Some might say anytime is the best time to visit Puerto Rico on a cruise, but there are variables that can influence your decision of exactly when you might want to go. Weather changes are slight, but factoring in the number of cruise ships visiting Puerto Rico any given month can mean the difference between snagging a hot deal or paying peak price.

Some cruise lines only visit Puerto Rico in certain seasons, which is particularly true of luxury and premium lines. It also may matter whether you are looking for a cruise that stops in Puerto Rico or one that leaves from San Juan. Some months have far more options. For one example, the only cruise line that visits Puerto Rican ports other than San Juan is SeaDream Yacht Club.

Cruise Critic weighed all the factors for you and came up with a twelve-month breakdown to help you decide when is the best time for you to visit Puerto Rico on a cruise.