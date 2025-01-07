Savvy cruisers who yearn for days at sea, as well as great deals, look forward to spring and autumn more than any other time of year. This is when repositioning cruises feature as an unsung element of cruise lines' rosters.
Though some ships spend the entire year sailing the same itineraries, many relocate to follow the sun. Few ships stay in Europe when the weather turns, so between September and November there is a veritable armada of ships crossing from Britain and the Med to the U.S. and Caribbean, calling at Iceland and the Canadian Maritimes en route. Likewise, in spring many ships, having spent winter in the Caribbean and South America, head back to the British Isles, Italy, Spain, France and Greece via the Azores, Canary Islands and Iberian Peninsula.
These one-way voyages are often sold at discount prices as they are not part of regular sailing schedules. To attract passengers, cruise lines may theme them with topics ranging from food and wine, to theatre, and big band music. Enhanced enrichment programs also make these voyages appealing.
Here are a few of the repositioning cruises to book in 2025.
Viking Orion anchored off JUneau, Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
When: March 7 and May 2, 2025
From: Auckland, New Zealand, or Hong Kong to Vancouver
This epic 37-day cruise is what Viking offers on May 2, 2025 aboard Viking Orion. The journey embarks in Hong Kong, China, where it overnights before departing for multiple destinations in Japan and Alaska itself as it crosses over to and concludes in Vancouver, B.C.
Remarkably, the Viking one can be made even more epic by joining Orion as early as March 7, 2025, leaving from Auckland and including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and more along the way is this expanded 93-day option.
Norwegian Breakaway docked in Civitavecchia, the port for Rome (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
When: March 14, 2025
From: Southhampton, U.K. to Barcelona, Spain
Not all repositioning cruises start or finish in North America since some only swap Northern Europe for the Mediterranean. Norwegian has Norwegian Breakaway heading from Southhampton, U.K., to Barcelona, Spain on March 14, 2025. (The repositioning comes after a three-week dry dock for the ship that will see the addition of several new venues for the line: Horizon Park, a new outdoor space on the top deck; the Silver Screen Bistro, a theater experience where guests can order bites with their movie; and the Stadium, an area with family-friendly games.
Providing a taste of both regions on the single route are the enticing likes of Brussels, Belgium and Lisbon, Portugal.
There is no shortage of pools aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
When: March 22, 2025
From: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Barcelona
This is a fantastic chance to get on Princess Cruises’ newest ship as Sun Princess returns to Europe and a summer season sailing from Barcelona. Following a week at sea, call on the volcanic island of Tenerife in the Canaries, before continuing to Spain, with calls in Cartagena and Valencia, before ending in Barcelona.
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
When: March 25, 2025
From: Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale
On its so-called “ocean to ocean” routes, Princess Cruises uniquely features Pacific to Atlantic/the Caribbean Sea repositionings, and vice versa, on several of its itineraries. Heading to Ft. Lauderdale from Los Angeles is Coral Princess. The line has a penchant for featuring the Panama Canal, and the smaller Coral Princess specifically showcases the older historic locks on this 16-day voyage.
Norwegian Encore in Icy Strait Point. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
When: March 30, 2025
From: Miami to Seattle
This three-week itinerary has Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore leaving from Miami for Seattle on March 30, 2025, via the Panama Canal and featuring destinations both east and west of the Yucatan Peninsula. Ports of call include Cartagena, Colombia and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, not to mention an overnight in San Francisco on the way up.
Brilliance of the Seas near Hubbard Glacier, Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
When: April 7, 2025
From: Miami to Barcelona
Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas departs Miami for this voyage across the Atlantic to spend the summer season in the Med. This two-week voyage is a great way of taking in the Azores, with a visit to Ponta Delgada, before continuing to Malaga, Cartegena and Valencia and ending in Barcelona, Spain on April 21.
Sky Observation Lounge on Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Cruise Critic)
When: April 9, 2025
From: Sydney, Australia, to Honolulu, Hawaii
As for transpacific voyages, Celebrity Cruises has a 17-night one scheduled aboard Celebrity Solstice from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii. A sampling of the exotic ports in between includes Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Hawaii itself and, yes, lots of relaxing sea days aboard this chic ship.
Resilient Lady in the waters off of Mykonos (Photo: Kyle Valenta)
When: April 12, 2025
From: San Juan, Puerto Rico to Barcelona, Spain
A two-week transatlantic sailing can be enjoyed on Virgin Voyages as Resilient Lady traverses from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Barcelona, Spain. As expected, most of the time in between is spent almost entirely at sea, but a few iconic stops are scheduled in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Casablanca, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia.
Princess Cruises' Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral (Photo: Princess Cruises)
When: April 14, 2025
From: Port Canaveral to Los Angeles
Meanwhile, heading in the other direction, the larger Caribbean Princess traverses the newer expanded locks on April 14, 2025, as the ship goes from Port Canaveral to Los Angeles on a 16-day reversal. After that, the ship continues to Alaska, should you wish to extend it as a 21-day sojourn all the way to Vancouver, B.C.
Independence of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
When: April 28, 2025
From: Miami, Florida, to Southampton, England
Royal Caribbean cuts across the Atlantic to Southampton from Miami aboard Independence of the Seas. The 14-night cruise receives passengers on April 28, 2025 and visits Bermuda, Azores, Portugal and Spain during the crossing.