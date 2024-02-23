The 11 Best Things to Do on a Rhône River Cruise

Sponsored by Viking River Cruises
The romantic Rhône flows from the Alps in Switzerland, through Lake Geneva, southeast into France, before emptying into the Mediterranean. In France, river cruise lines, including Viking, offer travelers the opportunity to sail on this wonderful waterway, from Lyon down to Arles, or vice versa.
This 500-mile swathe of the Rhône drifts through Provence's purple-hued lavender landscape and into France's luxuriant wine country. Discover the historic ports of Vienne, Tournon-sur-Rhône, Viviers and Avignon, and marvel at rolling vineyards and picturesque villages. From tracing Roman ruins in Arles to bird-spotting in the Camargue, here are some of the best things to see and do on a Rhône River cruise with Viking.
Avignon is a beautiful medieval city in Provence that's known as the City of Popes thanks to its role as the seat of Catholic popes during the 14th century. Much like the Vatican is today, Avignon was under papal rule during this period. Learn about this fascinating period of Avignon's history at the sprawling Palais des Papes, or Popes' Palace. Protected by Middle Ages stone ramparts, the Palais des Papes looms over the ruins of the 12th-century Pont d’Avignon, which once straddled the Rhône.
After browsing the city's Market Hall and labyrinthine central streets on an included tour on Viking's Lyon & Provence itinerary, make your way to Rue Saint-Pierre, just a few minutes' walk from the Palais des Papes. On a warm summer's day, take a seat outside in the cobbled square and enjoy Provençal fare as you gaze across at the 14th-century gothic Basilique Saint-Pierre. After spending time in the city, take a short walk back to your Viking ship, located just outside the city walls.
The Ardèche Gorge is one of those staggeringly beautiful places you see on postcards and in travel brochures. The teal-hued Ardèche River, flowing through a deep limestone gorge between Vallon-Pont-d'Arc and Saint-Martin-d'Ardèche, takes center stage and can be visited during your voyage. A highlight is the Pont d'Arc, a hulking arched rock formation that forms a natural bridge, spanning almost 200 feet across the gorge. Paddlers in yellow canoes and kayaks flock to this blissful stretch of river during spring and summer, with beaches lining the river. Sunbathe or join the fun on the river to soak in this fabulous stretch of French countryside.
Few scenes are as captivating as Provence's rolling hills bursting with fragrant lavender. An optional tour during Viking’s Lyon & Provence itinerary takes in the picturesque village of Sault. Perched on a rocky outcrop, it's surrounded by these glorious purple fields during summertime. Visit a working lavender farm to learn about how this flowering herb is harvested. Enjoy a scenic drive through the nearby villages, stopping in St. Christol and Simiane la Rotonde to soak up the unending fields carpeted in purple and green vines. In Coustellet, a 45-minute drive south of Sault, stop by the Lavender Museum, to learn more about how lavender is cultivated and distilled — a process which goes back to the Roman period — to fragrance homes and cuisine around the world.
Salt flats, small saltwater lakes and marshlands are all part of the vast Camargue, an unrivalled nature reserve between the Mediterranean and the Rhône River in the south of France. This protected wetland region is rich in wildlife, including pink flamingos, which you can observe at the Ornithological Park of Pont de Gau on an optional shore excursion with Viking. Flamingos are present all year, along with marsh harriers, little egrets and northern warblers. In spring/summer, you might also see black kites, black-headed gulls and common terns. One of the best sights, however, is a wild, semi-feral herd of white horses that roam the Camargue that live in the marshland.
Châteauneuf-du-Pape, which roughly translates as "the pope's new castle," is one of the world's most revered wine destinations. Explore the ruins of the early 14th-century castle, constructed as a summer residence for the popes of Avignon. A highlight is, of course, sipping on silky reds — produced right here in the vineyards surrounding the town – at a local winery such as Château de la Gardine, where visitors can join a tour and a tasting. Don't forget to pick up a bottle (or two) to take home.
There's no better way to explore the Rhône than on a canoe expedition on the river. In Avignon, embark on a guided five-mile canoe ride with Viking. Drink in the gorgeous landscape as you paddle from Barthélasse Island, the largest river island in France, to witness the lower Rhône Valley's tranquil landscape. Learn about the waterway's rich ecosystem, and you might even spot resident herons, beavers or badgers as you pass beneath the medieval-arched Pont d’Avignon.
A fantastic way to immerse yourself in the region's local food culture is to visit a family-run farm. Travel to the village of Fontvieille, an area of sunflower fields, windmills and historic homes at the foot of the Alpilles, just outside of Arles, to visit an olive mill. Learn about how olive oil is produced, visit a verdant olive grove and tour a Provençal farmhouse, known as a mas. And the best part? Getting to taste some of the world's best olive oil and tapenade, along with local wines.
A three-tiered Roman aqueduct built around 2,000 years ago, the Pont du Gard is an awe-inspiring manmade structure. Crossing the River Gard, a short distance from the Rhône, the bridge was designed by expert architects and engineers to transport water 25km from the mineral springs of Uzes to the Roman stronghold of Nimes. The structure is a work of art – and an impressive feat of engineering – that once carried 44 million gallons of water daily. During Viking’s optional shore excursion, visit the museum where you can learn all about the trailblazing Roman ingenuity of the period.
With its sloping vineyards and riversides dotted with lofty cypresses and red poppies, the Rhône Valley makes for an exquisite destination for walkers. You can take it as slowly as you like, stopping at local boulangeries and patisseries for baguettes and cakes, and straying to wineries for a glass of robust Syrah. In Tain-l’Hermitage, visit Valrhona to sample some of the world's most decadent chocolate, before crossing the Passerelle Marc Seguin bridge. This elegant wire-cable suspension bridge was the first of its kind to be built across Rhône.
The time capsule Vieux Lyon, Lyon's quaint old town, lies on the west bank of the Saône (Lyon lies on both the Saône and Rhône), with beautiful Renaissance buildings facing the waterfront, hiding a warren of cobbled medieval streets. There are weaving workshops, wine bars and bouchons aplenty. Browse the shops to pick up trinkets to take home, sip on fine Beaujolais and dine on some of the most perfect traditional Lyonnais cuisine. You could also take the city's funicular to Fourvière Hill, which looms over the old town, for sweeping views across the city.
Wander the unequivocally charming city, once the home of Roman emperor Usurper Constantine III, on an included Viking walking tour during the Lyon & Provence itinerary. The centerpiece of this vibrant city is Arles Amphitheatre, an extraordinary two-tiered Roman theater built in 90 A.D. This Roman theater once held 20,000 blood-thirsty spectators who would gather to watch gladiator battles, executions, animal fights and chariot races.
You'll get to explore more Roman remnants, including the thermal baths near the river and the cryptoporticus — a series of subterranean galleries — on Place de la République. The 15th-century Romanesque Church of St. Trophime with its decorative religious sculptures is divine, too. Spend time browsing Arles' many galleries and shops. A must for art lovers is Fondation Vincent van Gogh Arles, dedicated to the work and legacy of the 19th-century Dutch artist who made France his home.
