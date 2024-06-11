What Is the Best Time to Visit Jamaica? A Month-by-Month Guide

Weather in Jamaica in July: Hot, Wet and Rainy

Beach excursions are a great way to cool off in Ocho Rios, Jamaica (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

July is, along with August, the hottest month of the year. Temperatures rarely drop below 90 degrees F, with humidity levels that can be as high as 79 percent. While this can make outdoor activities somewhat uncomfortable during the central hours of the day, the weather in Jamaica in July is ideal for water-based activities.

River rafting, tubing and swimming in the waterfalls are all top activities this month. Higher rainfall rates mean rivers carry lots of water, making for a fun, refreshing way to spend a few hours. Thanks to the rain, the island is also at its lushest this month -- ziplining and hiking are other great outdoor activities in July.

July is also the month of the famous Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay. Even if you don’t love reggae, this event is an excellent way to learn more about Jamaican culture. While most concerts take place in the evening, there are plenty of other activities during the day, including some for children.

Chances of a direct hurricane impact are slim this time of year, but you might get caught in strong downpours. Pack a light rain jacket or poncho along with your swimwear, and don’t forget your sunscreen. Even if it is overcast, the sun is still strong.