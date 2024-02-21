Best Time to Cruise to Cozumel: A Month-by-Month Guide

There’s never a bad time to cruise Cozumel in Mexico, where temperatures remain invitingly temperate year-round and hurricanes are rare. The rainy season, which runs from May to October, typically brings sharp downpours, but they are usually brief.

Winter marks peak season in Cozumel, and you’ll likely find lots of Western Caribbean cruises calling this port during those months. Cozumel weather in December, January and February is perfect for those seeking a taste of summer without the high humidity and temperatures of the months of June through September. The summer is hot and wet, whereas November typically sees more sunny than cloudy days.

Even during the coolest months, Cozumel is balmy with average daily temperatures hovering over 80ºF. So, while your packing list will remain for the most part unchanged year-round, there are significant differences in terms of humidity and chance of rain between months. Read on for an overview of what to expect each month of the year when your cruise ship docks at the Cozumel cruise port.