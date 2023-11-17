With soaring volcanoes, culture-rich cities and rolling vineyards, it's no surprise that New Zealand is one of the world's most sought-after cruise destinations. A plethora of cruise lines cruise New Zealand's sapphire waters during the summer season (December - March), including P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard and Virgin Voyages.

The best shore excursions in New Zealand, or Aotearoa in the Maori language, combines stunning scenery with action and adventure, fine food and wine, and rich cultural immersion.

With easy-to-access ports and tours to suit every taste and budget, New Zealand has plenty of don't-miss attractions. Whether you're a senior sailor, travelling with children, or a couple in search of romance, there is plenty to keep you entertained in this island nation.

Below is a breakdown of the best shore excursions in New Zealand cruise ports.