With soaring volcanoes, culture-rich cities and rolling vineyards, it's no surprise that New Zealand is one of the world's most sought-after cruise destinations. A plethora of cruise lines cruise New Zealand's sapphire waters during the summer season (December - March), including P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard and Virgin Voyages.
The best shore excursions in New Zealand, or Aotearoa in the Maori language, combines stunning scenery with action and adventure, fine food and wine, and rich cultural immersion.
With easy-to-access ports and tours to suit every taste and budget, New Zealand has plenty of don't-miss attractions. Whether you're a senior sailor, travelling with children, or a couple in search of romance, there is plenty to keep you entertained in this island nation.
Below is a breakdown of the best shore excursions in New Zealand cruise ports.
This charming town tucked into the southern edge of New Zealand’s North Island was originally settled by French and British colonisers and has retained a Gallic flair. Galleries and cafes line Akaroa's streets and coach trips make the most of the surrounding scenery. If you enjoy active excursions, don't miss swimming with wild Hector's dolphins in Akaroa Harbour. Wetsuits are provided as protection against the chilly water.
Misty Peaks Reserve and Akaroa Heritage Park, a short distance from the town, offer exhilarating hike routes with show-stopping mountain scenery.
Waitemata Harbour, in the heart of New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, lends itself to jet-boating, sailing and scenic cruises. Venture further afield and you'll be rewarded with wine tasting at scenic vineyards, zip-lining adventures or caves filled with twinkling glow worms. The local food scene in Auckland is also worth discovering on a walking tour.
Auckland’s cloud-reaching Sky Tower is a 1,076-foot observation tower in the city’s CBD that offers jaw-dropping views of the city and its surrounding landscape. At the top there’s a virtual reality experience and dining experiences, including a 360° revolving restaurant. You’d be amiss to skip Auckland’s museums and galleries, with fantastic programmes at Auckland Art Gallery, New Zealand Maritime Museum and the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Just 30-minutes west of downtown Auckland is Waitakere Ranges Regional Park, home to extraordinary black- and honey-coloured beaches, cascading waterfalls and breathtaking rainforest hikes.
If you're embarking or disembarking your cruise here, you might also want to consider spending 48 hours in Auckland, pre- or post-cruise.
Bay of Islands is an idyllic coastal swathe in the far north of New Zealand. Here, you can visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds where the Treaty of Waitangi between the Maori and British Crown was signed in 1840. Outdoor adventures include canoeing, kayaking and cruising through the Hole in the Rock, a natural rock formation created by wind and waves.
Explore some of the wild islands, including Motuarohia, which offers fantastic snorkelling, or hike to the chalk-white Cape Brett Lighthouse. Whale watching, too, is a popular Bay of Islands shore excursion, with a number of species, including humpback, orcas and long-finned pilot whales, along with the dolphins and the occasional blue whale, spotted.
Christchurch is accessible from a wharf at Lyttelton Port. Learn about the country’s aviation heritage at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand or tour the city on a historic tram. A stroll through the Christchurch Botanic Gardens reveals many native New Zealand plants. Plan a visit to Quake City, a museum that recounts the devastating earthquakes of 2010-2011 told via a personal stories and exhibits.
One of Christchurch’s biggest assets is its miles and miles of blonde beaches. Look to New Brighton Beach with its modern pier unfurling almost 1,000 feet into the Pacific Ocean.
Dunedin lying on the southeast coast of the South Island, is a charming city surrounded by capes, castles and a glistening coastline. The compact city is also surrounded by verdant mountains, rolling hills and an abundance of marine life.
Wildlife tours to the Otago Peninsula offer sightings of penguins, seals and albatross. Take a scenic ride on the Taieri Gorge Railway via the pretty Otago Harbour and over cliff tops, stopping at the seaside village of Waitati or Arc, a local brewery.
Dunedin's exquisite historic railway station, built in 1906, is rumoured to be the most photographed building in New Zealand.
The grand Larnach Castle, built by merchant William Larnach in 1871, is another big draw. Visit the 3,000-square-foot ballroom where high tea is served at 3 p.m. daily and take in the sweeping Pacific Ocean views from the castle’s grounds.
Lying on the east coast of the North Island, craggy mountains and stunning rural scenery provide the perfect backdrop for wine tasting at Gisborne's many stellar cellar doors, such as Wrights Vineyard and Winery. If you don't want to venture beyond the port, Gisborne Wine Centre offers wine tasting experiences where the ship comes in.
There's also fun to be had in the waters surrounding Gisborne, such as hand-feeding wild stingrays at a local beach. Culture-thirsty visitors will enjoy Tairawhiti Museum.
Invercargill, one of the world's southernmost cities, is predominantly used as a jumping-off point for Antarctic voyages. The cruise port is 32km away at a place called Bluff. With fewer than 2,000 residents, there isn't much for tourists to see, apart from the small Bluff Maritime Museum.
Napier has one of the largest and most well-preserved collections of Art Deco architecture in the world, including the peach-hued National Tobacco Company building. The best way to enjoy it is on an Art Deco walking tour led by the Art Deco Trust. The city’s also offers the National Aquarium of New Zealand, Napier Prison (now a museum) and the tree-lined Napier and Te Awa beaches. Feeling more energetic? Hike to Bluff Hill Lookout for sublime sea views.
The photogenic Hawke's Bay wine region is within easy reach of Napier, home to fantastic wineries such as Te Mata Estate Winery, where you can enjoy a tour and tasting.
The small town of Picton on the north coast of New Zealand’s jagged South Island is a great base from which to explore Marlborough's world-famous vineyard, including Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Hunter's Wines and Spy Valley Wines.
Picton is also a great base from where to explore the Queen Charlotte Track, one of New Zealand's most picturesque walking trails that unravels 71km along the coast. Spotting dolphins, seals and seabirds while cruising or kayaking on Queen Charlotte Sound is another popular pastime.
The tiny Stewart Island off New Zealand's South Island is a nature-lover's paradise, particularly for birders who can get a glimpse of rare and endangered species, such as South Island saddleback and Stewart Island robin. There are walking trails through Rakiura National Park, which covers almost 85 percent of the island. Cruise ship passengers usually visit Stewart Island on an expedition ship and participate in guided hikes and nature walks.
The 2,497-foot Mount Maunganui, an extinct volcano and scared Maori site, looms over Tauranga, a city in the Bay of Plenty on New Zealand’s North Island. Hike to the summit via the mountain’s lookout trail for spectacular views of the bay.
The windswept Papamoa Beach is one of New Zealand’s finest shores and makes for a memorable day out. In the city, stop by Bobby's Fresh Fish Market on the harbour for fresh seafood. Visit Tauranga Art Gallery to discover the city’s modern art scene and take off on a sea safari to witness playful dolphins.
Tauranga is also the gateway to Rotorua, around an hour south of the city, for one of the best spots in New Zealand to experience Maori culture and the country's famous geysers, boiling mud and thermal activity. It is also the place to scare yourself silly with excursions such as luge rides or plummeting down the world's highest commercially rafted waterfall.
Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, has an energetic local vibe that embraces art, culture, and cuisine. Te Papa, New Zealand's national museum, is free to enter and filled with exhibits explaining the country's geology, cultural diversity and history.
Join the historic red Wellington Cable Car from Lambton Quay shopping district to the lookout for superb views over the harbour. The Cable Car Museum and Space Place at Carter Observatory and Wellington Botanic Garden at the top.
Beyond the CBD, you can see fur seals on a 4WD seal coast safari or take the ferry from the Queens Wharf to Matiu/Somes Island, the biggest of three islands in the northern half of Wellington Harbour. Hiking trails are woven into the lush greenery, with lookout points, a lighthouse and visitor centre.