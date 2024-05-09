The 9 Best things to do onboard Marella Discovery

8. Chow down on gourmet food

Surf n turf dinner on TUI Discovery (photo: Leon Beckenham)

Marella Discovery has three standalone speciality restaurants (restaurants not included within the cost of the cruise fare), including Kora La, Sushi Bar and Surf & Turf Steakhouse. There is also a supplementary evening menu, alongside an inclusive menu, at the Glass House.

These extra-fee restaurants are all excellent value and offer great quality, too. For an informal low-cost choice, the Glass House's supplementary menu is fantastic — and so tasty we tried it twice — consisting of loaded nachos followed by a 'World Skewers' menu and a dessert of Signature Key Lime Pie. Honestly, we had to skip dessert because the skewers are super-sized portions of either free-range chicken, Angus beef, Iberico pork, salmon and prawn or vegetable, with a side of creamy coleslaw and peri-peri chips. The poolside setting is relaxed and the food is a steal at £14.95.

There's also Kora La (£28.45pp) for excellent pan-Asian cuisine, including mostly Chinese and Japanese starters and Indian mains; Surf & Turf (£33.45pp) for the best selection of seafood and steaks onboard (pictured), including juicy scallops and tender sirloin; and the Sushi Bar (£15.95pp) is another hit for sushi rolls, sashimi, dim sum and the mochi ice-cream.