The Best Time to Visit Aruba: A Month-by-Month Guide

The best time to visit Aruba is obviously whenever you can get there. This deep Southern Caribbean paradise, known for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture and friendly locals, is a top destination for cruise enthusiasts. Optimizing your Aruba vacation experience, though, includes planning for the best weather, manageable cruise fares and cruise ship schedules.
We have taken the work out of the process for you and dug into these key aspects, providing you with valuable insights to ensure your cruise to Aruba is nothing short of extraordinary. We've got both the big picture and a month-by-month detail to help you decide when to take that Aruba trip.
Determining the best time of year to go to Aruba may depend on what you look for in a vacation. Do you prefer luxury lines? How's your crowd tolerance?
December to March is considered the peak tourist season, both among cruisers and those who stay on-island. During these months, expect more cruise options because more ships include Aruba in their itineraries. That opens more availability, lowering the prices in some cases -- particularly on luxury lines.
In fact, these months are the only months you'll find some premium and luxury lines cruising to Aruba. Think Silversea, Regent Seven Seas, Explora and Windstar. If these are your favorite lines and you've been dreaming of an Aruba vacation, winter is your season because you'll find cruise fares lower than average on these lines.
The flip side is that on-island crowds plus multiple ships in port each day mean tours will be at capacity, so you'll need to plan accordingly. Beaches, bars and casinos will be crowded as well.
Aruba boasts a tropical climate throughout the year. Daytime temperatures average around 88 degrees F (31 degrees C), but increase during the summer months of June, July and August. Heat waves with higher temperatures can crop up, even well into October. The humidity is high, but tropical trade winds make the temperatures tolerable much of the year.
The dry season in Aruba extends from January to August, making it one of the most popular times to visit. Hurricanes rarely strike this far south, but they can still disrupt your travel plans to and from departure ports, particularly in August, September and October.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in January: Expect one to three ships in port every day. Total ship count for the month typically is near 50, including cruise lines like Virgin Voyages and Cunard alongside major lines like Holland America. Stay-over visitor numbers frequently top 90,000.
Weather in Aruba in January: If excessive heat is a deciding factor for you, January is the best time to visit Aruba. Daytime temperatures peak around 85 degrees F (29 C).
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in February: Ship counts will average one or more ships daily, with a total count of over 50 for the month. Cruise lines to choose from include majors like Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, as well as Oceania, Windstar and Costa. On-island visitor counts dip well below 80,000, making this one of the best times to visit Aruba by cruise ship.
Weather in Aruba in February: February weather is still comfortable in Aruba, with temps averaging 86 degrees F (30 degrees C). This is the dry season but expect passing showers every month of the year.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in March: Despite what you might expect, total crowd numbers in Aruba in March are moderate, with stayovers numbering just over 80,000 for the month. Ship counts begin to decline as well, dropping below 50 on average. The difference is in the demographics. Expect larger numbers of youngsters in March than any other month.
Cruise line choices include Carnival, MSC, Princess, P&O and Marella.
Weather in Aruba in March: The temperatures inch another degree higher, but the steady ocean breezes keep things comfortable in March.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in April: You'll face moderate crowds in April, with the average ship count only around 30, but on-island visitors bumping up to over 100,000 on average. Cruise lines to look for include Disney Cruise Line and Seabourn.
Weather in Aruba in April: Daytime temperatures are still on the rise in April. Look for highs edging closer to 90 degrees F (32 degrees C).
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in May: The big ships practically own the docks beginning in May. Luxury lines have mostly moved their ships out of the Caribbean. Total ship count for the month is around 10. Visitors who stay on the island number over 90,000, as colleges start wrapping up spring semesters, so beaches will remain crowded.
Weather in Aruba in May: While the skies typically remain clear and breezy in May, you'll find yourself seeking shade as the daily highs approach 90 degrees F (32 degrees C).
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in June: You'll only find an average of 10 cruises that visit Aruba in June, primarily the majors, with perhaps one outlier. We found only one Silversea cruise in June of 2024. The number of stay-over visitors drops to 80,000 for the month, reducing the crowds at the beaches and bars.
Weather in Aruba in June: If hot and sunny is your jam, Aruba has you covered in it. Pack reef-safe sunscreen because Equatorial heat can be brutal. Aruba has not yet banned other forms of sunscreen, but neighboring Bonaire, which is often on the same itinerary, has.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in July: Island total visitor count spikes a bit in July as family vacation season is in full swing. Cruise choices are limited, though, with 10 or fewer ships scheduling stops this month. New and popular ships are available throughout the month. Ships like Carnival Celebration make the higher prices more tolerable.
Weather in Aruba in July: Hope for breezy conditions because it's the one thing that will keep the summer heat at bay. Temperatures exceed 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) daily.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in August: Aruba vacationers rule the island this month. Ship counts remain near 10 for the month, but on-island tourists number well over 100,000.
Weather in Aruba in August: There's only one word to describe the weather in the Southern Caribbean in August: scorching. It's a good thing your visit to Aruba is by cruise ship, where the onboard water fun and icy cold drinks are your refuge.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in September: Your cruise choices for an Aruba vacation have dwindled to only eight or nine ships during the entire month. A healthy number of stay-over tourists still make the journey, with counts just over 80,000 on average for the month.
Weather in Aruba in September: This is the last month of heat, but it's often moderated by cloudy skies heralding the beginning of the wet season.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in October: As the threat of severe weather wanes, more ships add Aruba to their itineraries in October. Average ship count is near fifteen during this month. Stay-over visitor numbers increase to nearly 90,000.
Weather in Aruba in October: As the wet season gets under way, clouds and slightly lower temperatures (88 degrees F/31 degrees C) make a visit to Aruba idyllic this time of year.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in November: This is the month where you can begin to expand your search for a deal among over 30 cruises scheduled to call on Aruba. Possible lines to look for include Star Clippers and Aida. Hotel guests will crowd the beaches, with average numbers reaching nearly 100,000 as Europeans begin their seasonal holidays.
Weather in Aruba in November: Temperatures in November in Aruba top out around 87 degrees F (30 degrees C), with cooler steady breezes to make it all more bearable. Afternoon showers are a regular event.
Cruise Traffic and Visitor Counts in Aruba in December: Ship counts peak at well over 50 for the month and Europeans flood the island in numbers well over 100,000. Your cruise choices in December might include Crystal or Azamara.
Weather in Aruba in December: The winds are known to increase a bit in December, as temperatures hold steady around 87 degrees F (30 degrees C).