picking up gradually throughout the month. Despite being the rainiest month of the year, November typically sees less rainfall than September and October, with an average of 3.7 inches of rain.
Turks and Caicos weather in November is somewhat cooler than the previous months. Daytime temperatures hover around 84 degrees F, dipping to 76 degrees F at night, making outdoor activities more pleasant. It’s a great month for those looking to go on ATV, golf cart or horseback riding island tours.
December is busy in Turks and Caicos. Holiday cruises are highly popular, but even at the beginning of the month there is an increase in cruise arrivals, with as many as 10 cruise ships per week during the second half of the month.
Turks and Caicos weather in December is ideal for outdoor and water-based activities. Daytime temperatures, which hover around 82 degrees F, are much more comfortable than the 90 degrees F experienced during the summer months. The average number of rainy days are down to 2.5 from the 5.6 seen in November.
Wind picks up again in December, enticing cruisers to take up water sports such as kiteboarding and surfing. While snorkeling and diving are also great this time of year, beginners may find the larger waves daunting, and boat or catamaran tours could be a bit bumpy in the choppy waters.
Packing light for a December cruise in the Caribbean, especially if it is around the holiday season, is no easy feat. You’ll have to bring not only beach gear and light clothing for the day but also more formal attire if you want to join the onboard festivities. It’s harder to score a good deal during December, but some advanced planning will go a long way.