12 Best Things to Do in Aruba for Cruisers

Finding the best things to do in Aruba once you've finally snagged that somewhat elusive Southern Caribbean cruise deal is at the top on your cruise to-do list. Aruba is known for pristine beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, so there's no shortage of exciting activities to enjoy. Cruise Critic put together a list of our favorite things to do in Aruba to get you started.

We'll delve into the best things to do in Aruba with kids or as a couple, which includes everything from thrilling adventures to relaxing and rejuvenating on the beach. Here's our list of the 12 best things to do in Aruba, especially when it's on your cruise itinerary.