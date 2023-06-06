It's one of the most common cruising questions: What is the best time to go on a cruise? There is no one right answer, and lots of factors come into play, from where you want to cruise to how much money you want to spend on your cruise.

Most regions have three seasons. High season is when you'll find the most cruise options, highest prices, most crowded ships and best weather. The shoulder season coincides with moderate demand and relatively nice weather, and fares will be lower. Low season is the cheapest season -- and least busy -- but may mean sacrifices in what you can see and possible cancellations due to weather.

The best time to go on a cruise varies widely around the world. That's why we've broken down when you should cruise everywhere from the Caribbean and Mexico to New England and Alaska. Read on to find out what the best time to cruise is for you.