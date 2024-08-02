Best Time to Go to Japan on a Cruise

Best Time to Go to Japan for Cherry Blossom Peepers: Late-March to Mid-May

Beautiful cherry blossom in Osaka, Japan (Photo: NCL)

Seeing the cherry blossoms -- sakura in Japanese -- in their full glory is a big draw for cruisers visiting Japan. For as many photos as you may have seen of the spectacle of delicate pink blooms tunneling over city streets and lining quiet rivers, there’s nothing quite like experiencing la vie en rose during a cherry blossom stroll on a beautiful spring day in Japan.

The cherry blossom season in Japan lasts just a few short weeks, but anytime between late-March and mid-May is the sweet spot for seeing cherry blossoms. You can follow the Japanese Meteorological Agency’s cherry blossom forecasts for updates on peak predicted blooms across the country.

Cherry blossom cruises tend to visit different cities in different prefectures of Japan, all the better for casting a wide net for viewing. For the best shot at catching the blooms somewhere along the way, target early April for the optimal travel window. The cherry blossoms bloom from south to north during the season, which means visitors first start seeing them as early as March in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka and around Sapporo on Hokkaido by mid-April.