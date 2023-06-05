Solo cruising has taken off in a big way -- and not just on ocean-going mega-ships. River cruises are one of the best options for solo travelers, thanks to their casual, convivial atmosphere and relatively small number of passengers. Rather than thousands of people, you’ll be mingling with a few hundred (and sometimes far fewer), and seeing the same faces every day increases your odds of making new friends.

A growing number of river cruise companies are offering solo traveler discounts on sailings, reducing or even waiving the dreaded “single supplement” that a normal booking would entail. Some lines are even adding staterooms designed specifically for single travelers, though be aware they are limited in number and tend to sell out quickly. Other tailor shore excursions and events just for those opting to travel solo

Need help deciding the best solo river cruise option for you? We’ve rounded up 12 lines offering the best river cruise deals and discounts for solo travelers.

Here are a few river cruise lines that stand out among the crowd as being the best river cruises for single or solo travelers: