2. Drink in Austria's UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley

What's not to love about the Wachau Valley? Made up of a tapestry of verdant forests, terraced vineyards and Renaissance castles, Austria's wine country is unfathomably beautiful. Situated between Melk and Krems, this swathe of the Danube runs for around 18 miles and witnessing it is one of the best things to do on a river cruise. You could soak in the views as you sail the river, capturing landmarks on camera, including the 12th-century Aggstein Castle, perched on a hilltop, with the sprawling Hinterhaus ruins on the opposite side.

Step ashore to imbibe on the region's fine grapes and learn about what makes the Wachau's wines so special. A short drive from Melk, visitors can take a vineyard tour and sample delicious Gruner Veltliner, Riesling and Fruhroter vintages.

Viking offers a Heurigen Dinner shore excursion where you can sample all the best wines and foods this region has to offer.