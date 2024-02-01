Located on the Atlantic side of Puerto Rico is San Juan, the island's capital that packs a potent mix of historic charm and modern flair unmatched anywhere in the Caribbean. As a cruise passenger, the San Juan Islet and nearby tourism hubs will likely be the focus of your adventures, offering up a wide array of activities within easy reach.
There is seemingly an infinite amount of things to do in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Locals and visitors mix it up in style -- on the beach, in the bars and beyond. However, most Caribbean cruises only spend a few hours here, which makes hitting all the highlights simply impossible.
But our guide includes several can't-miss things to do in town, including visiting historic sites, refueling at some of the best places to eat in San Juan, relaxing at the beach and shopping. Not a Spanish speaker? Not to worry, as most people with whom you will cross paths are likely to speak English to some degree.
Step out of the San Juan cruise terminal and back in time in Old San Juan, the beautifully restored Spanish-colonial sector unrivaled in the rest of the Americas. Also known as the Old City, this picturesque gem's seven square blocks boast a thriving commercial, cultural and culinary scene.
Walking aimlessly around the area is the best way to discover its charm and historic heritage. Stroll down its cobblestone streets lined with pastel-colored row houses and explore the quaint plazas to learn more about the colonial influences of this iconic enclave. The imposing San Felipe del Morro and San Cristobal castles are not to be missed.
Within Old San Juan you'll find SoFo (South Fortaleza), a small, bohemian neighborhood known for its restaurants, second-hand clothing shops and cocktail bars. Across the Dos Hermanos Bridge is Condado, an upscale quarter of beachfront hotels and outdoor eateries at the epicenter of the tourism zone. Take a stroll down the beach or grab a bite along Magdalena Avenue.
In Santurce, a somewhat gritty residential and commercial area, a burgeoning arts scene and a bloom in tech businesses are sparking a rebirth of what was once the cultural heart of the capital. A traditional farmers market (Plaza del Mercado) transforms into a hip hangout once the sun goes down. The lovingly restored Contemporary Arts Museum is also in the area.
Calling at San Juan is a blessing for those tired of the onboard buffet. The city is home to a wide array of excellent dining options, from small, casual eateries offering Caribbean cuisine to upscale restaurants serving up mouth-watering seafood menus. You will also find a good share of chains and American-style burger joints if that’s what you are craving.
These are some of the best places to eat in San Juan:
La Mallorca: A no-frills diner best known as a breakfast spot and celebrated for its strong Puerto Rican cafe con leche and namesake mallorcas -- such as sweet pastry bread, buttered, toasted and topped with powdered sugar (plain or packed with roast pork, ham and cheese).
El Jibarito: This tried-and-true favorite has long been a draw for its traditional criollo classics at affordable prices. It’s become popular in the last few years and you might have to wait for a table. Service can be hit or miss.
Carli's Fine Bistro & Piano: Romantic and cozy piano bar that also has an outdoor dining area. Good food and smoking jazz, especially when proprietor Carli Munoz, a former touring member of the Beach Boys, is on the keys.
Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar: High-end gastronomic hot spot in SoFo, the Old City's cutting-edge culinary hub. Multicourse tasting menus and wine pairings make it a standout. This is one of the best places to eat in San Juan, Puerto Rico if you are looking for something special and have a bigger budget.
Chocobar Cortes: A piece of paradise for chocoholics. This is a temple for Puerto Ricanchocolate, which finds its way into martinis and onto grilled-cheese sandwiches at this crowd-pleaser. It also offers a full menu, including all-day brunch. After eating, head upstairs to the private gallery featuring a collection of contemporary Puerto Rican art.
El Hamburger: Follow the smoke to this longtime local favorite that cranks out thick, bun-size burgers around the clock. The grill is stoked before lunch and isn't doused until the wee hours of the morning. It's a great spot for lunch or a late-night refueling after a night on the town.
La Cueva del Mar: Crowds come for the straightforward seafood -- fresh and simply prepared. It anchors an expanding roster of popular eateries along a bustling commercial corridor in an up-and-coming area.
La Casita Blanca: Beloved low-key landmark where businesspeople belly up with blue-collar workers for heaping helpings of home-style Puerto Rican classics. Get there early for lunch because the daily specials disappear fast.
There's no shortage of welcoming watering holes in San Juan, a party town where "last call" is rarely heard and everything is on tap. The Old City is a bar-hopper's dream, particularly along San Sebastian Street, but plenty of other options await for those willing to venture out a bit.
You can’t go wrong with any of the traditional Caribbean drinks, but we recommend trying a Coquito, a heavy, sweet rum-based drink with egg yolk, condensed milk and spices.
La Taberna Lupulo: By far the best beer selection on the island with dozens on tap and nearly 200 bottled. Brews from around the world are within easy reach at this divey temple of hops.
The Mezzanine at St. Germain: Kick back on one of the small balconies or an interior nook on the shabby chic second floor, to the rooftop of this converted colonial townhouse for drinks under the stars on the terrace lounge.
La Factoria: There's more than meets the eye at this hip, artsy hangout. A large bar up front is dark and cozy, while an unassuming doorway opens up to a chill wine and tapas bar. Another leads to a larger bar and an often packed dance floor.
El Batey: Iconic dive bar across from the lovingly restored El Convento Hotel. Find some space to scrawl your name on the graffiti-covered interior walls and remember to bring quarters for the vintage jukebox.
El Bar Bero: Creative cocktails, friendly barmen and a laid-back atmosphere are the rule at this locals' favorite at the edge of the Condado tourism district. The classic barbershop theme, complete with vintage chairs, adds to the fun.
Lobby Bar at La Concha Resort: This retro-chic lobby bar ranks as one of the hottest scenes in Puerto Rico by night. DJs spin under a seductive lightshow while the crowd spills out toward the pool area and beach. Sushi is served until late at night.
Plaza del Mercado (La Placita): The bars and restaurants ringing the traditional farmers market really come alive as the sun goes down. Pop over for a quick drink or hop from spot to spot. Pace yourself as La Placita picks up as the night goes on.
While the Caribbean is known for having some of the world’s best beaches, San Juan’s stretches of sand don’t lag behind. Sun and sand is all around, and kicking back on the beach with friends and family is one of the best things to do in San Juan. Year-round sunshine and balmy temps make it easy to squeeze in an outdoor workout, too.
We recommend walking around Old San Juan after disembarkation at the cruise port and then making your way to one of the many beaches in and around the city. To visit some of the other gorgeous beaches on the island, you can either book a shore excursion or do it independently. Taxis and buses are readily available outside the cruise terminal.
El Escambron Beach: This public beach at the entrance to the San Juan Islet has been awarded a Blue Flag under an international program that recognizes high standards of water quality and facilities. A large area protected by a reef makes it a good spot for the whole family. Snorkeling is good and the adjacent La Ocho is a big draw for surfers.
Ocean Park: This long span of sandy beach stretches east from the Condado, ending at Barbosa Park, a safe place to jog given its well-kept track and local police station. The beach itself is packed with the toned and tanned while kiteboarders ride the breezes just offshore. This is a safe bet for a fun, relaxed beach day not far from the cruise port and the Old Town.
Condado Lagoon: Rent a standup paddleboard or kayak and cruise along the clear, calm waters of this urban reserve. SUP classes, including paddleboard yoga, are available. Landlubbers can stick to the cross-fit gym along the shore.
San Juan Bay Marina: Standup paddleboard tours, guided jet ski jaunts around the base of Old San Juan and sailing lessons are all offered here. Check out a fishing charter for a quick strike on Marlin Alley, a blue water drop-off not far offshore that is rich with big billfish.
San Juan is a shopping mecca for thousands of visitors from the Caribbean and Latin America. Perusing the funky shops, glittering malls and designer boutiques in the Old Town or Condado neighborhood is hands down one of the top things to do in San Juan.
Shopping in Old San Juan: High-end retail outlets share space with one-of-a-kind boutiques, art galleries and shops stocked with locally crafted items. Jewelry stores abound at all price points. Local artisans also sell their wares along the Paseo de la Princesa, and farmers market sprouts on Saturdays at the site of the San Juan Museum of Art & History.
Shopping in Condado: Shopping along Ashford Avenue runs the gamut from art galleries to jewelry stores and from unique boutiques to funky novelty shops. A few luxe retailers are clustered around the Window to the Sea square, making that area the focal point of high-end splurging in San Juan.
Shopping on Loiza Street: Young entrepreneurs are breathing new life into what was an unremarkable line of fast-food joints, pawn shops and bargain bins. Vintage clothing shops, high-end tattoo parlors and yoga studios now share space with some of the city's most creative eateries.
Shopping in Downtown Rio Piedras: A balance of the old and the new in this traditional downtown pedestrian mall not far from the University of Puerto Rico's flagship campus. Decades-old specialty shops bump up against recognized retailers. Bookstores abound.
If your cruise vacation begins or ends in San Juan, you might be able to join the thousands of sports fans that flock to the local stadiums every week.
Baseball enthusiasts can get in the swing of winter league baseball by catching the Santurce Cangrejeros at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in the Hato Rey area of San Juan.
Superior Basketball League team Mets de Guaynabo, plays at Mario Morales Coliseum in nearby Guaynabo. Crosstown rivals the Vaqueros de Bayamon tip off at Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum.
The adjacent Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium is home to professional soccer team Bayamon FC.