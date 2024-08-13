Sponsored by Viking

The snaking Seine might go more under-the-radar compared with some other European waterways, but it's no less captivating. The Seine is the main artery in northern France, unfolding 483 miles from near Dijon, flowing northwest through Paris and Normandy, before emptying into the English Channel at Le Havre and Honfleur.

Viking offers Seine sailings on a 240-mile stretch between Paris and Honfleur, tracing the postcard-worthy villages, historic châteaus and bucolic landscape that inspired Impressionist painter Claude Monet. The home of camembert, cider and calvados, the region is as rich in history as it is in gastronomy. The somber D-Day Landings — the beaches on Normandy's coastline associated with the Allied invasion during World War II — are a quietly astonishing place to visit and reflect.

From witnessing the Eiffel Tower from the comfort of your plush Viking vessel to discovering historic Rouen (with its cathedral twice the size of Paris's Notre Dame), here are the best things to do on a Seine cruise with Viking.