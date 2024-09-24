10 Top-Rated Short Cruises

1. Mariner of the Seas

Ship Exterior of Mariner of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

If soaring on a virtual reality trampoline ride, zipping down waterslides and playing glow-in-the-dark laser tag sound like your kind of mini-getaway, then look no further than Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas. The 3,114-passenger ship is fresh out of a March 2018 dry dock that welcomed a slew of innovative recreational attractions, as well as some of the restaurants and bars found on the line's newer ships.

Elsewhere on the ship, Mariner of the Seas stays true to its roots, with Royal Caribbean staples like the Studio B ice-skating rink/theater, rock-climbing wall and nine-hole mini-golf course.