New Zealand has a fairly short cruise season that runs from October through April. The country's climate is seasonal and varies wildly, with the far north basking in a subtropical climate during summer and areas of the south alpine-like during winter.
Though October to April is considered New Zealand's summer cruise season, the country's actual summer months are December, January and February, and most itineraries occur during these months. This is the best time to cruise to New Zealand.
New Zealand voyages are typically two weeks, sometimes longer, and either begin in Auckland or are tied to broader Australia, South Pacific or Transpacific voyages that cross the Pacific from Sydney to Los Angeles or San Francisco (or vice versa).
Here's a more detailed breakdown of the best time to visit New Zealand on a cruise — and what to expect during each season.
While spring (September - November) is not as warm as the summer months, a handful of lines sail during this period — including Silversea, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd. With typically mild temperatures and few crowds, spring presents a great time to cruise to New Zealand.
Average New Zealand temperatures in spring are 16-19˚C (61-66˚F).
For warmer weather and some sunshine, December through February is the best time to visit New Zealand. Average summer temperatures range from 21 to 25°C (70-75°F) and present a perfect opportunity to escape the European or North American winter.
Something to bear in mind when traveling to Australia and New Zealand during high/peak season is that airfares and hotel accommodation tend to be higher, so you should factor that into your budget.
This is also the time when many Kiwis take their summer vacations (by law most Kiwis get four weeks annual leave) so expect the beaches and seaside towns to be buzzing.
With temperatures creeping up, more lines add New Zealand itineraries to their programming from December, including Carnival Cruise Line and Oceania.
Azamara, Norwegian and Holland America are among the clutch of lines sailing to New Zealand in January and February.
Average fall (March - May) temperatures are pleasant, around 17 - 21˚C (62 - 70˚F), with cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Regent offering cruises during this period.
Celebrity Edge features in New Zealand during this period, including a round-trip sailing from Sydney, with calls around both islands.
New Zealand is a great place to go on vacation during winter — just not on a cruise. Winter resorts come alive with skiing, snowmobiling and other wintertime activities.
It's rare to find a cruise line offering a winter (June – August) cruise to New Zealand. Temperatures average around 12 - 16˚C (53 - 61˚F), though it is much colder in the South Island, where mountains are blanketed in snow and resorts are popular with skiing and snowboarding.