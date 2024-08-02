Best Time to Go to Japan on a Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Visiting Japan is a trip of a lifetime for most travelers -- but it's also one that requires careful planning. From the neon-lit streets of Tokyo and the centuries-old temples of Kyoto to quiet onsen resorts in Hokkaido and ryokan stays deep in the Japanese countryside, Japan caters to all types of travelers with a mix of fascinating culture, and reverent experiences in both nature and cities. Knowing the best time to visit Japan -- and going at the right time -- will only amplify your experience.
Whether you’re island hopping in Japan on a cruise or extending your stay on land, looking to visit the country in peak cherry blossom season or timing an adventure for the fluffiest powder snow for skiing, there's a best time of year to go to Japan for a vacation you'll never forget.
Seeing the cherry blossoms -- sakura in Japanese -- in their full glory is a big draw for cruisers visiting Japan. For as many photos as you may have seen of the spectacle of delicate pink blooms tunneling over city streets and lining quiet rivers, there’s nothing quite like experiencing la vie en rose during a cherry blossom stroll on a beautiful spring day in Japan.
The cherry blossom season in Japan lasts just a few short weeks, but anytime between late-March and mid-May is the sweet spot for seeing cherry blossoms. You can follow the Japanese Meteorological Agency’s cherry blossom forecasts for updates on peak predicted blooms across the country.
Cherry blossom cruises tend to visit different cities in different prefectures of Japan, all the better for casting a wide net for viewing. For the best shot at catching the blooms somewhere along the way, target early April for the optimal travel window. The cherry blossoms bloom from south to north during the season, which means visitors first start seeing them as early as March in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka and around Sapporo on Hokkaido by mid-April.
Summer’s typhoon season is on its way out by the end of September, but October ushers in some of Japan’s most beautiful weather. This is prime time, too, for leaf-peeping, harvest festivals and hiking in Japan’s many mountains -- all under a canopy of autumnal colors.
Keep in mind that, in the country’s northerly regions and at higher altitudes in spots like Hokkaido, leaves already start taking a turn for the golden by mid-September, continuing the color crush into early November.
In Tokyo, some of the best places to admire autumn foliage include Yoyogi Park and Mount Takao, about an hour west of the city, where a month-long festival to celebrate fall takes place in November.
Kyoto and Osaka’s leaf-peeping season usually starts in October and peaks in mid-November with reds and oranges serving up a striking backdrop at temples. The famous Komyo-ji Temple in Kyoto Prefecture is known for its long tunnel of red leaves, dubbed the Maple Approach, that’s particularly Instagrammable during peak autumn flair.
There are plenty of cruise itineraries with Japan's autumn months in mind to choose from, including Seabourn’s 12-day Circumnavigation of Japan’s Fall Foliage cruise and Princess Cruises’ 22-day Circle Japan Fall Foliage, Kyushu & Korea itinerary.
Skiers mark their calendars for mid- to late December for the start of Japan’s ski season, although some resorts at higher altitudes might even open as early as late-October.
Prime season for the best snow conditions runs into March at famous ski resorts on the island of Hokkaido as well as further south, closer to Tokyo, in Nagano Prefecture (Nagano’s Karuizawa Ski Resort has excellent snow-making facilities and is usually open in November).
Some resorts even stay open until May. For skiers in search of the famous Japow -- the powder fine snow in Japan considered optimal for experienced skiers and snowboarders -- January and February are prime months in the mountains, but keep in mind that January in particular sees a large influx of vacationing Australians during what’s the summer holiday period down under.
If you want to fit in some skiing during a cruise in Japan, consider one that starts and finishes in Tokyo so you can extend your time on land before or after your cruise. Regent Seven Seas has March itineraries that start and end in Tokyo, from where you can launch a ski trip extension independently to someplace like Hokkaido or Nagano. Silversea offers a Singapore to Japan itinerary that finishes in January in Tokyo, perfectly timed for prime ski season in Japan.
Mt. Fuji, which towers over 12,000 feet high, is Japan’s highest peak and truly a sight to behold -- when you can see it, that is. The active volcano sits roughly 62 miles west of Tokyo and is often hidden by a shroud of thick clouds -- and that’s particularly likely to be the case during peak typhoon season in September. Even during good weather periods in Japan (from May through summer), Mt. Fuji often keeps its peak veiled behind a shroud of haze.
The best time of year to have a chance at seeing Mt. Fuji unobscured from top to bottom is during the colder months, between November and February, when it is least likely to be hidden by the clouds. Early mornings and late afternoons also tend to bring optimal viewing conditions during this time, too, so plan your viewing accordingly.
Several cruise lines offer Mt. Fuji shore excursions, including Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess, Oceania and Royal Caribbean (count on about an hour’s drive by bus from the port to where you’ll get the best Mt. Fuji views).
Japan is a country that hardly needs an excuse for a celebration. You’ll likely find festivals taking place all over the country and all year long when visiting.
In general, the bulk of the major festivals tend to take place during the warmer months, from June to September. But among the many calendar highlights to add to your inspiration when planning a trip, you’ll want to consider Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri festival that takes place over the entire month of July, February’s Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido featuring huge sculptures made of snow and ice as well as outdoor concerts, the favorite autumn festival Fujiwara Autumn Festival that plays out in November and the Chichibu Night Festival in December.
Celebrity Cruises offers itineraries timed with the August’s annual Nebuta Festival in Aomori, Japan as does Princess, with itineraries that take in Nebuta as well as the Awa Odori Dance Festival in Tokushima and the Kumano Grand Fireworks Festival.
Late April into early May sees one of the heaviest travel times in Japan since four national holidays fall within a period of seven days at this time. This period is known as the country’s Golden Week -- or Ōgon Shūkan -- holiday period.
If you’re traveling in Japan during this time, you can expect crowded trains and airports, and booked-out hotels as the norm. If you’re planning to travel during this time period on land, like on a pre- or post-cruise extension, be sure to reserve hotels and transportation as far in advance as possible and allow extra time to get around, as delays are likely to be more frequent than usual.