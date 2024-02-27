The Best Time to Visit Aruba: A Month-by-Month Guide

Best Time to Visit Aruba Based on Crowds, Type of Ship and Ease of Scheduling

Determining the best time of year to go to Aruba may depend on what you look for in a vacation. Do you prefer luxury lines? How's your crowd tolerance?

December to March is considered the peak tourist season, both among cruisers and those who stay on-island. During these months, expect more cruise options because more ships include Aruba in their itineraries. That opens more availability, lowering the prices in some cases -- particularly on luxury lines.

In fact, these months are the only months you'll find some premium and luxury lines cruising to Aruba. Think Silversea, Regent Seven Seas, Explora and Windstar. If these are your favorite lines and you've been dreaming of an Aruba vacation, winter is your season because you'll find cruise fares lower than average on these lines.

The flip side is that on-island crowds plus multiple ships in port each day mean tours will be at capacity, so you'll need to plan accordingly. Beaches, bars and casinos will be crowded as well.