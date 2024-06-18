New Zealand has a fairly short cruise season that runs from October through April. The country's climate is seasonal and varies wildly, with the far north basking in a subtropical climate during summer and areas of the south alpine-like during winter.

Though October to April is considered New Zealand's summer cruise season, the country's actual summer months are December, January and February, and most itineraries occur during these months. This is the best time to cruise to New Zealand.

New Zealand voyages are typically two weeks, sometimes longer, and either begin in Auckland or are tied to broader Australia, South Pacific or Transpacific voyages that cross the Pacific from Sydney to Los Angeles or San Francisco (or vice versa).

Here's a more detailed breakdown of the best time to visit New Zealand on a cruise — and what to expect during each season.