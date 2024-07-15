Best Time to Visit Greece on a Cruise

The Greek islands epitomize Mediterranean living: sun, beach, culture and good food. They are, along with Cannes, Barcelona, Rome and Dubrovnik, some of the most popular ports for summer cruising in Europe. Most major cruise lines offer itineraries that either include Greece as part of a longer sailing, or focus solely on the islands.

The weather in the Greek islands is typically temperate in spring and fall, but there’s quite a bit of seasonal variability when it comes to temperatures, rainfall and cloud cover. So, what is the best time to visit Greece, especially when you're on a cruise? The answer is not easy, as each season has its pros and cons.

To help you decide what is the best time to go to Greece on a cruise based on your preferences, we have put together this short guide to weather in the land of Aristotle.