Best Places to Eat in San Juan, Puerto Rico: From Local Favorites to High-End Dining

Calling at San Juan is a blessing for those tired of the onboard buffet. The city is home to a wide array of excellent dining options, from small, casual eateries offering Caribbean cuisine to upscale restaurants serving up mouth-watering seafood menus. You will also find a good share of chains and American-style burger joints if that’s what you are craving.

These are some of the best places to eat in San Juan:

La Mallorca: A no-frills diner best known as a breakfast spot and celebrated for its strong Puerto Rican cafe con leche and namesake mallorcas -- such as sweet pastry bread, buttered, toasted and topped with powdered sugar (plain or packed with roast pork, ham and cheese).

El Jibarito: This tried-and-true favorite has long been a draw for its traditional criollo classics at affordable prices. It’s become popular in the last few years and you might have to wait for a table. Service can be hit or miss.

Carli's Fine Bistro & Piano: Romantic and cozy piano bar that also has an outdoor dining area. Good food and smoking jazz, especially when proprietor Carli Munoz, a former touring member of the Beach Boys, is on the keys.

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar: High-end gastronomic hot spot in SoFo, the Old City's cutting-edge culinary hub. Multicourse tasting menus and wine pairings make it a standout. This is one of the best places to eat in San Juan, Puerto Rico if you are looking for something special and have a bigger budget.

Chocobar Cortes: A piece of paradise for chocoholics. This is a temple for Puerto Ricanchocolate, which finds its way into martinis and onto grilled-cheese sandwiches at this crowd-pleaser. It also offers a full menu, including all-day brunch. After eating, head upstairs to the private gallery featuring a collection of contemporary Puerto Rican art.

El Hamburger: Follow the smoke to this longtime local favorite that cranks out thick, bun-size burgers around the clock. The grill is stoked before lunch and isn't doused until the wee hours of the morning. It's a great spot for lunch or a late-night refueling after a night on the town.

La Cueva del Mar: Crowds come for the straightforward seafood -- fresh and simply prepared. It anchors an expanding roster of popular eateries along a bustling commercial corridor in an up-and-coming area.

La Casita Blanca: Beloved low-key landmark where businesspeople belly up with blue-collar workers for heaping helpings of home-style Puerto Rican classics. Get there early for lunch because the daily specials disappear fast.