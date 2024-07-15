Best Time to Visit Greece on a Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
The Greek islands epitomize Mediterranean living: sun, beach, culture and good food. They are, along with Cannes, Barcelona, Rome and Dubrovnik, some of the most popular ports for summer cruising in Europe. Most major cruise lines offer itineraries that either include Greece as part of a longer sailing, or focus solely on the islands.
The weather in the Greek islands is typically temperate in spring and fall, but there’s quite a bit of seasonal variability when it comes to temperatures, rainfall and cloud cover. So, what is the best time to visit Greece, especially when you're on a cruise? The answer is not easy, as each season has its pros and cons.
To help you decide what is the best time to go to Greece on a cruise based on your preferences, we have put together this short guide to weather in the land of Aristotle.
The main cruising season in the Greek islands runs from May to late October, although some cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offer sailings in April. Celestyal and Variety Cruises are the only ones that offer cruises in March and November.
The reason there aren’t any sailings during the winter months is because the weather is not ideal for beach time and outdoor adventures. Temperatures can dip below 55 degrees F, and rain can last several hours.
The best time to visit Greece depends on your plans. If you want to explore the towns and admire their iconic architecture, shoulder season is great. If your goal is to swim, sunbathe and eat at seaside tavernas, the summer months are ideal.
Another factor to consider when planning a Greek Isles cruise is the crowds. Summer is the most popular season for visiting the region, so you can expect throngs of people almost everywhere: the Knossos Palace in Crete, the best vantage points to admire Santorini’s caldera, and Mykonos’ beaches and nightclubs.
March is the best time to go to Greece if you don’t like crowds and wish to go sightseeing rather than swimming and sunbathing. After the cooler winter days, the weather in Greece in March starts to turn, especially towards the end of the month.
Sunny (or partly cloudy) skies and mild temperatures that range between the low 60s during the day and the low 50s at night are the norm. Rain is more likely during the first half of the month in all islands and Athens. The north of Greece is always cooler than the south and the islands -- if your itinerary includes Thessaloniki, pack an extra layer.
Your options for a March cruise to Greece will be limited, as only Celestyal and Variety Cruises offer sailings that month.
The weather in Greece in April and May is perfect for hiking, visiting archaeological sites and other outdoor activities. At around 65 degrees F, the sea temperature is not yet warm enough for swimming, but air temperatures in the high 60s are pleasant and comfortable. Pack a warmer layer for the cooler nights.
While some days will be cloudy, especially in the north, there is much less rainfall in April and May than in earlier months. Crete and some other islands farther north may be windy from time to time, but not enough to make seas too rough and divert ships.
The spring is shoulder season in Greece, meaning you’ll find fewer crowds and better prices than in the busier summer months. Cruise deals are common, making this month the best time of year to go to Greece if you are looking for great value but want to enjoy nice weather.
Foodies will find April and early May an excellent time to visit Greece, as many of the Greek Orthodox Easter celebrations revolve around food. Lamb, along with olives, cheese pastries, sweet bread, stuffed vine leaves and tzatziki are the centerpiece of any Easter feast. Note that Greek Easter doesn’t coincide with Easter in most other countries.
The summer in Greece is hot and dry, to the point that some may find it uncomfortable. The highest temperatures are typically reached in late July and August, with highs in the 90s, and lows in the mid-70s. June sees somewhat milder temperatures but not by much.
Despite the heat, this is the busiest season of all, with thousands of people flocking to the gorgeous islands for some fun in the sun. Cruise prices are higher than in April and May, but there is also much more choice when it comes to itineraries and cruise lines.
Carnival, Celebrity, Costa, MSC, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Silversea, Viking Ocean Cruises, Virgin Voyages and Windstar are only some of the cruise lines that offer sailings to Greece in the summer. Itineraries range from Greece-only to the Eastern Mediterranean, including Turkey, Italy and Malta, among other destinations.
If you are not traveling with children and want a mellow experience, the first half of June is the best option. Once schools are out, cruises will be full of families with kids.
Between late June and late August, walking around archaeological sites is only bearable in the early morning and later afternoon. And even then, you should wear a hat and sunscreen, and drink lots of water. The same applies to those looking to hit the beach.
June, July and August are also the driest months, with virtually no rain in August and just a couple of light showers possible in June.
One of the biggest differences between months within the same season happens in the fall. Weather in Greece in November is quite different from that in September, with significant drops in temperatures and rainfall. Generally, you’re more likely to encounter some rain as the season progresses.
While in many countries the weather starts to set in shortly after the kids go back to school, September in Greece is very much still the summer weatherwise. Daily temperatures are typically in the low 80s, with balmy evenings in the mid- to high 60s. Expect lower temperatures at night in the north of the country.
October is a tad cooler, but still mild and pleasant, with just a slight increase in chances of rain and cooler nights. Daily average temperatures range between 69 and 73 degrees F, while evenings 10 to 20 degrees lower.
Despite the cooler temperatures, many find the fall the best time to visit Greece. Crowds start to thin out in mid-September and international visitor numbers decrease sharply by the first week of October. This is a great time of year to visit the top attractions in Athens, Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Nafplion, and Crete.
The downside of cruising in the late fall is that fewer cruise lines offer sailings in those weeks. While it is still possible to find a good array of options for early and mid-October, only Celestyal and Variety Cruises offer November sailings, and only in the first one or two weeks of the month.
There’s no bad time to visit, but if we had to pick, we’d say that the best time of year to go to Greece is May, June and September, as the tourist rush isn't as rough and the climate is cooler. Another factor for wine-lovers: September is the grape harvest at Santorini's vineyards.
While July and August are the most popular for cruises, keep in mind that temperatures can top 100 degrees at times, and it can get very uncomfortable. You’ll also be competing for a spot everywhere you go, whether at archaeological sites, restaurants or beaches.