The snaking Seine might go more under-the-radar compared with some other European waterways, but it's no less captivating. The Seine is the main artery in northern France, unfolding 483 miles from near Dijon, flowing northwest through Paris and Normandy, before emptying into the English Channel at Le Havre and Honfleur.
Viking offers Seine sailings on a 240-mile stretch between Paris and Honfleur, tracing the postcard-worthy villages, historic châteaus and bucolic landscape that inspired Impressionist painter Claude Monet. The home of camembert, cider and calvados, the region is as rich in history as it is in gastronomy. The somber D-Day Landings — the beaches on Normandy's coastline associated with the Allied invasion during World War II — are a quietly astonishing place to visit and reflect.
From witnessing the Eiffel Tower from the comfort of your plush Viking vessel to discovering historic Rouen (with its cathedral twice the size of Paris's Notre Dame), here are the best things to do on a Seine cruise with Viking.
From Pont de Bir-Hakeim, just to the west of the Eiffel Tower, to Pont de Sully, crossing Ile Saint-Louis Island, there are 37 Paris bridges spanning the Seine in Paris.
Indeed, some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower and other major Paris landmarks are from the river, its many bridges and, of course, the desk of a Viking Seine ship. The oldest bridge in Paris is the 12-arched Pont Neuf, which connects Île de la Cité, home of the Notre Dame (currently under renovation following a devastating fire in 2019) to the Right and Left banks.
One of the most famous bridges is Pont Alexandre III. Named after a Russian Tsar, this Beaux Arts-style bridge is lavished with gilt bronze sculptures, connecting Les Invalides with the Grand Palais and Petit Palais. Another central bridge is the Pont des Arts, the first iron bridge in Paris, linking the Institut de France to the Louvre. Also known Love Lock Bridge, Pont des Arts is a romantic meeting point that is famously festooned with love locks.
Indulging in northwest France's sublime delicacies is one of the most satisfying things to do on a Seine river cruise. Normandy is dotted with apple orchards and dairy farms producing creamy camembert and calvados, the region's much-loved apple brandy, along with thirst-quenching ciders.
On a Viking river cruise, visit a working Norman farm in Saint-Michel-d’Halescourt, a small commune northeast of Rouen. Wander the peaceful Domaine Duclos Fougeray, home to a half-timbered 18th-century farmhouse, apple orchard and calvados and pommeau (apple juice mixed with apple brandy) cellars. There are 24 varieties of cider apples and a selection of perry pears in Duclos Fougeray's orchard. A highlight is sampling the delicious produce following a tour, including Norman cheese, homemade apple tart, rich calvados and pommeau.
Officially Rouen Cathédrale Notre-Dame, Rouen's extraordinary cathedral is one of the world's most breathtaking churches. The cathedral has its roots in the early 11th century, though it has been rebuilt several times — featuring a mix of architectural styles, including early gothic and renaissance — with three differing towers and a row of spires.
The magnificent cathedral, embellished with sculptures and stained-glass windows, was a subject of painter Claude Monet, appearing in a series of Impressionist paintings. It was also the tallest building in the world for a short period, between 1876 and 1880. On an included Viking walking tour of historic Rouen, explore the city's medieval old quarter, centered on the cathedral. Take time to explore inside the cathedral, too, where you could visit the ancient remains of a Roman crypt.
Claude Monet's former abode and garden at Giverny is a real-life canvas on the edge of Normandy, open to the public between April and October. The house — home of the legendary artist from 1883 until his death in 1926 — is fairytale-like, all pastel pink with emerald-green shutters, creeping ivy and encroaching wisteria.
Time your visit in spring and you could witness the wisteria blossom into a vibrant shade of violet, framed by rows of pretty tulips. Visitors are in for a treat in summer and autumn, too, with a kaleidoscope of colors turning to burnt-orange, mustard-yellow and auburn by fall.
Flowers and trees shimmer in the waterlily pond and the Japanese bridge matches the color of the house's shutters. But you probably already know this, having seen prints and postcards of Monet's most famous works, including "The Water Lily Pond" (1889) and "The Artist's Garden at Giverny" (1890). Nothing beats seeing this enchanting estate in the flesh, though. On an included Viking tour, admire the artist's collection of Japanese prints in the dining room of the house and gaze at the weeping willows by the pond.
Having loomed over a bend on the Seine since the 12th century, the medieval Château Gaillard lies between Paris and Rouen, deep in the Seine valley. Perched on a rocky outcrop, the castle was built by King of England, Richard the Lionheart, who was also the Duchy of Normandy. The duke oversaw the build of Château Gaillard, which was constructed in record time.
Tour the exterior of Château Gaillard on a Viking excursion and take in the undulating views. This bemouth bastion might now be in ruins, but it remains one of the most spectacular sights on the Seine. The hilltop ramparts, keep and towers as mighty as they were centuries ago.
Despite its petite size, La Roche-Guyon is utterly beguiling. Lying between the Seine and a chalky cliff within Vexin Regional Nature Park, La Roche-Guyon is all picture-book farmhouses, quaint creperies and shuttered townhouses.
This time capsule hamlet boasts a 15th-century church, a 16th-century salt store and the 12th-century Château de La Roche-Guyon that's carved into the cliff above the village. This handsome castle was another inspiration of Monet and features World War II-era tunnels. On a Viking tour, take part in a “Les Arts de la Table” workshop at the fortified château. Following a fascinating tour, step inside a private room to learn the etiquette of table setting. Before you leave, wander among the idyllic Potager Fruitier de La Roche Guyon, a botanical garden with a magnificent fruit and vegetable garden bordering the river.
Built in the 17th century, the sensational Palace of Versailles is a former home of French royalty, surrounded by expertly manicured gardens. Inside, state apartments and royal bedrooms are among the rooms open to the public. The most impressive is, of course, the Hall of Mirrors. Versailles' extraordinary baroque gallery and adjoining salons feature sparkling chandeliers and mirrors, where the Treaty of Versailles was signed.
Join a guided Viking tour to also take in the eye-popping painted ceiling in the Hercules Drawing Room and the extravagant chamber of Marie Antoinette. Save time to stroll Versailles' gardens, including the exquisite Orangery. Located just below the Palace, it's home to orange, lemon, palm and pomegranate trees.
At the mouth of the Seine, where the river meets the English Channel, Honfleur is a charismatic seaside city with a harbor lined with half-timbered buildings. Honfleur's Vieux-Bassin (old harbor) is dotted with small pleasure boats, plus rows of cafes, restaurants and galleries.
Vieux-Bassin's warren of backstreets are filled with colorful buildings and cobbled squares. On a visit, admire St. Catherine's Church, the oldest wooden church in France, constructed by shipbuilders in the 15th century.
Since the 19th century, Honfleur has been adored by artists, from Gustave Courbet to Eugène Boudin (Boudin has a museum named in his honor). You might even spot watercolor artists at work on the waterfront, capturing Honfleur's picturesque harbor.
After roaming Honfluer's spellbinding streets, stop for a bite of ultra-fresh seafood at one of the many restaurants. Resaurant L'escale is a popular spot serving plates piled with oysters, whelks, periwinkles, shrimps and langoustines.
Among Normandy's soaring chalky cliffs are a series of golden shores — Utah, Omaha, Juno and Gold beaches — that belie the somber history of this glorious coastline. On June 6, 1944, Britain, Canada and America launched the Allied air and sea invasion during World War II. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the goal was to liberate Europe, though it also resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.
On an included Viking tour, Learn about the invasion of Normandy and watch archive footage at the Caen Memorial Museum. Most poignant is a visit to the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha Beach. The cemetery is the resting place of around 9,400 American service personnel. Gaze across at the windswept beach, where German World War II bunkers remain and a steel memorial sculpture, "Les Braves," was erected to mark the 60th anniversary of the Allied invasion in 2004.