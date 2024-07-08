Best Time to Go to the Canary Islands on a Cruise

Cruise ships call on the Canary Islands year-round, as warm, sunny weather is almost guaranteed whatever time of year you decide to sail. Ocean temperatures remain stable in the archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa throughout the year, and it never gets too cold, making it an excellent destination for beach and outdoor activities, even in the winter.

However, the Canary Islands' weather is not exactly the same across the board. Depending on the time of the year, Lanzarote and La Palma, which are located on opposite ends of the archipelago, can feel quite different.

Weather variations between islands (and even between regions within islands) are common due to a number of atmospheric factors that converge in the Canaries and influence air temperature, cloud cover and wind speed.

To help you understand the myriad nuances of weather in the Canary Islands, Spain we have put together a guide so that you can pick the best time to go to the archipelago based on what you plan to do.