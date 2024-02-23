The 11 Best Things to Do on a Rhône River Cruise

Sponsored by Viking River Cruises

The romantic Rhône flows from the Alps in Switzerland, through Lake Geneva, southeast into France, before emptying into the Mediterranean. In France, river cruise lines, including Viking, offer travelers the opportunity to sail on this wonderful waterway, from Lyon down to Arles, or vice versa.

This 500-mile swathe of the Rhône drifts through Provence's purple-hued lavender landscape and into France's luxuriant wine country. Discover the historic ports of Vienne, Tournon-sur-Rhône, Viviers and Avignon, and marvel at rolling vineyards and picturesque villages. From tracing Roman ruins in Arles to bird-spotting in the Camargue, here are some of the best things to see and do on a Rhône River cruise with Viking.